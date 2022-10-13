ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fargo, ND

Former Watertown standout Spencer Waege leads North Dakota State football into Dakota Marker battle

By Matt Zimmer, Sioux Falls Argus Leader
Argus Leader
Argus Leader
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CfIym_0iXCBhDK00

Spencer Waege is the latest player to get caught in the middle of the Dakota Marker rivalry.

A sixth-year senior at North Dakota State, Waege is one of the best players on the No. 1 FCS team in the country, an all-conference defensive end who will be charged with slowing down Isaiah Davis, Mark Gronowski and the rest of the South Dakota State offense when the teams square off Saturday at the Fargodome.

He’s also a South Dakota kid, a native of South Shore who starred for the Watertown Arrows before choosing NDSU. That was a tough decision, as Waege grew up surrounded by Jackrabbit friends and family, but now that the 6-foot-5, 280-pounder has three national championship rings (four if you count his redshirt year) Waege has a little less trouble getting those close to him to support the green and gold.

Saturday’s game will be Waege’s last time competing for the Dakota Marker, and he’s left his mark on it. Waege was named to the Missouri Valley Football Conference all-newcomer team as a freshman and was all-conference as a sophomore and junior, earning All-America honors during the 2021 spring season when he had eight sacks in nine games.

Waege suffered a season-ending knee injury in the third game of last season, and while that forced him to watch from the sidelines as the Bison went back to Frisco, he’s returned this year as good as ever, leading the Bison with 3.5 sacks and 7.5 tackles.

The latest in a long line of South Dakotans to cross the border to enjoy a career in green (Dan Marlette, Trevor Gebhart, Preston Evans, Austin Kuhnert, Derrek Tuszka and Mike Hardie are among the others), Waege and the Bison will be looking to bring the Marker back to Fargo for the first time since 2019 on Saturday.

Q&A with North Dakota State football's Spencer Waege

Q: As a team, do the Bison really get excited about the rivalry and playing for the Dakota Marker trophy, or is it more of a just-another-game approach?

A: It’s kind of weird, in that the coaches don’t put any big emphasis on it or make it bigger than any other game, but the players that have been here awhile, they really amp it up and really get the point across that this is not another game.

Q: What’s it been like being a part of this rivalry? Have these games felt more intense, more significant?

A: Oh yeah, absolutely. Mostly because we all know there’s a chance that it won’t be the only time we end up seeing each other during the season. Everyone knows its special and there’s a little extra meaning to it.

Zimmer:Are the Jackrabbits the favorite against NDSU on Saturday?

Q: How special is it for you, personally, being a South Dakotan?

A: It’s always a fun game. I had a lot of family members go to SDSU and graduate from there. A bunch of my high school coaching staff was SDSU football alumni. So growing up there was always SDSU hype. When I came here I think it kind of shocked some people, but it’s something I don’t regret doing. I’ve enjoyed my time here.

Q: Was it hard to convert family and friends to root for green and gold?

A: I know those first 2-3 years I was up here there wasn’t much – a lot of the family would still wear their Jackrabbit stuff when we played each other. Now the last couple years they’ve kind of switched over, at least just for my sake.

Q: Coach (Matt) Entz said as happy as he is for the Bison to be 5-1 and 3-0 in the Valley, he doesn’t think you guys have played close to your best football yet. Do the players feel the same way?

A: Yeah, definitely. For the most part we’re all kind of, I don’t want to say disgusted, but not real happy with how we played in our last game (a 31-26 win at Indiana State). For a lot of us it almost felt like we lost. We left a lot on the field. We know we’re not where we want to be. We haven’t played even close to the perfect game. Part of that is having some younger guys put in some new roles this year and that taking some time. But I think each week we’ve been slowly making progress.

Q: What impresses you about SDSU’s offense?

A: They’re definitely good at what they do. It seems like their run game, every year they find a way to have really good running backs and really good O-linemen up front. All their positions – quarterback, running back, receivers, tight ends – they always just have really talented guys at every spot.

Q: As far as your guys’ defense, what have you done well and what can you still do better?

A: There’s been some improvement throughout the season. The tackling, I think, from Week 1 to now has slowly gotten better but it’s still an area that needs improvement. There have been times we’ve really got after the quarterback on third down. Our ability to stop the run has been improving, but it’s really gonna be put to the test this weekend.

Q: How about you personally? Are you fully healthy?

A: I’m about as healthy as I can be in the seventh week of the season. I feel like I’m pretty close to back to my old self. There’s things I notice that aren’t quite the same, but there are things I feel like I do better than before I was hurt. So there’s some give and take. But I think I’m close to being the old Spence.

Q: How tough was it to go through that and wait so long to get back on the field?

A: You know, when I tore my knee up people would tell me, you’re gonna come back stronger than ever and you won’t even notice it when you’re back to full strength. But what they fail to mention is how hard that road back really is and how much work it takes to get to that point. The ups and downs through the rehab process and the mental side of it, sitting there having to watch your teammates in close games, like SDSU last year, Missouri State, sitting there watching that and trying to figure out ways to be the best teammate you can.

Q: You’ve been there a long time now. How different are you as a player and person than six years ago when you arrived?

A: It’s honestly kind of crazy, looking at when I came here as a freshman I was playing D-end at 230 pounds and now I’m at 280 – I look at photos of myself as a freshman and it’s like, 'Holy smokes, what a change.' But I definitely feel like I’ve matured in my six years here and really learned the game of football and a lot of things about life being here and being around these coaches and players.

Q: Six years playing for the Bison, all the national championships and awards and big games. What’s it been like to have the career you’ve had?

A: It’s been great. I wouldn’t trade these six years for anything. I’ve been very fortunate to play in national championship games, win national championships and just play in a lot of big games in general. It’s something if you’d asked me when I was in high school I never would’ve dreamt something like it. I just feel extremely blessed to have had this opportunity.

Comments / 0

Related
KELOLAND

Second-half surge leads SDSU past NDSU

South Dakota State dominated the second half, outscoring North Dakota State, 16-0, to pull out a 23-21 victory Saturday afternoon at the Fargodome in a battle between the top-two ranked teams in the Football Championship Subdivision.
BROOKINGS, SD
valleynewslive.com

Protesters and attendees clash over Candace Owens speaking at NDSU

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The campus of NDSU echoed with discourse. But it wasn’t from debate class, it was from protesters and attendees for Candace Owens, a conservative political commentator speaking at the university. The protest began outside, before they filed in the Memorial Union where tensions...
FARGO, ND
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Person accused of threats at several Minnesota, North Dakota schools arrested

(Barnesville, MN) -- Authorities in Minnesota say a suspect has been arrested in connection with a swatting incident at Barnesville High School. The arrest came after several schools in Minnesota and North Dakota were hit Thursday with false threatening messages that brought a large police response. School officials at all...
BARNESVILLE, MN
valleynewslive.com

NDSU students to protest against Candace Owens’ appearance at the university

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -Candace Owens, a conservative political commentator, is slated to speak at NDSU Monday night, students are expected to protest against her appearance at the university. NDSU students are planning to protest outside the Memorial Union from 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. According to a Facebook...
FARGO, ND
kvrr.com

Spud Valley Hobby Show returns at a new location

WEST FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) –The Spud Valley Hobby Show comes home to Red River Valley Fairgrounds after spending some time away at hotels around the area in previous years. For the 43rd annual show, organizers were excited for the turn out. They say there was some initial worries about...
WEST FARGO, ND
kvrr.com

Empting among 37 Minnesota sheriffs endorsing Schultz for attorney general

MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) – Clay County Sheriff Mark Empting is among a growing number of Minnesota sheriffs who are endorsing Republican state attorney general candidate Jim Schultz. Schultz is challenging Democratic Attorney General Keith Ellison, who is wrapping up his first term. Schultz recently announced that the number of...
MINNESOTA STATE
voiceofalexandria.com

Man sentenced in connection to major fire in Detroit Lakes

(Detroit Lakes, MN)--A man from western Minnesota has been sentenced after sparks from a fire bowl on his apartment balcony caused a major fire in downtown Detroit Lakes on Sept. 10, 2021. According to court records, Taylor James Davis, 27, of Detroit Lakes, was charged in Becker County District Court...
DETROIT LAKES, MN
kvrr.com

Fargo man arrested after pursuit in Traill County

EMERADO, N.D. (KVRR) — A driver is arrested after a pursuit in Traill County. The North Dakota Highway Patrol says a trooper tried to pull over a speeding car shortly after 2 p.m. The driver, 45-year-old Jesse Saldviar, of Fargo, fled on U.S. Highway 2, reaching speeds over 120...
TRAILL COUNTY, ND
valleynewslive.com

Police presence at ‘The Hill’ in Glyndon

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - There is a police presence at ‘The Hill’ in Glyndon, MN. A witness in the area is saying there were at least 15 police vehicles at the establishment. This is a developing story, stay with Valley News Live for when more information...
GLYNDON, MN
kvrr.com

Ready or not, winter is on its way

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Winter is right around the corner. KVRR’s Meteorologists Mariah Bush and Brian Barrett bring some key tips for the upcoming winter months. We’re here to bring you some key survival tips for the upcoming winter. We sat down with Jesse Grabow from Minnesota State Patrol and Melinda Beerends, the head meteorologist in charge at the National Weather Service in Grand Forks, to give you the inside scoop on everything winter related. As you know, we’re no stranger to the snow and cold air in our region with a cooler weather just around the corner. It’s a good idea to have a safety plan in place for your home and for your vehicles.
FARGO, ND
rejournals.com

Northmarq closes $5.8 million refinancing of 36-unit apartment community in North Dakota

Bill Mork, vice president in Northmarq’s Minneapolis debt/equity office, secured the $5.8 million refinancing of The Lights – South. The 36-unit/six-floor class-A multifamily property is located at 3100 Sheyenne St. in West Fargo, North Dakota. The transaction was structured with a fully-amortizing 35-year term. Northmarq negotiated financing for...
WEST FARGO, ND
valleynewslive.com

WFPD: Fargo man and Moorhead woman arrested on numerous charges after chase

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Fargo man and a Moorhead woman was arrested Friday night after leading West Fargo PD on a chase. 29-year-old Aaron Charette of Fargo and 24-year-old Bethany Morin were taken into custody after law enforcement utilized a PIT maneuver and were charged with numerous charges.
FARGO, ND
KNOX News Radio

Semi hits train in Polk County

The Polk County Sheriff’s Department says the accident occurred around 11:30 a.m. near the intersection of County Road 9/KT and Highway 75. Authorities say the semi failed to yield to the train at a crossing controlled by human flaggers and was struck by passing train cars. The train was traveling at a slow speed.
POLK COUNTY, MN
valleynewslive.com

Man arrested for arson after fire in north Fargo

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Fargo man has been arrested for arson, accused of starting a fire in north Fargo late Sunday night. Fargo Police were called to a suspicious fire involving leaves burning in the 1300 block of University Drive North. Police say the suspect was believed to be hiding so officers began collecting information from witnesses in the area.
FARGO, ND
wdayradionow.com

Man dies after falling from I-29 bridge in Fargo

(Fargo, ND) -- A man has died after falling from a train bridge in Fargo. Police say the man was climbing on the 12th Ave. N. bridge over I-29 just before 6:30 p.m. Tuesday and then let go as a semi was passing. The man fell on top of the...
FARGO, ND
valleynewslive.com

$50,000 worth of damage after Fargo Fire takes down garage blaze

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Fargo Fire dept. took down a garage blaze Saturday morning in the 700 Block of 2nd Street N. According to the report, the fire was taken down within five minutes. There were no injuries and none of the other buildings were damaged. However,...
FARGO, ND
valleynewslive.com

West Acres holiday shopping event ending

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A tradition for local shopping is coming to an end in Fargo. The ‘It’s a Wonderful Night’ event hosted by West Acres is ending after 23 years. The mall posted on Facebook saying, “We are so grateful to have been able...
FARGO, ND
valleynewslive.com

Police investigate break-in at south Moorhead liquor store

MOORHEAD, M.N. (Valley News Live) - Police are investigating a possible break-in at a south Moorhead liquor store. Around 6 a.m. Monday, authorities were called to Brookdale Spirits for a report of a burglary. They say the front window of the store was broken. Police are still investigating. No word...
MOORHEAD, MN
Argus Leader

Argus Leader

2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
455K+
Views
ABOUT

Sioux Falls South Dakota News - argusleader.com is the home page of Sioux Falls South Dakota with in depth and updated Sioux Falls local news.

 http://argusleader.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy