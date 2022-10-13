Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Rhode Island Hotel is One of the Most Haunted Places in the CountryTravel MavenProvidence, RI
Missing In MassachusettsThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedCleveland, OH
‘The T is failing’: Warren, Markey hold Senate hearing in Boston on MBTAThe Tufts DailyBoston, MA
TUPD aims to connect with Tufts community over coffeeThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
Hundreds protest Amini’s death, Iran’s dress code laws at Boston CommonThe Tufts DailyBoston, MA
Related
Tom Brady explodes at O-line on sideline as Buccaneers offense fizzles
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers offense struggled in their loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers Sunday -- and Tom Brady let his team know about it. The former Patriots quarterback was caught on a hot mic screaming at his offensive line after early struggles in Sunday’s game. (You can check out the clip here.)
Bill Belichick explains why he missed Patriots owner Robert Kraft’s wedding
Robert Kraft’s wedding featured a large contingent of New England Patriots players and coaches, past and present. Bill Belichick was not a part of it. However, the Patriots head coach said Monday on WEEI that he had originally planned to attend the event, which turned out to be a surprise wedding for the 81-year-old Kraft and 47-year-old Dr. Dana Blumberg. However, Belichick said that his absence was the result of multiple discussions he’d had with the team’s chairman and CEO. With that said, Belichick said he and Kraft agreed that it was best if he stayed with the team.
Everything Bill Belichick, Patriots said about Bailey Zappe’s second win
Patriots quarterback Bailey Zappe won his second straight start as New England’s starter. The rookie hasn’t seemed overwhelmed on the field playing or at the podium talking about it. Here’s everything Bill Belichick, the Patriots players and Zappe himself said about his role in Sunday’s win:
Tom Brady: I almost look at NFL season like going away on a military deployment
It’s safe to say Tom Brady thinks he takes football pretty seriously. On Monday night, the former Patriots quarterback was joined by Kevin Durant on his “Let’s Go!” podcast with Jim Gray, and the topic of work-life balance came up. Durant spoke of “hibernating” during the season, and Brady offered an interesting comparison of his own.
Injury to Patriots special teamer had Matthew Slater ‘in the Twilight Zone’ for rest of game
Matthew Slater was visibly shaken in the second quarter of Sunday’s 38-15 win over the Browns. On a kickoff return, Cody Davis went down with an obvious knee injury, and Slater knelt beside the core special teamer in distress. The captain put his head in his hands, and then appeared to bow his head in prayer as Davis laid on the turf. Even with 15 years in the league, Slater said this particular injury had him rattled.
Patriots getting calls on Kendrick Bourne before NFL trade deadline (report)
Kendrick Bourne appears to be out of Bill Belichick’s doghouse, but that hasn’t stopped teams from reaching out to the Patriots to check on his availability with the trade deadline approaching. ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported that there’s been interest but the Patriots aren’t yet inclined to act. He...
Bucs coach: Tom Brady ‘didn’t miss anything’ skipping walkthrough for Robert Kraft wedding
Ahead of Sunday’s game in Pittsburgh, Tom Brady was not with his Buccaneers teammates. Instead, he was at a surprise wedding for Patriots chairman Robert Kraft in New York City -- and reportedly missed a Saturday walkthrough in the process. So, following the Buccaneers’ loss to the Steelers, the...
How to watch Bengals vs. Saints NFL game for free Sunday
It’s a homecoming of sorts for Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow and WR Ja’Marr Chase this Sunday when Cincinnati travels to New Orleans to face the Saints. The last time they played in the Superdome they connected for 221 yards and two touchdowns in LSU’s run-away national championship triumph over Clemson.
Where Patriots sit in AFC East, wild card playoff picture after Week 6
There’s obviously a lot of football - 11 games to be exact - before any of this really matters, but with back-to-back wins the Patriots aren’t yet back in playoff position, but they’re fully back in the postseason picture. At 3-3, they’re currently the No. 10 seed...
Jerod Mayo explains why some players struggle after leaving Patriots
It’s a common tale: A player rises to prominence with the New England Patriots, earns himself a big payday and doesn’t find the same success elsewhere in the league. We’ve seen it in recent years with guys like Jamie Collins, Malcolm Butler, Trey Flowers, Kyle Van Noy, Jamie Collins again, Trent Brown, Nate Solder, Shane Vereen, Patrick Chung, Jamie Collins perhaps a third time.
Former Patriots WR gives out celebration dip after beating Tom Brady’s Bucs
It was a celebration in the Pittsburgh Steelers locker room after the team took down Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Sunday. Apparently, part of the celebration involved Gunner Olszewski giving a teammate chewing tobacco for the first time. It was part of an eventful weekend for former New...
Jerry Jones curses at Robert Kraft in ‘heated exchange’ over Roger Goodell (report)
Apparently things got pretty testy at the owners’ meetings on Tuesday. According to ESPN, Robert Kraft and Jerry Jones got into a “heated exchange” over a new contract for Roger Goodell. Jones was said to be the lone dissenter in a 31-1 vote and told the Patriots owner “don’t (expletive) with me.” Kraft reportedly replied, “excuse me?” with Jones responding with a cleaner “don’t mess with me.”
Patriots coach gives update on Mac Jones injury status: ‘Doing everything he can’
Joe Judge is not a doctor. He’s a football coach -- and an assistant one at that. So he doesn’t have a lot of say when Mac Jones can return to the field from his ankle injury. Instead, the New England Patriots quarterback coach said Tuesday that his...
NFL trade rumors: Rams shopping RB Cam Akers, who has played ‘last snap’ in LA (report)
Cam Akers is reportedly going from the lead running back in the Super Bowl to off the team and into the trade market. That’s how FOX Sports’ Jay Glazer reported it as part of Sunday’s pregame coverage. Glazer says that the Los Angeles Rams are actively looking to trade the 23-year-old running back.
Patriots defense is ‘boo the QB off the field’ good (Overreactions)
Old friend Jacoby Brissett was booed off the field Sunday by a New England Patriots defense that doesn’t get much respect. It’s about time that changed. The Cleveland Browns quarterback was booed off the field by fans at First Energy Stadium after throwing an interception to Jalen Mills, who has faced many questions about his viability as a starting cornerback.
J.C. Jackson benched by Chargers 6 games into $82.5M deal: ‘Wasn’t good enough’
So far, the Los Angeles Chargers haven’t been getting their money’s worth from J.C. Jackson, who finished Monday night’s game on the bench. The former New England Patriots cornerback has had a rough start in L.A., where he signed a five-year, $82.5 million free agent contract this past offseason. His struggles got to the point where Chargers coaches chose to bench the prize cornerback during their Monday Night Football win over the Denver Broncos.
MassLive.com
Springfield, MA
86K+
Followers
66K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT
Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.https://www.masslive.com/
Comments / 0