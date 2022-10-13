ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cumberland, ME

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WGME

Maine couple loses $1.1 million in fake tech support scam

PORTLAND (WGME) -- The FBI is warning people to look out for fake tech support calls and notifications. The scam recently cost one Maine couple more than $1 million. The FBI says the couple received a pop-up alert on their computer telling them their computer had been breached and there was an attempt to compromise their banking information.
MAINE STATE
WGME

$139M to hire more police in U.S., 5 departments in Maine receive funding

The Justice Department is giving tens of millions of dollars to police departments around the country, including five in Maine. The department announced Monday more than $139 million in grant funding through the department’s "Office of Community Oriented Policing Services" hiring program. The awards will go to 180 law...
MAINE STATE
WGME

Ask the I-Team: How can Mainers address issues with their landlord?

If you rent an apartment in Maine, there's an entire section of state law devoted to your rights. Everything from your security deposit to certain living conditions are covered. Jeannie asked the CBS13 I-Team:. "Can you get evicted from an apartment if you are living in an unsafe unit that...
MAINE STATE
WGME

Police standoff in Lewiston Sunday morning

Lewiston, Maine — Authorities responded to 116 Oxford Street in Lewiston as part of an investigation into a weapons complaint early on Sunday morning. They had received information that 21-year-old Abdiraham (also known as "Gino") Duale was inside an apartment in the building. Duale is wanted for a May shooting he was allegedly involved in on Knox Street, also in Lewiston.
LEWISTON, ME
WGME

Maine Game Wardens find body of missing Vinalhaven man

VINALHAVEN (WGME) -- Maine Game Warden divers recovered the body of a missing Vinalhaven man Tuesday. Wardens say 31-year-old Owen Adair was last seen by his family Thursday. His family reported him missing after finding his ATV, boots and a canoe near Folly Pond in Vinalhaven. Adair's body was recovered...
VINALHAVEN, ME
WGME

Middle Street Starbucks in Portland votes to unionize

PORTLAND (WGME) -- Workers at the Starbucks on Middle Street in Portland voted to unionize. According to an employee at that location, they voted to unionize on Monday. In a text shared with CBS13 Johnny Maffei, the worker said, "We won! 10-3. We are officially unionized!" Workers in August said...
PORTLAND, ME
WGME

Maine DOT closes Route 9 in Durham after culvert failure

DURHAM (WGME) -- The Maine DOT closed Route 9 in Durham Tuesday evening due to a culvert failure. The DOT says the area will remain closed until it can replace the culvert. They expect the work to take about two weeks. The closed area is between Route 136 and Route...
DURHAM, ME
WGME

Meet the candidates for governor in Maine

Incumbent Democratic Governor Janet Mills , former Republican Governor Paul LePage, and independent Sam Hunkler are running in the general election for governor of Maine on November 8. Mills was first elected governor in 2018 and is seeking a second term. LePage served as governor from 2011 to 2019 and...
MAINE STATE
WGME

Illinois changes face mask recommendations to include everyone, regardless of vaccination

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker is changing the state's recommendation on face masks to include all individuals, regardless of vaccination status. The recommendation comes in a new executive order issued on Friday. It amends a previous COVID-19 executive order saying quote "All individuals, including those who are fully vaccinated, are recommended to wear a face covering consistent with CDC guidance."
ILLINOIS STATE
WGME

Thousands of Maine small businesses to receive $7 million in energy relief

AUGUSTA (WGME) -- Governor Janet Mills announced Tuesday that nearly 3,000 Maine small businesses and nonprofit organizations will soon receive a one-time electric utility account credit of more than $2,000 to provide relief from increased energy costs. The relief is the product of legislation sponsored by Senate President Troy Jackson,...
MAINE STATE
WGME

Maine looks for more poll workers ahead of Election Day

PORTLAND (WGME) -- As election season ramps up, the state is looking for more poll workers. According to state officials, there needs to be an equal number of poll workers from both the Democratic and Republican Parties, or at most, off by one. You can also be enrolled in a...
MAINE STATE
WGME

Students dismissed from Auburn elementary school due 'smell of gas'

AUBURN (WGME) -- All students at Park Avenue Elementary School in Auburn are being dismissed for the day due to a “smell of gas” in the building. All students and staff were evacuated from the building and were bused to Fairview Elementary School. School officials say parents and...
AUBURN, ME
WGME

Traffic expected as crews finish work on 'Veranda Plan' in Portland

PORTLAND (WGME) – Drivers in Portland may see more traffic this week. There will be road work for one of the final phases of the Maine DOT's “Veranda Plan.”. This project included the historic replacement of the I-295 bridge over Veranda Street. Maine DOT says its crews will...
PORTLAND, ME

Comments / 0

Community Policy