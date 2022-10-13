Read full article on original website
WGME
Maine couple loses $1.1 million in fake tech support scam
PORTLAND (WGME) -- The FBI is warning people to look out for fake tech support calls and notifications. The scam recently cost one Maine couple more than $1 million. The FBI says the couple received a pop-up alert on their computer telling them their computer had been breached and there was an attempt to compromise their banking information.
WGME
$139M to hire more police in U.S., 5 departments in Maine receive funding
The Justice Department is giving tens of millions of dollars to police departments around the country, including five in Maine. The department announced Monday more than $139 million in grant funding through the department’s "Office of Community Oriented Policing Services" hiring program. The awards will go to 180 law...
WGME
Ask the I-Team: How can Mainers address issues with their landlord?
If you rent an apartment in Maine, there's an entire section of state law devoted to your rights. Everything from your security deposit to certain living conditions are covered. Jeannie asked the CBS13 I-Team:. "Can you get evicted from an apartment if you are living in an unsafe unit that...
WGME
Police standoff in Lewiston Sunday morning
Lewiston, Maine — Authorities responded to 116 Oxford Street in Lewiston as part of an investigation into a weapons complaint early on Sunday morning. They had received information that 21-year-old Abdiraham (also known as "Gino") Duale was inside an apartment in the building. Duale is wanted for a May shooting he was allegedly involved in on Knox Street, also in Lewiston.
WGME
Maine Game Wardens find body of missing Vinalhaven man
VINALHAVEN (WGME) -- Maine Game Warden divers recovered the body of a missing Vinalhaven man Tuesday. Wardens say 31-year-old Owen Adair was last seen by his family Thursday. His family reported him missing after finding his ATV, boots and a canoe near Folly Pond in Vinalhaven. Adair's body was recovered...
WGME
Child at Boys & Girls Club asks LePage about his opinion on abortion
PORTLAND (WGME) -- Maine's Republican candidate for governor, former Governor Paul LePage, paid a visit to the Boys and Girls Club in Portland on Monday. The group says it was a chance for LePage to tour the clubhouse and learn about the programs offered. After the tour, the kids got...
WGME
Middle Street Starbucks in Portland votes to unionize
PORTLAND (WGME) -- Workers at the Starbucks on Middle Street in Portland voted to unionize. According to an employee at that location, they voted to unionize on Monday. In a text shared with CBS13 Johnny Maffei, the worker said, "We won! 10-3. We are officially unionized!" Workers in August said...
WGME
Maine DOT closes Route 9 in Durham after culvert failure
DURHAM (WGME) -- The Maine DOT closed Route 9 in Durham Tuesday evening due to a culvert failure. The DOT says the area will remain closed until it can replace the culvert. They expect the work to take about two weeks. The closed area is between Route 136 and Route...
WGME
Truth Tracker: Ads paint different picture of Gov. Mills' record on education
With Election Day just a few weeks away, the political ads keep ramping up. That includes two, dueling ads painting very different pictures of Gov. Janet Mills and her record on education. “No more politics in our schools. No more Janet Mills,” an anti-Mills ad states. “The people of...
WGME
Androscoggin County officials explore new way to house homeless
AUBURN (WGME) – Androscoggin County is exploring a new way to house the homeless just in time for winter. Officials want to build dozens of modular houses, kind of like tiny homes, which could be completed in just a few days. There are only a few shelters in the...
WGME
Lewiston family could lose rental home if landlord doesn't fix heat problems
LEWISTON (WGME) - A rental house in Lewiston has been condemned for having no heating. Lewiston Planning and Code Enforcement says if the problem isn't fixed by November 30th, a family of five could lose their home. “It’s a very bad, bad, bad situation," said Carol Bennett, one of the...
WGME
Trial of mother accused of killing 3-year-old Maddox Williams expected to resume Monday
PORTLAND (WGME) – The murder trial of a Midcoast woman accused of killing her three-year-old son is expected to continue Monday. Jessica Trefethen of Stockton Springs, who also goes by Jessica Williams, is charged with depraved indifference murder for the death of her young son, Maddox. An autopsy found...
WGME
Meet the candidates for governor in Maine
Incumbent Democratic Governor Janet Mills , former Republican Governor Paul LePage, and independent Sam Hunkler are running in the general election for governor of Maine on November 8. Mills was first elected governor in 2018 and is seeking a second term. LePage served as governor from 2011 to 2019 and...
WGME
'Right to Repair' question gets approval to start collecting signatures for 2023 ballot
PORTLAND (WGME) -- Maine Secretary of State Shenna Bellows has approved a petition to allow auto repair and parts store operators to collect signatures for a question about the "right to repair" on the 2023 ballot. The proposed question aims to let Mainers get their vehicles diagnosed and repaired at...
WGME
Illinois changes face mask recommendations to include everyone, regardless of vaccination
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker is changing the state's recommendation on face masks to include all individuals, regardless of vaccination status. The recommendation comes in a new executive order issued on Friday. It amends a previous COVID-19 executive order saying quote "All individuals, including those who are fully vaccinated, are recommended to wear a face covering consistent with CDC guidance."
WGME
Thousands of Maine small businesses to receive $7 million in energy relief
AUGUSTA (WGME) -- Governor Janet Mills announced Tuesday that nearly 3,000 Maine small businesses and nonprofit organizations will soon receive a one-time electric utility account credit of more than $2,000 to provide relief from increased energy costs. The relief is the product of legislation sponsored by Senate President Troy Jackson,...
WGME
How one of Maine's fastest-growing communities is getting ready for Election Day
WINDHAM (WGME) -- We are now three weeks from Election Day, and in Maine, there are a number of key races, including the governor's office. Windham is one of the fastest-growing communities in Maine right now. It is also a community that comes out to vote in huge numbers. In...
WGME
Maine looks for more poll workers ahead of Election Day
PORTLAND (WGME) -- As election season ramps up, the state is looking for more poll workers. According to state officials, there needs to be an equal number of poll workers from both the Democratic and Republican Parties, or at most, off by one. You can also be enrolled in a...
WGME
Students dismissed from Auburn elementary school due 'smell of gas'
AUBURN (WGME) -- All students at Park Avenue Elementary School in Auburn are being dismissed for the day due to a “smell of gas” in the building. All students and staff were evacuated from the building and were bused to Fairview Elementary School. School officials say parents and...
WGME
Traffic expected as crews finish work on 'Veranda Plan' in Portland
PORTLAND (WGME) – Drivers in Portland may see more traffic this week. There will be road work for one of the final phases of the Maine DOT's “Veranda Plan.”. This project included the historic replacement of the I-295 bridge over Veranda Street. Maine DOT says its crews will...
