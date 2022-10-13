'Chef Jeff' is building a following in the wrestling ring

A part of the community for the past 32 years, Jeff LaBeau has developed a large fan base as the owner and top chef at the Depot Bar and Grill in downtown Faribault. Over the past 18 months, LaBeau has been cooking up a unique side dish to his career that has created a loyal following in world of professional wrestling.

“I always wanted to be a professional wrestler and my folks always told me ‘What else would you like to do?’ and I said maybe a chef and they said try that out first,” said LaBeau, while seated at one of the tables at the restaurant he opened in Faribault in 1991 when he was 24 years old. “I had aspirations of going to the Verne Gagne wrestling school because I grew up here. Instead I went to culinary school but I always followed it and I liked the local wrestling.”

LaBeau’s pro wrestling odyssey will continue on Saturday at the Faribault American Legion. He is participating in the upcoming Midwest All-Star (MAW) wrestling card titled “Lights Out at the Legion.”

He is scheduled to serve as a ringside manager for headliner Mitch Paradise during that evening, but don’t be surprised if LaBeau’s duties extend past offering a few words of advice.

“I’m just going to be managing but you never know what can happen,” LaBeau said.

LaBeau’s connection with professional wrestling started when he noticed the Faribault American Legion was going to host a MAW event. Due to his work at the restaurant, he missed much of the action that night, but he did managed to make a few connections that began at that event.

“I went over there but by the time I got there it was late and things were winding down,” he said, “but I got to meet the owners and we exchanged numbers. I told them I was interested in doing some sponsoring and would like to get involved. Then they asked me if I would like to be in the ring, and I said sure.”

Like many kids growing up in the upper Midwest, LaBeau was a big fan of the Minneapolis-based American Wrestling Association and its AWA All-Star wrestling television program that included a roster of stars such as Verne Gagne, Jim Brunzell, Greg Gagne, the Crusher, Mad Dog Vachon, Baron Von Raschke and Jesse Ventura.

“My dad would take me to the Armory in Minneapolis to watch the matches and it was just unbelievable,” said LaBeau, who grew up and currently resides in Burnsville.

LaBeau briefly participated in high school wrestling as a ninth grader, but soon began his work in the food service industry.

“I started to pursue my chef’s career, so I started getting jobs and working at restaurants,” LaBeau said. “Then I went to chef’s school (the Culinary Institute of America in New York) and now I’ve owned this restaurant for 32 years.”

LaBeau began his restaurant career out East.

“I went out and opened up restaurants in New York for other people and got recognized by the New York Times for my work, but my parents were getting older and I wanted them to know their grandchildren before they passed away and then I found this place (the Depot) and bought it. And I can’t believe it has been 32 years,” LaBeau said.

One of LaBeau’s brothers was a real estate agent at the time and connected him with the Depot property.

“It was in tough shape,” LaBeau said of the building that now houses his restaurant. “It was a train station until 1969 and then it became Bullpuckies and then The Rails. It went bankrupt twice and it sat vacant for many years.

“In 1991 after that big snow storm, I came up and looked at this location and I said to myself ‘You know this is going to be doable.’”

In the first few years of the business, the Depot was a night club that served food. LaBeau expanded into the catering business and the quality of his food was becoming known throughout the community. After a major renovation to the facility in 1996, the Depot shifted its emphasis to its food service.

“That’s when the business started to really take off and we haven’t looked back since,” LaBeau said.

LaBeau has no intention of getting out of the restaurant business. But his work in the wrestling ring is a way to live out some of those goals of grappling glory from his younger days.

“I’m trying to pursue other ambitions or dreams, so maybe I’m going through a midlife crisis. My wife endorses it, so that’s good,” LaBeau said with a smile.

He also sees some direct connections between his work in the kitchen and his time in the ring, which plays off the tagline that LaBeau uses at his restaurant and with the MAW: “Do you smell what the chef is cooking?”

“I’ve got a big personality,” LaBeau said. “I’m really proud of my food and I’m really proud of my accomplishments and my employees. In wrestling, there is an adrenaline rush kind of like you get when you are cooking and you produce food for 600 people and they’re loving it.”

LaBeau’s wife Liz Ell, is a co-owner of the Depot and is a former seamstress who creates LaBeau’s ring apparel.

“He is performing in the kitchen and when he comes out they applaud him for the food — he loves that and lives for that and the same is true for his performance in the wrestling ring too,” Ell said.

At age 57, LaBeau began working out at a wrestling school ran by former WWE star Ken Anderson in the Twin Cities.

“Chef Jeff” made his MAW debut at another event at the Faribault American Legion, where he broke up a tussle between Mitch Paradise and bad guy Joey Alpha. In the process, LaBeau grabbed the shovel that Alpha was trying to use on Paradise and also put a “stunner” move on Alpha that helped Paradise collect the victory.

“Mitch was down, so I had to go in and grab the shovel and give (Alpha) a stunner,” LaBeau, who received a MAW belt for his work. It was not a world champion belt but a “World Chef Champion” belt.

LaBeau’s wrestling storyline continued with another match at the Faribault American Legion that included his work as a manager for the Hitmakers tag team of Nate Edwards and Rampage Santana in their match against the Bad Role Models (Richard Powers and Joey Alpha) along with ring sideman So Fresh.

“I was in the ring and those three (Powers, Alpha and So Fresh) were trying to gang up on me and then Mitch came out and then we cleared the ring after he came in because he is 7-foot-4 tall with the mohawk.”

The war of words escalated after the match as So Fresh insulted Chef Jeff by saying the food at his restaurant was bad and tasted like dog food.

Next up was a challenge match between the Bad Role Models and So Fresh against Chef Jeff and Paradise, with the loser having to eat dog food after the match that was held at the American Legion earlier this year.

“We had that match and we didn’t have to eat dog food,” LaBeau said with a grin.

Over the summer, LaBeau continued his wrestling escapades with an appearance as Paradise’s manager at the Steele County Free Fair, which attracted over 3,000 fans to watch a steel cage match.

“The first time I was at the American Legion I wasn’t wrestling yet and they had like 70 people, and it has turned into an event with 570 fans and standing room only. At the Steele County Fair, they had 3,100 people. I get a lot of chants and they want me in the ring — ‘Chef Jeff, Chef Jeff’ — so that’s kind of fun,” LaBeau said.

Chef Jeff has started to build a loyal following of hometown fans in Faribault.

“The Faribault people really come out for Jeff. And the restaurant employees, if they are not working usually come out too, along with our customers,” Ell said. “They definitely get more people there because of Jeff and you can tell it is a fan thing.”

At this point, LaBeau hopes to continue working with MAW and honing his abilities as a wrestler and ring personality.

“The No. 1 thing about being in the ring is safety,” he said. “Right now, I’m learning techniques, holds, falls and things like that because you don’t want to get hurt and I don’t want to get hurt at 57 years old. At this point, I’m mainly working on my encounters. If someone is coming at you, how to take that on and reversal moves and how to get out of that or counteract them. And how to fall — because you are going to fall in the ring.”

He added, “The one move that I’ve been working on is the stunner. I really like that particular move. Right now it is all a work in progress. I’m new to this, so I’m learning with each match that I do.”

LaBeau hopes to continue treating area residents to great food at the Depot and his work in the wrestling ring.

“It is like cooking a perfect dinner and the customer says ‘Wow!’ but now you are in the ring and have 570 customers, so that’s cool,” he said. “I like to stay involved because (wrestling) is a good community driver — not just for Faribault but for a lot of communities and I’m having a great time.”