TreviPay, the global B2B payments and invoicing network, today announced its launch of the TreviPay Aviation Network, powered by KHI, to offer a co-branded, closed-loop card solution tailored to the needs of FBOs (fixed-base operators) and flight support service organizations who service the general and defense aviation industries, and their customers. KHI, an affiliate of TreviPay, is a trusted payments expert in the government, commercial aviation, and marine fuel bunkering markets. By layering TreviPay’s payments technology onto KHI’s merchant network, the companies will provide clients the ability to issue customers a co-branded card that is accepted across the world’s most comprehensive network of aviation suppliers. The TreviPay Aviation Network offers simplified, consolidated billing of all aviation expenses such as fuel and ground services.

12 HOURS AGO