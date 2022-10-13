Read full article on original website
Related
Urban Jungle Insurance Awarded B Corp Business Accreditation
Insurtech start-up, Urban Jungle, which was founded to challenge the insurance industry to become fairer, has been awarded coveted B Corporation (B Corp) status. The B Corp accreditation sees Urban Jungle become one of only ten personal insurance businesses globally to secure the certification, supporting their ambition to make insurance fair for everyone.
KuCoin Wallet Announces Official Strategic Partnership With Polygon
KuCoin Wallet, the official Web3 wallet of the cryptocurrency exchange, KuCoin, has announced its official strategic partnership with Polygon Network, the leading Layer 2 platform for Ethereum scaling and infrastructure development and one of the largest blockchain infrastructure providers around the world. KuCoin Wallet is designed to be a secure...
NFP Acquires UK-Based Brokerage Bentley Insurance Services
NFP, a leading property and casualty broker, benefits consultant, wealth manager, and retirement plan advisor, today announced it has acquired Mason James Insurance Services Limited (doing business as Bentley Insurance Services), one of the largest brokers in Staffordshire. Bentley has provided complex commercial and personal insurance solutions since 1922. Mike Rostron, managing director at Bentley, will join NFP’s commercial insurance leadership team in the UK and continue to drive company growth across Staffordshire and beyond.
StormPay Is Acquired By B2B Payment Service Provider, Moneff
Financial lifestyle app, StormPay has been acquired by Moneff, a payment service provider and solutions app for businesses. The acquisition, which took immediate effect as of 3 October 2022, sets out to further develop StormPay’s capabilities, customer experience, and strength, whilst providing Moneff with greater access to the consumer market. Under its new parent company, the StormPay brand and mission will remain unchanged, while the teams will merge. This will enable them to be uniquely positioned to share insights and technological knowledge, and streamline both companies’ service offerings.
Capital on Tap Raises £100 Million to Power The Spend of Every Small Business
Global FinTech Capital on Tap has secured a £100 million corporate revolving credit facility with Atalaya Capital Management to provide small businesses in the UK and US with a central hub to manage all aspects of their business finances. Since launching in 2012, Capital on Tap has provided over...
Hippo’s First Connect Adds Berkshire Hathaway’s biBERK Small Business Insurance Products
First Connect Insurance Services, a digital platform designed to provide independent agents with access to the nation’s top carriers, announced today the addition of biBERK, a leading insurance company for small business that’s part of the Berkshire Hathaway Insurance Group. The new product offering includes worker’s compensation, professional liability and business owner’s policies (BOP).
Singapore-based Insurtech bolttech Secures Series B Funding
Bolttech, one of the world’s fastest-growing international insurtech companies, today announced Tokio Marine, alongside other shareholders, will lead bolttech’s Series B funding round. The investment values bolttech, Singapore’s only homegrown insurtech unicorn, at an up-round valuation of approximately US$1.5 billion, one year after it closed the largest ever Series A funding round for an insurtech.
VizyPay Announces Partnership with Shoreline Credit Union
VizyPay, an award-winning payment processing fintech focused on rural America, today announces a strategic partnership with Wisconsin-based Shoreline Credit Union. United by a shared mission to guide Wisconsin’s small businesses to success, this collaboration provides Shoreline Credit Union members with even more access to VizyPay’s line up of simple, affordable and money-saving payments solutions.
TreviPay Launches TreviPay Aviation Network with Global Payment Card Solution
TreviPay, the global B2B payments and invoicing network, today announced its launch of the TreviPay Aviation Network, powered by KHI, to offer a co-branded, closed-loop card solution tailored to the needs of FBOs (fixed-base operators) and flight support service organizations who service the general and defense aviation industries, and their customers. KHI, an affiliate of TreviPay, is a trusted payments expert in the government, commercial aviation, and marine fuel bunkering markets. By layering TreviPay’s payments technology onto KHI’s merchant network, the companies will provide clients the ability to issue customers a co-branded card that is accepted across the world’s most comprehensive network of aviation suppliers. The TreviPay Aviation Network offers simplified, consolidated billing of all aviation expenses such as fuel and ground services.
Mintus Announces Partnership With Amicorp to Expand Global Reach
Mintus, the fractional art investment platform, today announced its first major partnership in the discretionary fund management and wealth management sector as it seeks to expand its global reach. Mintus is the first FCA authorised company to launch and scale art fractionalisation in the UK and the partnership with Amergeris...
JPEX Strengthens Partnership with Simplex by Nuvei, Launching Crypto-friendly Card
JPEX, a recognized and licensed digital asset bank designed to enable the trading of virtual currencies while providing a benign, safe platform for international transactions, has announced its partnership with Simplex by Nuvei. As one of the leading brands in the highly competitive Asian crypto market, JPEX has partnered with Simplex by Nuvei to further strengthen its stance in the ever-growing market.
Treasury Prime Announces Banking-as-a-Service Partnership with First Internet Bank
Treasury Prime, a leading Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) company, today announced a formal agreement with First Internet Bank to make its award-winning embedded finance offerings available to more fintech and small business clients. The partnership continues Treasury Prime’s efforts to build an industry-leading bank network, which now totals 15 financial institutions nationwide.
HEALRWORLD Partners With Mastercard To Launch First Ever United Nations SDG-focused Corporate Debit Card
HEALRWORLD, a social impact, for profit ESG Fintech, unveils its new corporate debit card at CC Forum – an investment conference which is 100% dedicated to investment in sustainability. In collaboration with Mastercard and its Priceless Planet initiative, RailsR, Toqio, and Penrose Digital, the HealRWorld corporate debit card will...
Delos Insurance Selects Guidewire InsuranceNow
Delos Insurance Solutions (Delos), a technology-powered insurance provider, and Guidewire have announced that Delos selected InsuranceNow to increase agent digital engagement for business growth. The company plans to implement InsuranceNow to its homeowners line of business in the state of California. Guidewire PartnerConnect Consulting member Exavalu will be leading the implementation project.
ZEBEDEE Announces NBD – Open Source Bitcoin Initiative to Further Payments Innovation
ZEBEDEE, a leading FinTech and next-generation payment processor for the gaming industry, today announced a new initiative that contributes open source code and products to the Bitcoin Lightning space. The new not-for-profit and completely open source initiative has already resulted in several products and code repositories that push the frontier of what’s possible to build on the Bitcoin Lightning Network.
Thailand BOI Approves New 5-Year Investment Promotion Strategy Focused on Innovative, Competitive and Inclusive Approach to New Economy
The Thailand Board of Investment (BOI) at a board meeting held last week approved the framework of its new Investment Promotion Strategy for the next five years, which will focus on entering the new economy era by encouraging technological advancement, the transition to green and smart Industries, talent development, as well as creativity and innovation, to strengthen the country’s status as a regional hub for business, trade and logistics.
EXCLUSIVE: “Going With The Flow” – Elena Whisler, The Clearing House in ‘The Fintech Magazine’
TCH (The Clearing House) is one of the two principle automated clearing houses for payments in the US – the only private operator to run a country-wide infrastructure alongside the Federal Reserve Bank’s automated clearing house (ACH) for electronic funds transfers, processing financial transactions for consumers, businesses, as well as federal, state, and local governments.
OneConnect Launches SaaS Solution OneCosmo, Powered by Pismo, in the UAE
OneConnect Smart Technology, the leading technology-as-a-service provider and an associate of Ping An Group, has announced the launch of OneCosmo, a one-stop omni platform for all-in-one digital banking solutions, in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). It was jointly developed with Brazil-based tech company Pismo, one of the fastest-growing banking Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) firms.
Crypto Pulse Survey: Everything you need to know about trends in crypto
It seems that everywhere you turn in the fintech world, you can’t get awayfrom the conversation around crypto. Whether it’s what token to invest in,or #buythedip, the jargon and technicalities associated with the currencycan often make it an intimidatingmarket to jump into. In this special webinar with Bitstamp,...
Berkshire Hathaway Specialty Insurance Names Mary Bruce-Kahn Chief Executive in Singapore
Berkshire Hathaway Specialty Insurance (BHSI) today announced that it has appointed Mary Bruce-Kahn to the role of Chief Executive, Singapore. “Since we received our license at the end of 2014, the team and the portfolio in Singapore have been growing steadily,” said Marc Breuil, President, BHSI Asia Middle East. “With a firmly anchored local presence both in Singapore and in Asia, Berkshire Hathaway Specialty Insurance continues to expand its relationship and its product capabilities, and, as such, we are delighted to see Mary step up to the Chief Executive role where she will add to our collective strength and lead our further expansion.”
