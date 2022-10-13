Lancaster girls soccer denies Newark share of its OCC-Buckeye crown

NEWARK — The Lancaster girls soccer team celebrated its first Ohio Capital Conference-Buckeye Division championship in its two-decade history last week.

On Wednesday, the Golden Gales, however, still had unfinished business. Junior Olivia George's goal with 38 seconds left gave them a 2-1 victory at Newark to win the outright OCC-Buckeye title, avenging the Wildcats' 4-0 victory on their home field to win the Buckeye a year ago.

"I remember it fully," Lancaster senior goalkeeper Avery Westbrooks said. "It was definitely kind of a revenge match for me at least going into it. I just wanted to make sure I didn't make the same mistakes I made last year."

After winning its first OCC-Buckeye title in 2021, Newark returned a stable of talent that created high hopes for an encore performance. A rash of injuries against the most difficult schedule in program history has left the Wildcats bruised throughout the season.

After Mayci Sayre's goal less than two minutes into the second half Wednesday, it appeared the clouds would break for Newark on a rainy night, leading to a piece of a repeat title. Instead, the Wildcats (5-10-2, 3-2) could never find a second goal as Sayre hit the crossbar with 10 minutes left, and the Gales (10-2-3, 5-0), who just needed a tie for the outright title, scored twice during the final 25 minutes.

"We were just lacking getting that ball in the back of the net," Newark coach Scott Nicholls said. "At the end, we got desperate because we knew we needed a goal, and we left ourselves a little short in the back. 1-1 or a 2-1 loss didn't make no difference to us. We needed to win."

Newark's defense led by seniors Meghan Gilbert and Taylor Enright and juniors Cammy Arias and Sophia Walters kept junior goalkeeper Faith Young protected much of the night. Lancaster sophomore Addison Westbrooks, however, lofted a free kick from 40 yards out between Young and the crossbar on a perfect shot to tie the match.

Newark threatened for an answer, missing when Sayre nearly redirected a cross with senior Morgan Nettles defending. Shortly thereafter, senior Ali Farnsworth sent a long free kick into the box, but junior Pippy Brown's header went right in the midsection of senior Makynze Kiphart in front of the net.

"It was definitely a team effort. We all had to come together," said George, who during the final minute chased down a lead pass from junior Lily Palmer and maneuvered past Young to shoot into an open net.

"At the beginning of the season, it was a little rough, but we started working together and figuring it out," George added. "Now, we are playing as a team and working for each other."

Newark will attempt to regroup and get healthier during the next week. The Wildcats were seeded No. 25 in the upcoming Division I tournament and visit No. 23 Chillicothe next Wednesday with the winner to meet No. 10 Bishop Watterson in the second round.

The Wildcats were without Sayre for seven recent matches, and Young is a field player thrust into action in goal after injuries to Maris Knowlton and Megan Herriott. A prolific senior class led by Farnsworth and Zoey Milton, however, showed Wednesday they still have one more stand in them.

"We got hit hard with injuries and a run of six games in 11 days that didn't help other girls. It was tough. We just need a little more luck if there is such a thing," Nicholls said. "(Young) has hated every minute of it, but she's been brilliant."

Lancaster, which hosts Mount Vernon on Saturday, experienced a 1-2-3 start against a "front-loaded" schedule as coach Brian Griffin noted. He now has led to Gales to nine consecutive victories.

The Gales were seeded No. 22 and visit No. 18 Westerville North next Wednesday with the winner to meet No. 15 Watkins Memorial. They continue to make history, earning the program's first double-digit win season since 2015 with their victory at Newark.

"It feels so amazing," said Westbrooks, who was first greeted by classmates Nettles and Peyton Wilson as time expired. "It's just about time. We worked so hard for this win."

