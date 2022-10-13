ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
LehighValleyLive.com

How bad is cell service in Warren County? Your chance to tell someone who can do something.

By Lehighvalleylive.com Staff
LehighValleyLive.com
LehighValleyLive.com
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 2

Related
erienewsnow.com

COVID-19 is Surging Locally and County Data Doesn't Tell the Story

If you think Erie County's days of dealing with COVID-19 are over, think again. As the weather cools and activities move inside, AHN Saint Vincent infectious diseases specialist Dr. Howard Nadworny said the BA-5 virus variant is continuing to circulate, and it is very contagious. The latest data released by...
ERIE COUNTY, PA
explore venango

Missing Woman’s Vehicle Found in Crawford County; New Security Footage Released

CASTLE SHANNON, Pa. (EYT) – The search for a missing 32-year-old woman is continuing after authorities say her vehicle was located in Crawford County on Friday. According to a published article by CBS News, Stalter’s vehicle (pictured above) was found on a private road in West Mead Township near Meadville, Crawford County, Pa., but after two days of looking in that area, search crews haven’t found her.
CRAWFORD COUNTY, PA
wesb.com

Kane Sawmill Fire

Johnson’s Sawmill was destroyed in a fire yesterday. Kane Department 5 was dispatched to the mill just before 3pm Monday. The fire eventually went to three alarms, and Route 66 was closed for several hours for the fire and cleanup. The fire was knocked back just before 4 PM.
KANE, PA
wesb.com

Barn Destroyed in Fire

A barn on South Kendall Avenue was destroyed in a fire Sunday. Companies from Derrick City, Rew, and Otto were called out shortly after 4 PM Sunday to a location near the intersection with Looker Mountain Trail and Garlock Hollow. Tankers were also requested from Lewis Run, Eldred, Limestone, and...
BRADFORD, PA
YourErie

Coroner called to Route 77 car accident in Corry

Emergency crews are at the scene of a reported fatal crash south of Corry. The accident happened in the 20,000 block of Route 77 around 10:45 a.m. Tuesday. Initial reports indicated a vehicle had left the road and struck a tree. The Erie County Coroner’s Office confirmed that they were called to the scene. According […]
CORRY, PA
explore venango

Man Accused of Holding Oil City Woman and Children at Gunpoint, Robbing Them

OIL CITY, Pa. (EYT) – A man listed as a parole absconder is accused of holding an Oil City woman and three children at gunpoint and robbing them. According to court documents, the Oil City Police Department on October 14 filed the following charges against 19-year-old Tyler George Burns, of Franklin, in Magisterial District Judge Andrew F. Fish’s office:
OIL CITY, PA
explore venango

Driver Travels Through Intersection Crashes into PennDOT Sign on Cooperstown Road

OAKLAND TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police say a driver traveled through the intersection of Cooperstown Road and State Route 417 and crashed into a PennDOT sign. According to a report released on Friday, October 14, Franklin-based State Police say the accident happened around 7:50 a.m. on October 5 at the above-described location in Oakland Township, Venango County.
VENANGO COUNTY, PA
wesb.com

Warrant Arrest – Bell

A Bradford man was arrested on felony warrants Monday evening. Foster Township Police were out on patrol attempting to locate Kenneth Bell, who was known to have several warrants with their department. Officers followed a vehicle from his home to the Country Fair and once the vehicle was stopped and they determined that it was Bell they attempted to arrest him. Bell resisted but was eventually taken into custody.
BRADFORD, PA
YourErie

Train collides with Semi-truck in North East

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A train collided with a semi-truck in North East early on Monday morning. The accident happened just before 5:55 a.m. on Oct. 17 near the corner of Loomis Street and Parkway Drive. The rear of the trailer was completely destroyed when crews arrived. The truck was heading south when it was hit by […]
NORTH EAST, PA
explore venango

Local Man Accused of Providing, Using Meth With 16-Year-Old Co-Worker at Burger King

FRANKLIN, Pa. (EYT) – A Franklin man is facing charges for allegedly supplying and using meth with a 16-year-old co-worker at Burger King. According to a release issued on October 12 by the Sugarcreek Borough Police Department, known witnesses contacted police on September 29 and advised that their 16-year-old juvenile had received methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia from a co-worker at the Burger King located on Allegheny Boulevard in Franklin, Venango County.
FRANKLIN, PA
chautauquatoday.com

No cause determined in Arkwright fire

A shed and travel trailer camper were a total loss following a blaze at the Arkwright Hills Campground on Route 83 in the town of Arkwright. The Chautauqua County Fire investigation team determined the fire, reported around 10:15 AM, had originated in the shed and spread to the nearby camper. While investigators determined that the fire originated in the southwest corner of the shed, they could not determine an exact cause due to the severe damage. Several local fire departments responded to the fire.
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
explore venango

Local Man Accused of Threatening, Harassing Woman Over the Course of a Year Faces Hearing on Wednesday

VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – A hearing for a local man who allegedly threatened and harassed a woman over the course of a year is scheduled for Wednesday morning. According to court documents, a preliminary hearing for 61-year-old Douglas Wilbur Shawgo, of Venus, is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday, October 19, in Venango County Central Court with Magisterial District Judge Patrick E. Lowrey presiding.
VENANGO COUNTY, PA
YourErie

Bear struck by car on Interstate 79 earlier this month

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A driver recently struck a bear in Crawford County. The 18-year-old Pittsburgh driver was traveling northbound on I-79 on Oct. 9. Pennsylvania State Police say that at about 8:30 p.m., the driver struck the bear it was crossing the road. The collision occurred near the Conneautville/Saegertown exit. The driver suffered minor injuries.
CRAWFORD COUNTY, PA
erienewsnow.com

Driver Hits Bear on Interstate 79 in Crawford County

A driver hit a bear while driving on Interstate 79 in Crawford County, according to Pennsylvania State Police. It happened in the northbound lanes near mile marker 156 in Cussewago Township just before 8:30 p.m. Oct. 9. An 18-year-old man from the Pittsburgh area was driving a Toyota car north...
CRAWFORD COUNTY, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

LehighValleyLive.com

Easton, PA
76K+
Followers
28K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

Lehighvalleylive.com is the Lehigh Valley's source for breaking news, sports, jobs, real estate, autos, entertainment and more! https://www.lehighvalleylive.com/

 https://www.lehighvalleylive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy