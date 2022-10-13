Read full article on original website
Joyce Sims dies at 63
The singer - who was best known for her 1987 single 'Come Into My Life' - has passed away at the age of 63, events organiser CJ Carlos has announced. He wrote on Facebook on Saturday (15.10.22) evening: "Having spoken to her immediate family tonight, it's with a heavy heart that i post this news Joyce Sims has passed away. Joyce was an amazing singer song writer who had so many hits in the 80s.
Guillermo del Toro attends Pinocchio premiere after mother's death
Guillermo del Toro was emotional at the 'Pinocchio' premiere following the death of his mother. The 'Hellboy' filmmaker has directed a stop-motion take on the classic story for Netflix and confessed that the world premiere at the BFI London Film Festival on Friday (14.10.22) had additional poignancy as it came after the passing of his mother Guadalupe Gomez.
"I Always Loved You The Best, Sid": Goodbye Moments From TV Shows That Never Fail To Make Us Sob
"You, Vision, are the piece of the Mind Stone that lives in me. You are a body of wires and blood and bone that I created. You are my sadness and my hope. But mostly, you're my love."
Jennifer Tilly says she’s psychic and uses her ability to win poker games
Jennifer Tilly claims she’s psychic and uses her powers to win at poker. The 64-year-old ‘Child's Play’ star is a keen poker player and she’s convinced she uses the power of her mind to come out on top, while she admitted her abilities come in useful when she’s trying to get in touch with her boyfriend when she needs something bringing home from the shops.
One of La Brea's Nuttiest Eps Turns Eve Into Green Arrow, Introduces [Spoiler]
This week on NBC’s La Brea, a heavy fog descended, villagers attacked… truths were told, trick arrows were fired… Josh and Riley made an unexpected acquaintance and an important-ish life was lost. IN THE LAND DOWN UNDER…. As a heavy fog creeped in on the clearing, Scott got word to Gavin that Aldridge wanted to meet with him (and him alone) to discuss infiltrating Lazarus and using their portal to get Josh back from 1988. Gavin learned from Aldridge that he’d need to return to the Exiles camp to gain access to Lazarus, by way of the latest black rock delivery. But...
