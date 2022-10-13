Read full article on original website
Survitec Names New CEO
UK-based survival technology solutions provider Survitec has appointed Robert Steen Kledal as the company’s new Chief Executive Officer (CEO). "As CEO, Robert will be responsible for setting Survitec’s strategic direction. He will lead the Survitec Executive team and sit on the Survitec Board," Survitec said. "At the start...
Solstad Offshore's Subsea Construction Vessels Win Renewable Energy Assignments
Solstad Offshore, a Norwegian company that owns and operates offshore support vessels, has won a contract for the subsea construction vessel Normand Baltic and a contract extension for the subsea construction vessel Normand Navigator. The contracts are for renewable energy projects in North Europe and Asia, with extension options available...
Himalaya Shipping Secures Time Charters for Four More Ships
Himalaya Shipping on Monday announced it has entered into time charter agreements for four dry bulk vessels with Koch Shipping Pte Ltd. The bulk carrier newbuilds will commence a 24-month time charter with an evergreen structure upon delivery from China's New Times Shipyard in the second and third quarter of 2023, with certain options to roll two charters to 2024.
Guyana Launches Tender for Its First Oil Refinery
Guyana has called for proposals to design, finance and build a 30,000-barrel-per-day (bpd) oil refinery, the first for the South American country as it becomes a force in crude oil production. Construction work on the facility, to be located on public land near the Berbice river, is expected to begin...
Svitzer Names Paterson UK Managing Director
Effective January 1, 2023, Michael Paterson joins as new Managing Director for Svitzer UK, replacing Kasper Karlsen who has acted as interim MD since June. Paterson joins Svitzer from a role as Operations Director at Govia Thameslink Railway (GTR), with a history in maritime gained from 26 years in the Royal Navy.
US Offshore Wind Growing on Sturdy Foundations
Once again, the events of the last month have shown that the drive to grow the U.S. offshore wind segment has lost little steam. The foundations are firmly in place to support the deployment of 30 gigawatts (GW) of offshore wind by 2030 and 110 GW by 2050. Floating wind...
Cruise Industry Making Headway Toward Net Zero
The global cruise industry continues to make progress as it works to achieve its goal of net-zero carbon cruising by 2050, though the need for development and deployment of sustainable marine fuels remains. The 2022 Global Cruise Industry Environmental Technologies and Practices Report from trade group Cruise Lines International Association...
HydroMAR-E Named Winner of Dft's Clean Maritime Demonstration Competition Round 2
A new pathway toward a low-emission and ultimately a zero-emission future in shipping has recently been opened up through the market introduction of a mono-fuel Hydrogen version of the Recuperated Split Cycle Engine. The HydroMAR-E project is part of the Clean Maritime Demonstration Competition Round 2 (CMDC2) which was launched...
Finnlines Adds Two New RoPax Vessels Between Sweden and Finland
Finnlines will make major investments in its route between Sweden and mainland Finland via Åland during 2023 as the freight and passenger shipping company continues to bounce back from the pandemic slowdown. The company announced on Tuesday that it is introducing two new Superstar cargo-passenger vessels as part of...
Long-serving Pilot Boat Returns to Gladding-Hearn for Repowering
The Tampa Bay pilot association has returned its first Chesapeake Class pilot boat to Gladding-Hearn Shipbuilding. Tampa was built in 2003 when the shipyard introduced the class of mid-size, high-speed launches. In 2015, the Tampa pilots took delivery of the shipyard’s first Chesapeake Class MKII, which incorporates the performance benefits of Volvo Penta’s IPS 2 pod system.
