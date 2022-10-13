Read full article on original website
Hungary's New Container Terminal Aims to Boost Ukrainian Grains Shipments
Europe's largest land-based container terminal started operating near Hungary's border with Ukraine on Tuesday, aiming to increase shipments of Ukrainian grains via Hungary to Adriatic ports. The East-West Gate terminal, built at a cost of about 40 billion forints ($95.65 million), allows containers to be transferred between wide and standard...
Dozens of LNG Carriers Queue off Europe's Coasts Unable to Unload
Dozens of ships carrying liquefied natural gas (LNG) are circling off the coasts of Spain and other European countries unable to secure slots to unload because plants that convert the seaborne fuel back to gas are full. Europe is facing an energy supply squeeze as Russia has progressively cut gas...
Russia-Ukraine news – live: Kyiv moves to cut diplomatic ties with Iran over ‘kamikaze’ drones
Ukraine announced that it’s moving to cut diplomatic ties with Iran over its supply of “kamikaze” drones to Russia.Dmytro Kuleba, the Ukrainian foreign minister, said he was submitting a proposal to president Volodymyr Zelensky to cut diplomatic ties.Mr Kuleba told a news conference that Tehran bore full responsibility for the destruction of Ukraine and that Kyiv is seeking immediate air defence supplies and cooperation from Israel.Russia’s airstrikes have plunged Ukraine into darkness as 30 per cent of the country’s power plants have been destroyed over the past week.Mr Zelensky tweeted that the energy infrastructure damage has caused “massive blackouts...
Guyana Launches Tender for Its First Oil Refinery
Guyana has called for proposals to design, finance and build a 30,000-barrel-per-day (bpd) oil refinery, the first for the South American country as it becomes a force in crude oil production. Construction work on the facility, to be located on public land near the Berbice river, is expected to begin...
US Offshore Wind Growing on Sturdy Foundations
Once again, the events of the last month have shown that the drive to grow the U.S. offshore wind segment has lost little steam. The foundations are firmly in place to support the deployment of 30 gigawatts (GW) of offshore wind by 2030 and 110 GW by 2050. Floating wind...
Solstad Offshore's Subsea Construction Vessels Win Renewable Energy Assignments
Solstad Offshore, a Norwegian company that owns and operates offshore support vessels, has won a contract for the subsea construction vessel Normand Baltic and a contract extension for the subsea construction vessel Normand Navigator. The contracts are for renewable energy projects in North Europe and Asia, with extension options available...
Gallery: Itapu Oil Field FPSO Leaves Shipyard (Brazil)
Estaleiro Jurong Aracruz (EJA), a Brazilian subsidiary of Singapore's Sembcorp Marine, has completed the construction of the P-71 FPSO, integrating topsides on the China-built hull. The new FPSO vessel left the EJA shipyard on Tuesday. It will be deployed at Petrobras' ultra-deepwater Itapu field in Brazil’s Santos Basin. When...
Biden to release 15M barrels from oil reserve, more possible
President Joe Biden will announce the release of 15 million barrels of oil from the U.S. strategic reserve Wednesday as part of a response to recent production cuts announced by OPEC+ nations
Lebanon Claims Israeli Gunboats Violated Its Territorial Waters
The Lebanese army said on Sunday that Israeli gunboats violated Lebanese territorial waters several times on Saturday in an area opposite Ras Naqura near the border between the two countries, an accusation Israel denied. The statement said there were four violations where gunboats entered several hundred meters inside Lebanese waters...
Concern about climate change shrinks globally as threat grows - study
BERLIN, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Concerns about climate change shrank across the world last year, a survey shows, with fewer than half those questioned believing it posed a "very serious threat" to their countries in the next 20 years.
U.S. to Launch Floating Wind Rights Sale off California Coast in December
President Joe Biden's administration on Tuesday said it would hold the first-ever sale of offshore wind development rights off the coast of California on Dec. 6, a big step forward in expanding the nascent U.S. industry to Pacific waters. The announcement is the latest in a government push to put...
Himalaya Shipping Secures Time Charters for Four More Ships
Himalaya Shipping on Monday announced it has entered into time charter agreements for four dry bulk vessels with Koch Shipping Pte Ltd. The bulk carrier newbuilds will commence a 24-month time charter with an evergreen structure upon delivery from China's New Times Shipyard in the second and third quarter of 2023, with certain options to roll two charters to 2024.
Editorial: Support freedom in Iran
With its apparent sale of suicide drones to Russia, Iran climbs further out on a dangerous limb. Repressive at home where it is confronted by growing popular protests over mandatory head coverings for women, Iran’s leadership is doubling down on its relationship with Russia. The turbaned leadership appears to have decided that crushing dissent and taking sides with another world-class practitioner of dissent-crushing, which also has the ability to back up Iran militarily in the always tense Middle East, is the safest route to self-preservation. Read more Blade editorials
Finnlines Adds Two New RoPax Vessels Between Sweden and Finland
Finnlines will make major investments in its route between Sweden and mainland Finland via Åland during 2023 as the freight and passenger shipping company continues to bounce back from the pandemic slowdown. The company announced on Tuesday that it is introducing two new Superstar cargo-passenger vessels as part of...
HydroMAR-E Named Winner of Dft's Clean Maritime Demonstration Competition Round 2
A new pathway toward a low-emission and ultimately a zero-emission future in shipping has recently been opened up through the market introduction of a mono-fuel Hydrogen version of the Recuperated Split Cycle Engine. The HydroMAR-E project is part of the Clean Maritime Demonstration Competition Round 2 (CMDC2) which was launched...
Shipping Delays to Tighten China's Soybean Stocks, Hit Feed Output
China's soybean stocks are set to tighten further as delays in shipments from the United States deepen shortages of key animal feed ingredient soymeal, keeping prices at record highs. Ships carrying up to three million tonnes of U.S. soybeans which were scheduled to arrive this month and in November are...
