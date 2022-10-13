Where to take parents during Cyclone Family Weekend in Ames

Many Iowa State University students will be welcoming their parents and loved ones for Cyclone Family Weekend starting Friday.

While the university has several official events planned , students may be wondering where to take their folks in Ames — especially if the first thing that comes to mind is bar hopping in Campustown or late-night tacos at Es Tas.

Welcome your family to Ames with a few ideas from Ames Tribune staffers:

The Octagon Center for the Arts

The Octagon Center for the Arts , 427 Douglas Ave., is a real gem for visiting Iowa State families.

The gift shop cannot be beat with stunning artwork created by local artists. It features pottery, clothing, scarves, paintings, jewelry and so much more.

They have artwork that is classic, goofy and thought-provoking.

And the Octagon just kicked off a new community collaborative, the Third Floor Initiative. They are opening up the third floor of the historic building, which features the prairie-style architecture of the Midwest, for artist co-working studio space.

Supporting people, communities, artists and collaborations is what The Octagon is all about.

— Teresa Albertson, Tribune city government and crime reporter

The Ames History Museum

When you're done at the Octagon, head across the street to the Ames History Museum , 416 Douglas Ave. There, families can learn about interesting history of the city their students now call home.

There's an exhibit on the now defunct VEISHEA, a decades-long university celebration that was cancelled in 2014 following a string of riots. You can also see a timeline of Ames history, learn about the first branch store established by Younkers, which was on Main Street, and find out who were the first owners of automobiles in the city.

More: Ames History Museum shines light on local women's impact with Luminary Women Initiative

Opening Friday, just in time for Family Weekend, is a new exhibit, Ames in Art. It promises to feature unique original artwork of places in the community. "View the vivid character of Ames through numerous mediums including watercolor, fiberwork, graphite pencil, and the community-designed Bicentennial quilt," its website says.

The museum is open from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.

— Kim Norvell, Tribune editor

Ada Hayden Heritage Park

Ada Hayden Heritage Park doesn’t have my many favorite restaurants’ flavors or Time Out barcade’s nostalgic fun, doesn’t scratch my literary itch like the Ames Public Library and local bookstores, and definitely doesn’t have the reclining seats in which I enjoy a big bucket of popcorn at North Grand Cinema.

But Ada Hayden’s walking paths and trails around its lake do offer an accessible beauty that shows its many faces as the seasons change, as different animals come and go, and as people fish from along the shores or in the winter out on the ice.

More: Ames' Ada Hayden opens an accessible kayak and canoe launch, one of few available in Iowa

It never ceases to be scenic, and especially this year, I’ve been able to find peace while at Ada Hayden.

— Phillip Sitter, Ames Tribune education and Iowa State University reporter

