Different movies with the same plots
Stacker chose 15 pairs of films that have eerily similar plots: All pairs on this list have the same basic plot once you strip away the details. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Anne Hathaway Got Candid About Dealing With All That "Hathahate" Almost A Decade Ago
Anne faced an onslaught of social media hate in the early 2010s which was dubbed #HathaHate.
Netflix's "The Watcher" Has Everyone Talking — Here Are 15 Truly Creepy Facts About The Real Crime That Inspired The Series
One of The Watcher's letters advised the family not to let their young children play in the basement. "I would [be] very afraid if I were them. It is far away from the rest of the house. If you were upstairs you would never hear them scream."
Tilda Swinton collects teeth from film sets
Tilda Swinton has "quite a collection" of false teeth. The ' Michael Clayton' star has worn various dental sets over the years for her movie roles and she has kept all the custom-made pieces which were created by UK-based company Fangs FX and she's joked she could donate them all to the Academy Museum in Los Angeles so the institute could have a "a room full of teeth."
"I Always Loved You The Best, Sid": Goodbye Moments From TV Shows That Never Fail To Make Us Sob
"You, Vision, are the piece of the Mind Stone that lives in me. You are a body of wires and blood and bone that I created. You are my sadness and my hope. But mostly, you're my love."
Sir Derek Jacobi fears he'll never act on stage again
Sir Derek Jacobi fears he'll never act on stage again. The 83-year-old 'Cadfael' star began his career in the National Theatre in the 1960s and went on to become one of the UK's most prolific stage stars, performing both in London's West End and on Broadway as well as with the Royal Shakespeare Company - but Derek doubts he will ever tread the boards again.
