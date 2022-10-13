ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

ABC 15 News

MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Warm and breezy in the Valley!

PHOENIX — Temperatures are warming up this week as high pressure builds in. Valley highs will climb into the upper 80s Wednesday and near 90 degrees by Thursday here in Phoenix. Breezes will pick up, too. Expect easterly winds at 10 to 20 mph with gusts near 25 mph...
PHOENIX, AZ
ABC 15 News

MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Warmer and breezy days ahead

PHOENIX — Our weekend storm is out of here and sunshine is back in the Valley!. As high pressure builds in, we'll keep warming up in the days ahead. Look for highs in the mid 80s on Tuesday, upper 80s Wednesday and near 90 degrees by Thursday here in Phoenix.
PHOENIX, AZ
ABC 15 News

MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Drying out after a wet weekend

PHOENIX — Low pressure that brought a wet weekend to Arizona is slowly moving east and out of the state. Monday we begin to dry out and warm up. Daytime highs will return to the mid to upper 80s through Wednesday. Overnight lows will cool into the 60s each...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Cold air funnel spotted in Sun Lakes

SUN LAKES, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - An unusual weather phenomenon was spotted in the southern part of the Valley today, some folks thought it was a tornado. The National Weather Service confirmed a landspout that was spotted around 3:15 p.m. is likely a cold air funnel that briefly reached the ground. Cold air funnels are usually fairly small and hard to detect on radar especially when they are very weak. They can form beneath showers or weak thunderstorms when the air aloft is very cold. They are usually harmless but can touch down and cause some damage.
SUN LAKES, AZ
AZFamily

First Alert Weather Day: Storms to develop through the day Saturday

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A First Alert Weather day has been declared for the Valley Saturday, with a Flood Watch in effect for the Phoenix area until 8 a.m. Sunday. Some storms are already developing this morning in parts of the West Valley. Tap/click here to see the latest radar.
PHOENIX, AZ
ABC 15 News

Landspout spotted in southeast Valley

The National Weather Service confirmed a landspout touched down near Sun Lakes Sunday afternoon. No damage was reported. The NWS says the landspout was likely a cold air funnel. "These can form beneath relatively small storms when there is instability due to surface warmth under very cold air aloft," NWS says.
CHANDLER, AZ
AZFamily

Powerful storms bring heavy rain, wind, hail, and damage to Pinal and Maricopa Counties

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Powerful thunderstorms passed through Maricopa and Pinal counties Saturday bringing heavy rain, wind, and hail. A family in San Tan Valley came home to the aftermath of Saturday’s thunderstorms. Strong winds uprooted trees and knocked down power poles in their yard. “Our neighbor next door calls and says “you’ve got four poles down in your front yard,” said Nancy Boyd who has lived in Arizona for 19 years. The sheriff’s department says a total of 18 power poles were damaged. The National Weather Service says wind gusts reached up to 69 miles per hour.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
ABC 15 News

Leg of Ironman race cut after heavy rain in the Valley

TEMPE — The swim portion of the Ironman race set to begin Sunday morning was canceled after heavy rain fell throughout the Valley Saturday. Race officials were keeping a close eye on the weather conditions Friday as weekend forecasts called for rain. As little as 0.20" of rain was going to be enough to cut the 1.2 mile swim.
TEMPE, AZ
12 News

Was it a tornado? No, it was actually a landspout

SUN LAKES, Ariz. — Residents southeast of Phoenix took to social media Sunday afternoon for an explanation for what appeared to be a tornado in the sky. The National Weather Service in Phoenix was quick to explain that it in fact was a landspout, not a tornado. NWS Phoenix...
PHOENIX, AZ
KESQ News Channel 3

Valley events canceled due to stormy weather

Cloudy and wet weather was felt across the Coachella Valley today followed by thunderstorms and heavy rain. As a result, several events were canceled due to the stormy conditions. News Channel 3 has learned that the following events were canceled. Yum Food Festival Harvest Moon Festival Pioneer Days Carnival Modernism Museum Grand Opening Organizers of The post Valley events canceled due to stormy weather appeared first on KESQ.
PHOENIX, AZ

