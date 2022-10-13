SUN LAKES, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - An unusual weather phenomenon was spotted in the southern part of the Valley today, some folks thought it was a tornado. The National Weather Service confirmed a landspout that was spotted around 3:15 p.m. is likely a cold air funnel that briefly reached the ground. Cold air funnels are usually fairly small and hard to detect on radar especially when they are very weak. They can form beneath showers or weak thunderstorms when the air aloft is very cold. They are usually harmless but can touch down and cause some damage.

SUN LAKES, AZ ・ 2 DAYS AGO