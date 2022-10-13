Read full article on original website
ABC 15 News
MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Warm and breezy in the Valley!
PHOENIX — Temperatures are warming up this week as high pressure builds in. Valley highs will climb into the upper 80s Wednesday and near 90 degrees by Thursday here in Phoenix. Breezes will pick up, too. Expect easterly winds at 10 to 20 mph with gusts near 25 mph...
ABC 15 News
MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Warmer and breezy days ahead
PHOENIX — Our weekend storm is out of here and sunshine is back in the Valley!. As high pressure builds in, we'll keep warming up in the days ahead. Look for highs in the mid 80s on Tuesday, upper 80s Wednesday and near 90 degrees by Thursday here in Phoenix.
ABC 15 News
MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Drying out after a wet weekend
PHOENIX — Low pressure that brought a wet weekend to Arizona is slowly moving east and out of the state. Monday we begin to dry out and warm up. Daytime highs will return to the mid to upper 80s through Wednesday. Overnight lows will cool into the 60s each...
AZFamily
Cold air funnel spotted in Sun Lakes
SUN LAKES, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - An unusual weather phenomenon was spotted in the southern part of the Valley today, some folks thought it was a tornado. The National Weather Service confirmed a landspout that was spotted around 3:15 p.m. is likely a cold air funnel that briefly reached the ground. Cold air funnels are usually fairly small and hard to detect on radar especially when they are very weak. They can form beneath showers or weak thunderstorms when the air aloft is very cold. They are usually harmless but can touch down and cause some damage.
AZFamily
First Alert Weather Day: Storms to develop through the day Saturday
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A First Alert Weather day has been declared for the Valley Saturday, with a Flood Watch in effect for the Phoenix area until 8 a.m. Sunday. Some storms are already developing this morning in parts of the West Valley. Tap/click here to see the latest radar.
ABC 15 News
Landspout spotted in southeast Valley
The National Weather Service confirmed a landspout touched down near Sun Lakes Sunday afternoon. No damage was reported. The NWS says the landspout was likely a cold air funnel. "These can form beneath relatively small storms when there is instability due to surface warmth under very cold air aloft," NWS says.
RAINFALL TOTALS: Heavy storm hitting the Valley this weekend
How much rain has fallen in your area? See the latest rainfall totals from the Flood Control District of Maricopa County.
Forecasted rain forces changes to Valley weekend events
Forecasted rain across parts of the Valley this weekend has event organizers making changes to some scheduled events.
ABC 15 News
Chandler Heights homeowners left cleaning up after strong storms
Homeowners are left cleaning up the aftermath of widespread storms from Saturday. There were crazy winds, a lot of rain, and some people in the Valley even woke up to hail overnight. Some people in the Chandler Heights area by Hunt Highway and Recker Road were without power for nearly...
AZFamily
Powerful storms bring heavy rain, wind, hail, and damage to Pinal and Maricopa Counties
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Powerful thunderstorms passed through Maricopa and Pinal counties Saturday bringing heavy rain, wind, and hail. A family in San Tan Valley came home to the aftermath of Saturday’s thunderstorms. Strong winds uprooted trees and knocked down power poles in their yard. “Our neighbor next door calls and says “you’ve got four poles down in your front yard,” said Nancy Boyd who has lived in Arizona for 19 years. The sheriff’s department says a total of 18 power poles were damaged. The National Weather Service says wind gusts reached up to 69 miles per hour.
ABC 15 News
Leg of Ironman race cut after heavy rain in the Valley
TEMPE — The swim portion of the Ironman race set to begin Sunday morning was canceled after heavy rain fell throughout the Valley Saturday. Race officials were keeping a close eye on the weather conditions Friday as weekend forecasts called for rain. As little as 0.20" of rain was going to be enough to cut the 1.2 mile swim.
POWER OUTAGES: Thousands still in the dark after Saturday storms
Thousands of utility customers are without power after monsoon storms moved through Arizona Saturday morning and into the evening.
Was it a tornado? No, it was actually a landspout
SUN LAKES, Ariz. — Residents southeast of Phoenix took to social media Sunday afternoon for an explanation for what appeared to be a tornado in the sky. The National Weather Service in Phoenix was quick to explain that it in fact was a landspout, not a tornado. NWS Phoenix...
Valley events canceled due to stormy weather
Cloudy and wet weather was felt across the Coachella Valley today followed by thunderstorms and heavy rain. As a result, several events were canceled due to the stormy conditions. News Channel 3 has learned that the following events were canceled. Yum Food Festival Harvest Moon Festival Pioneer Days Carnival Modernism Museum Grand Opening Organizers of The post Valley events canceled due to stormy weather appeared first on KESQ.
fox10phoenix.com
Clean up continues in hard-hit Queen Creek following severe storm
The sound of thunder is replaced by chainsaws in the east Valley after a destructive storm rolled through, especially in hard-hit Queen Creek. FOX 10's Lauren Clark has the story.
ABC 15 News
Get FREE help at Let Joe Know On the Road event in Tempe on Tuesday
TEMPE, AZ — Get your paperwork in order because Let Joe Know is going On the Road!. We’ll see you Tuesday, October 18 from 5-7 p.m. at Tempe Marketplace near the Loop 101 and Loop 202 interchange. The event is happening on the main stage next to Dave...
Hundreds of Valley homes will have their water cut off at years end. So far, their only solution has restrictive caveats
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Residents of an East Valley rural community have been dealing with an impending water crisis for nearly a year. Last November, the city of Scottsdale sent a letter to residents that said the City would be cutting off water hauling services, the main way hundreds of the area's homes get water, at the end of 2022.
STORM WATCH: Possible severe storms could produce heavy rain, damaging winds and localized flooding
Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Michele Powers says showers with gusty storms are on the way for today. Moderate to heavy rain at times could lead to localized flooding and wind. Risk of some isolated severe storms later in the day.
