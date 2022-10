Valencia, Santa Clarita, CA: Sheriff’s deputies were blocking two westbound lanes of traffic on Magic Mountain Parkway and Auto Center Drive in Valencia due to a large branch that broke off from a tree and landed on traffic lanes around 6:40 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022.

Oscar Sol / KNN

Deputies tried cutting small branches using a hatchet but were unsuccessful.

Oscar Sol, Video Journalist / KNN

© 2022 Key News Network