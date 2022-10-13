Read full article on original website
Related
Charlie Puth Says He Thinks Harry Styles Doesn't Like Him Very Much, And The Story Is Honestly Very Relatable
"Haven't heard from him since. I don't think he likes me very much."
"I Always Loved You The Best, Sid": Goodbye Moments From TV Shows That Never Fail To Make Us Sob
"You, Vision, are the piece of the Mind Stone that lives in me. You are a body of wires and blood and bone that I created. You are my sadness and my hope. But mostly, you're my love."
‘Documentary Now!’ Is Still One of the Wittiest Series on Television
Documentary Now! ought to be one of the most niche shows on television. Who has seen My Octopus Teacher and the works of Werner Herzog, but still finds time to worship comedic legends like Fred Armisen and Seth Meyers? There are dozens of us!And yet, the popularity of Documentary Now! still skyrockets with each new season, as will likely be the case with “Season 53” (the fourth season of the show). Beginning Wednesday night, the IFC channel will air new episodes weekly, tapping into the oeuvre of Herzog, Agnès Varda, and other prestigious documentary filmmakers, who will all be spoofed—and...
WSVN-TV
Dwayne Johnson reminisces about Miami, talks about fulfilling his dream as lead in ‘Black Adam’
The Rock has already taken over the worlds of sports and Hollywood, but now he’s about to take on the universe, too, as Black Adam. The disruptive, not-so-innocent superhero has got a real chip on his shoulder, and for good reason — something Dwayne Johnson told me he wishes he could be a little more like.
Comments / 0