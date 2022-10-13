As harvest continues across the Midwest, a bottleneck along the Midwest’s rivers is causing challenges for terminals that rely on barge traffic for their grain. Farmers who sell grain to those terminals are noting that prices have gone down as low river levels have slowed or stopped barge traffic altogether. Those impacts may be felt for a while in the markets, said Don Roose, president of U.S. Commodities in Des Moines.

DES MOINES, IA ・ 6 HOURS AGO