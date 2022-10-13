‘I will never forget being in that room’: 50+ years later, Robert Mazur recalls his Willowbrook State School summer job

Read full article on original website
How many moving violations were issued on Staten Island in September?
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- There were 2,225 moving violations summonses issued on Staten Island in the month of September, according to NYPD traffic data.
HS football: No need to fear, ambulances are still at every Staten Island grid contest
Sometimes, when a high school football player gets injured, time is of the essence depending on how severe the injury is. Friends of Staten Island Football (FSIF) co-founder John Iasparro said that fact was the based behind the idea to have an ambulance stationed at every high school football game on Staten Island beginning over a decade ago.
‘Just get my child home’: Staten Island mother pleads for public’s help to find missing daughter, 12
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — It began as a normal day for the Smith family as they all got ready for school and work in the early morning hours of Wednesday, Sept. 21. Ariyah Garcia-Smith, 12; her siblings and her mother, Lateefah Smith, went through their usual morning routine of getting up, dressed and prepared for the day ahead.
NYC Winter Lantern Festival returns to Staten Island Friday: How to get tickets, hours of operation and more
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- The New York City area will soon be glowing with a total of over 10,000 lanterns entirely handmade by over 100 artists, as the NYC Winter Lantern Festival returns for the holidays to four different locations, including Staten Island. “Lantern festivals have been a part of...
We can’t allow our history to vanish | From the editor
Nostalgia . . . it’s a big thing in our community. We love everything old about Staten Island. The historic Advance pages published in the print edition of the Staten Island Advance and its online eNewspaper every day. An advertisement for a women’s leather jacket on sale at E.J. Korvette’s for $29.99. A 1951 Dodge at Memoly Motors for fourteen hundred bucks. The times when Kolff and Kaufmann Realtors sold a brick ranch in Great Kills for $19,900.
It was heaven at Above: Staten Island Ballet’s lauds two community leaders
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Crafted cocktails and champagne flowed while revelers caught up on the latest chit-chat and gushed over the evening of cabaret style entertainment. Guests flocked to the Above Rooftop Lounge at the Hilton Garden Inn Friday evening to lend their support to the Staten Island Ballet’s return of a new season and recognize two community advocates who’ve contributed to the dance company and many other worthy organizations.
Colleen Hoover's celebrates new book with pop-up truck in Rockefeller Center
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — In collaboration with Rockefeller Center, Atria Books and The Strand Bookstore, Colleen Hoover celebrated the release of her brand new book “It Starts With Us” on Oct. 18, 2022. Hundreds gathered to visit Lily Bloom’s Flower Shop, based on the store in the...
Cops: Man, 19, with stab wound transported from Staten Island Ferry Terminal
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A 19-year-old man with a stab wound was transported from the St. George terminal that serves the Staten Island Ferry during the Tuesday morning rush hour, according to NYPD and FDNY sources. The man, who was stabbed in the stomach, was taken in stable condition...
They’re back: How to get an iconic McDonald’s Halloween ‘Boo Bucket’
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — They may have vanished for a while, but McDonald’s is bringing back is most iconic trio of Halloween “Boo Buckets,’’ just in time for trick-or-treating. The fast-food giant has brought back the white McBoo, orange McPunk’n and green McGoblin Halloween pails...
Shooting, home break-in on same day could spell serious prison time for Staten Island man, 38
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — An Annadale resident’s problems with the law started when he shot another man in the leg in Graniteville early one morning in the spring last year, prosecutors allege. Joseph Costabile dug himself into an even deeper legal hole later that afternoon when he illegally...
Increased costs, a dip in demand: Small business owner struggling in quest to bring healthy food to Staten Island
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Suzanne Schechtman begins most of her days by purchasing and shredding hundreds of pounds of fruits and veggies, then using a hydraulic press and 10,000 pounds of force to extract all of the produce’s sweet and natural juice. It’s a time-consuming cold-press process that preserves all of the live enzymes and nutrients that would normally be killed off during a mass production pasteurization process. And while her uncommonly fresh beet and carrot concoctions should be flying off the shelves, snapped up by a health-conscious clientele, much of it sits in the fridge for three days before getting tossed in the dumpster.
The Staten Island Baseball Oldtimers Awards Brunch returned with a thunderous bang
The Staten Island Baseball Oldtimers Awards Brunch is back!. And, some might say, better than ever. SIBO’s fourth annual brunch took place for the first time since the global pandemic on Sunday and was a raving success, according to those who attended, at LiGreci’s Staaten in West Brighton.
Take out your trash at 6 p.m. or even later: NYC proposes new anti-rat measure
CITY HALL — Officials said Monday that they hope later trash take-out times across the five boroughs will help take out some of the city’s rat population. Mayor Eric Adams and city Sanitation Commissioner Jessica Tisch led an afternoon press conference announcing a new proposal to push back the time New Yorkers bring their garbage to the curb from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the earliest.
West Brighton street named for beloved Monsignors Finn and Berardi, pillars of faith and community
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Monsignors Peter Finn and Ferdinando, longtime Staten Island icons of the Catholic community, were honored with a co-street naming in West Brighton. District Attorney Michael E. McMahon hosted the street dedication ceremony, which is located at the corner of Forest Avenue and Manor Road. The celebration was held Saturday near the parish of Blessed Sacrament Church and School, where both monsignors served.
NYPD: 3 hurt as dogs escape home and attack on Staten Island; residents describe a chaotic scene
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A pack of dogs barged out of a home in New Brighton Tuesday afternoon and attacked and injured three people, including a 2-year-old girl and a 13-year-old girl, police said. Neighbors in the area described a chaotic scene and said the victims desperately attempted to...
Here’s an inside look at the migrant tent city on Randall’s Island
CITY HALL — New York City officials offered an inside look Tuesday at the mini-city they’ve set up on Randall’s Island to help deal with the ongoing migrant crisis in the five boroughs. Deputy Mayor of Health and Human Services Ann Williams-Isom led the media tour with...
Yankees fans, including some Staten Islanders, were left out in the rain on Monday night
It’s rare for Yankees fans to trek to the Bronx and go home disappointed. It’s even rarer that they aren’t able to see even a single pitch. But that was the reality for fans who traveled from near and far to visit the ballpark on Monday night in hopes of cheering on the Bronx Bombers during Game 5 of the American League Division Series against the visiting Cleveland Guardians. The game was scheduled for a first pitch of 7:07 p.m. ET, but rain sent the contest into a delay even before it began -- and it ultimately never did.
Source: Gun stolen in Florida recovered on the North Shore of Staten Island; man, 27, arrested
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A 27-year-old man was arrested on Saturday and accused of being in possession of a gun in St. George, according to police. The .45-caliber firearm previously was reported stolen in St. Petersburg, Fla., according to a source with knowledge of the investigation. The suspect was...
NYC public schools face $34M shortfall as 5,500 new migrant students enter system
CITY HALL — New York City public schools will need $34 million in new funding to effectively support an influx of migrants into the system, according to an estimate Comptroller Brad Lander released Monday. More than 19,000 migrants have arrived in the city since April, and Lander said about...
Mayor Adams’ NYC anti-rat garbage collection plan flops with building supers: ‘It’s not gonna make a difference’
Mayor Adams rolled out a new set of garbage collection rules Monday that he vowed will deliver death to New York City’s rat population — but local building superintendents argued the effort is a weak response to the city’s ballooning rodent crisis. Under the new regulations, trash from residential and commercial buildings can’t be placed on curbs for pickup until 8 p.m., pushed back from the ...
