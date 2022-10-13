ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Staten Island, NY

‘I will never forget being in that room’: 50+ years later, Robert Mazur recalls his Willowbrook State School summer job

By Jillian Delaney
The Staten Island Advance
The Staten Island Advance
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Staten Island Advance

We can’t allow our history to vanish | From the editor

Nostalgia . . . it’s a big thing in our community. We love everything old about Staten Island. The historic Advance pages published in the print edition of the Staten Island Advance and its online eNewspaper every day. An advertisement for a women’s leather jacket on sale at E.J. Korvette’s for $29.99. A 1951 Dodge at Memoly Motors for fourteen hundred bucks. The times when Kolff and Kaufmann Realtors sold a brick ranch in Great Kills for $19,900.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
The Staten Island Advance

It was heaven at Above: Staten Island Ballet’s lauds two community leaders

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Crafted cocktails and champagne flowed while revelers caught up on the latest chit-chat and gushed over the evening of cabaret style entertainment. Guests flocked to the Above Rooftop Lounge at the Hilton Garden Inn Friday evening to lend their support to the Staten Island Ballet’s return of a new season and recognize two community advocates who’ve contributed to the dance company and many other worthy organizations.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
The Staten Island Advance

Increased costs, a dip in demand: Small business owner struggling in quest to bring healthy food to Staten Island

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Suzanne Schechtman begins most of her days by purchasing and shredding hundreds of pounds of fruits and veggies, then using a hydraulic press and 10,000 pounds of force to extract all of the produce’s sweet and natural juice. It’s a time-consuming cold-press process that preserves all of the live enzymes and nutrients that would normally be killed off during a mass production pasteurization process. And while her uncommonly fresh beet and carrot concoctions should be flying off the shelves, snapped up by a health-conscious clientele, much of it sits in the fridge for three days before getting tossed in the dumpster.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
The Staten Island Advance

Take out your trash at 6 p.m. or even later: NYC proposes new anti-rat measure

CITY HALL — Officials said Monday that they hope later trash take-out times across the five boroughs will help take out some of the city’s rat population. Mayor Eric Adams and city Sanitation Commissioner Jessica Tisch led an afternoon press conference announcing a new proposal to push back the time New Yorkers bring their garbage to the curb from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the earliest.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Staten Island Advance

West Brighton street named for beloved Monsignors Finn and Berardi, pillars of faith and community

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Monsignors Peter Finn and Ferdinando, longtime Staten Island icons of the Catholic community, were honored with a co-street naming in West Brighton. District Attorney Michael E. McMahon hosted the street dedication ceremony, which is located at the corner of Forest Avenue and Manor Road. The celebration was held Saturday near the parish of Blessed Sacrament Church and School, where both monsignors served.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
The Staten Island Advance

Yankees fans, including some Staten Islanders, were left out in the rain on Monday night

It’s rare for Yankees fans to trek to the Bronx and go home disappointed. It’s even rarer that they aren’t able to see even a single pitch. But that was the reality for fans who traveled from near and far to visit the ballpark on Monday night in hopes of cheering on the Bronx Bombers during Game 5 of the American League Division Series against the visiting Cleveland Guardians. The game was scheduled for a first pitch of 7:07 p.m. ET, but rain sent the contest into a delay even before it began -- and it ultimately never did.
BRONX, NY
Daily News

Mayor Adams’ NYC anti-rat garbage collection plan flops with building supers: ‘It’s not gonna make a difference’

Mayor Adams rolled out a new set of garbage collection rules Monday that he vowed will deliver death to New York City’s rat population — but local building superintendents argued the effort is a weak response to the city’s ballooning rodent crisis. Under the new regulations, trash from residential and commercial buildings can’t be placed on curbs for pickup until 8 p.m., pushed back from the ...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Staten Island Advance

The Staten Island Advance

Staten Island, NY
64K+
Followers
40K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

Subscribe to us to keep up with the best Staten Island news, information and conversation.

 https://www.silive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy