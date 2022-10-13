STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Suzanne Schechtman begins most of her days by purchasing and shredding hundreds of pounds of fruits and veggies, then using a hydraulic press and 10,000 pounds of force to extract all of the produce’s sweet and natural juice. It’s a time-consuming cold-press process that preserves all of the live enzymes and nutrients that would normally be killed off during a mass production pasteurization process. And while her uncommonly fresh beet and carrot concoctions should be flying off the shelves, snapped up by a health-conscious clientele, much of it sits in the fridge for three days before getting tossed in the dumpster.

STATEN ISLAND, NY ・ 16 HOURS AGO