National gas prices falling, thanks to cheaper oil and lower demand
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Cheaper oil and fewer drivers fueling up caused gas prices to drop across the country over the past week. As of Monday, the national average price for a gallon of gas is $3.88, which is 3 cents cheaper than it was a week ago, but 20 cents more than it was a month ago and 57 cents more than it was a year ago, according to AAA.
How many moving violations were issued on Staten Island in September?
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- There were 2,225 moving violations summonses issued on Staten Island in the month of September, according to NYPD traffic data.
NYC Winter Lantern Festival returns to Staten Island Friday: How to get tickets, hours of operation and more
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- The New York City area will soon be glowing with a total of over 10,000 lanterns entirely handmade by over 100 artists, as the NYC Winter Lantern Festival returns for the holidays to four different locations, including Staten Island. “Lantern festivals have been a part of...
Staten Island Expressway drivers continue to abuse HOV lane amid renewed calls for extension
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- As local elected officials renew their push for an extension of the high-occupancy vehicle (HOV) lane on the Staten Island Expressway, borough residents continue to flout the rules and treat it as though it’s just another lane of traffic. Earlier this month, Borough President Vito...
Update: 3 injuries reported in crash on Staten Island Expressway westbound near Slosson Avenue
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The FDNY said that three injuries were reported in a crash on the Staten Island Expressway westbound near Slosson Avenue late in the Monday morning rush hour. The crash was called at 9:37 a.m. and three people reportedly were injured, including one person who is...
FDNY responds to fire in 3-story building in Port Richmond
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Firefighters responded to a fire in Port Richmond Sunday morning. The call came in around 9:38 a.m., an FDNY spokesperson stated, to 42 Anderson Ave., to smoke on the second floor of a three-story private dwelling. The response was an all-hands with 12 units and 60...
Cops: Man, 19, with stab wound transported from Staten Island Ferry Terminal
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A 19-year-old man with a stab wound was transported from the St. George terminal that serves the Staten Island Ferry during the Tuesday morning rush hour, according to NYPD and FDNY sources. The man, who was stabbed in the stomach, was taken in stable condition...
Increased costs, a dip in demand: Small business owner struggling in quest to bring healthy food to Staten Island
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Suzanne Schechtman begins most of her days by purchasing and shredding hundreds of pounds of fruits and veggies, then using a hydraulic press and 10,000 pounds of force to extract all of the produce’s sweet and natural juice. It’s a time-consuming cold-press process that preserves all of the live enzymes and nutrients that would normally be killed off during a mass production pasteurization process. And while her uncommonly fresh beet and carrot concoctions should be flying off the shelves, snapped up by a health-conscious clientele, much of it sits in the fridge for three days before getting tossed in the dumpster.
Staten Island Home of the Week: Fully-renovated, state-of-the-art, backyard sanctuary, $2.4M
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The listing on SILive.com mentions that this home, located on “a quite dead-end street at 116 Fine Blvd., Todt Hill, boasts 12 rooms, a double-door entry to the grand foyer, a banquet-size dining room and a chef’s dream kitchen. Priced at $2,399,000, this...
Shooting, home break-in on same day could spell serious prison time for Staten Island man, 38
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — An Annadale resident’s problems with the law started when he shot another man in the leg in Graniteville early one morning in the spring last year, prosecutors allege. Joseph Costabile dug himself into an even deeper legal hole later that afternoon when he illegally...
Hess Truck 2022: Flatbed, hod rods are ode to Hess founder’s legacy
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – The Hess truck is back – just in time for the 2022 holiday season. The Hess Corporation just announced its 2022 holiday season with the release of the 3-in-1 Hess Flatbed Truck with Hot Rods. You can haul away the three vehicles – complete...
Take out your trash at 6 p.m. or even later: NYC proposes new anti-rat measure
CITY HALL — Officials said Monday that they hope later trash take-out times across the five boroughs will help take out some of the city’s rat population. Mayor Eric Adams and city Sanitation Commissioner Jessica Tisch led an afternoon press conference announcing a new proposal to push back the time New Yorkers bring their garbage to the curb from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the earliest.
New ParkNYC app lets drivers pay as they go
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- New York City drivers can now pay for each individual parking session on their phone without pre-loading funds onto a mobile wallet. On Monday, the Department of Transportation (DOT) launched an updated version of ParkNYC app, which allows New York City drivers to pay their parking meter fares from their smartphone.
NY will be cracking down on unauthorized, illegal ‘chop shops’ thanks to new law
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – Vehicle dismantlers and scrap processors – also known as chop shops – must now follow new regulations on the purchase, sale, and possession of catalytic converters. New York State will be cracking down on unauthorized and illegal chop shops and increasing interagency vehicle...
NYPD: 3 hurt as dogs escape home and attack on Staten Island; residents describe a chaotic scene
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A pack of dogs barged out of a home in New Brighton Tuesday afternoon and attacked and injured three people, including a 2-year-old girl and a 13-year-old girl, police said. Neighbors in the area described a chaotic scene and said the victims desperately attempted to...
Source: Gun stolen in Florida recovered on the North Shore of Staten Island; man, 27, arrested
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A 27-year-old man was arrested on Saturday and accused of being in possession of a gun in St. George, according to police. The .45-caliber firearm previously was reported stolen in St. Petersburg, Fla., according to a source with knowledge of the investigation. The suspect was...
Liquidation sale begins at Suzanne’s Fashion Corner: Here’s what you need to know
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- At Suzanne’s Fashion Corner in West Brighton, the prices of formal wear and boutique Communion dresses and suits have been slashed by 30%, and the cost of Christening gowns and special occasion accessories is now dramatically reduced. After officially announcing the closure of her eponymous clothing store last month, Suzanne Berelson says it’s time: Everything must go.
We can’t allow our history to vanish | From the editor
Nostalgia . . . it’s a big thing in our community. We love everything old about Staten Island. The historic Advance pages published in the print edition of the Staten Island Advance and its online eNewspaper every day. An advertisement for a women’s leather jacket on sale at E.J. Korvette’s for $29.99. A 1951 Dodge at Memoly Motors for fourteen hundred bucks. The times when Kolff and Kaufmann Realtors sold a brick ranch in Great Kills for $19,900.
Staten Island obituaries for Oct. 18, 2022
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — In remembrance of those who have died, here is a roundup of obituaries posted on SILive.com. Viewing times and guestbooks can be found here. James Beers, 84, a St. Peter’s Boys H.S. graduate who had a long career as a home instructor with the NYC Board of Education and spent his retirement volunteering, died Oct. 15, 2022.
Here’s an inside look at the migrant tent city on Randall’s Island
CITY HALL — New York City officials offered an inside look Tuesday at the mini-city they’ve set up on Randall’s Island to help deal with the ongoing migrant crisis in the five boroughs. Deputy Mayor of Health and Human Services Ann Williams-Isom led the media tour with...
