Staten Island, NY

The Staten Island Advance

Increased costs, a dip in demand: Small business owner struggling in quest to bring healthy food to Staten Island

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Suzanne Schechtman begins most of her days by purchasing and shredding hundreds of pounds of fruits and veggies, then using a hydraulic press and 10,000 pounds of force to extract all of the produce’s sweet and natural juice. It’s a time-consuming cold-press process that preserves all of the live enzymes and nutrients that would normally be killed off during a mass production pasteurization process. And while her uncommonly fresh beet and carrot concoctions should be flying off the shelves, snapped up by a health-conscious clientele, much of it sits in the fridge for three days before getting tossed in the dumpster.
Take out your trash at 6 p.m. or even later: NYC proposes new anti-rat measure

CITY HALL — Officials said Monday that they hope later trash take-out times across the five boroughs will help take out some of the city’s rat population. Mayor Eric Adams and city Sanitation Commissioner Jessica Tisch led an afternoon press conference announcing a new proposal to push back the time New Yorkers bring their garbage to the curb from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the earliest.
New ParkNYC app lets drivers pay as they go

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- New York City drivers can now pay for each individual parking session on their phone without pre-loading funds onto a mobile wallet. On Monday, the Department of Transportation (DOT) launched an updated version of ParkNYC app, which allows New York City drivers to pay their parking meter fares from their smartphone.
Liquidation sale begins at Suzanne’s Fashion Corner: Here’s what you need to know

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- At Suzanne’s Fashion Corner in West Brighton, the prices of formal wear and boutique Communion dresses and suits have been slashed by 30%, and the cost of Christening gowns and special occasion accessories is now dramatically reduced. After officially announcing the closure of her eponymous clothing store last month, Suzanne Berelson says it’s time: Everything must go.
We can’t allow our history to vanish | From the editor

Nostalgia . . . it’s a big thing in our community. We love everything old about Staten Island. The historic Advance pages published in the print edition of the Staten Island Advance and its online eNewspaper every day. An advertisement for a women’s leather jacket on sale at E.J. Korvette’s for $29.99. A 1951 Dodge at Memoly Motors for fourteen hundred bucks. The times when Kolff and Kaufmann Realtors sold a brick ranch in Great Kills for $19,900.
Staten Island obituaries for Oct. 18, 2022

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — In remembrance of those who have died, here is a roundup of obituaries posted on SILive.com. Viewing times and guestbooks can be found here. James Beers, 84, a St. Peter’s Boys H.S. graduate who had a long career as a home instructor with the NYC Board of Education and spent his retirement volunteering, died Oct. 15, 2022.
