Columbia, MO

MU and American Red Cross host last day of homecoming blood drive

By Joushua Blount
 5 days ago
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ)

Thursday is the last day for the University of Missouri's homecoming blood drive .

People can give make a blood donation at the Hearnes Center from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m.

MU's homecoming blood drive is one of the largest student-run events in the US, according to the American Red Cross. Organizers say the blood donations may help patients across Missouri, Arkansas, and other parts of the country.

Around 4,000 blood donations are expected at this year's drive. Since Monday, organizers have collected more than 3,000 units.

Last year, more than 2,500 blood donations were collected at the drive.

Those interested in making a blood donation will need to bring a form of identification such as a blood donor card, driver's license, or two other forms of identification at check-in.

Anyone under 18 years old must meet certain height and weight requirements to donate. To schedule an appointment, download the American Red Cross blood donor app or visit RedCrossBlood.org .

If you miss Thursday's blood drive, other events are scheduled in Missouri for October:

  • Oct. 19 - Cole County Satellite Homecoming Blood Drive

Capital Mall Community Room

12 to 5 p.m.

Use the sponsor code "JeffersonCityCommunity" to search for the drive on the Red Cross website.

  • Oct. 21 - Boone County Satellite Homecoming Blood Drive

Columbia Mall

11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Use the sponsor code "COMOMALL" to search for the drive on the Red Cross website.

  • Oct. 28 - Callaway County Satellite Homecoming Blood Drive

Callaway Electric Cooperative

12 to 5 p.m.

Use the sponsor code "CallawayElectric" to search for the drive on the Red Cross website.

