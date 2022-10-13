Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Cleveland's Most Dangerous NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldCleveland, OH
Major off-price retail chain opening another new location in OhioKristen WaltersWarrensville Heights, OH
If You're Looking for a Bagel Sandwich, You Should Visit This Place in North Olmsted, OhioIsla ChiuNorth Olmsted, OH
Garfield Heights Teachers' Headed for a Strike: The Black Women Commission Shows Support and School Board Walks OutBrown on ClevelandGarfield Heights, OH
Missing In MassachusettsThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedCleveland, OH
If You're Looking for a Bagel Sandwich, You Should Visit This Place in North Olmsted, Ohio
More times than I care to admit, I've ordered a bagel sandwich from Panera. I know Panera is the definition of basic, but I have a soft spot for their asiago bagels. On many a morning, I would order an asiago bagel sandwich for breakfast.
Hundreds of zombies to fill Wadsworth streets for 'Thriller' dance: Sneak peek
WADSWORTH, Ohio — Editor's note: Video in the player above was originally featured in an unrelated Halloween story from Wadsworth on Oct. 18, 2022. Its creepy choreography is legendary – and it will soon be haunting Wadsworth. Hundreds of zombies will fill the streets in a special recreation...
cleveland19.com
Lakewood residents find car windows broken over the weekend
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Lakewood police took roughly a dozen reports of car windows being broken out overnight. Police said the spree of vandalism happened overnight between Saturday and Sunday. The streets involved in the reports include Wyandotte Avenue, Parkway Drive and Lewis Drive. No suspect(s) have been identified...
WKYC
'Hilariously' haunted yard in Parma: Check out these awesome Halloween decorations
Want to see something hilariously spooky and fun? Check out these Halloween decorations in the 3200 block of Russell Avenue in Parma.
Cleveland Metroparks Zoo: Wild Winter Lights returns in November
CLEVELAND — Wild Winter Lights will run for its fourth year at the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo starting Nov. 15 with displays along the holiday trail featuring millions of lights. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter.
Cleveland Jewish News
Cleveland Metroparks eyes former Hawthorne Valley Golf Club
The Cleveland Metroparks plans to purchase the 150-acre former Hawthorne Valley Golf Club on Aurora Road in Solon. Brothers Fred and Peter Rzepka, who operate TransCon Builders in Bedford, purchased the golf club in 2000. The 90-year-old club closed at the end of the 2018 season. On Sept. 14, the...
Cleveland's Most Dangerous Neighborhoods
Cleveland, Ohio, has a lot to offer. It's a vibrant, bustling metropolis with something for everyone. However, it also has its fair share of problems. Crime is one big issue facing the city. And Cleveland has some dangerous neighborhoods.
Homeless Jesus sparks conversations, leads to installation of Matthew 25 sculptures across Greater Cleveland
WESTLAKE, Ohio -- A group of Clevelanders was recently invited to take a tour of the Matthew 25 Sculpture Collection, which began a few years ago with just one: Homeless Jesus, a life-sized sculpture portraying Jesus sleeping on a park bench. The sculpture, by artist Timothy Schmalz, made a strong...
WKYC
When you can visit Scuba Claus at Greater Cleveland Aquarium
CLEVELAND — Are you ready to dive into some holiday fun? This December, you can. Scuba Claus is returning to the Greater Cleveland Aquarium! Guests can talk to the man in red while he's underwater with sharks, stingrays, eels and angelfish. You can also ask the big guy diving...
Girl, 13, makes claim for second time in as many months that boy, 17, touched her inappropriately: Solon Police Blotter
At 6:30 p.m. Oct. 12, officers were called to the playground of Orchard Middle School, 6780 SOM Center Road, where a girl, 13, reported that, while she was with a 12-year-old female friend, a boy, 17, had inappropriately touched her buttocks. The same girl had made a similar report against...
Police investigate vandalization of Pride bench in Cleveland Heights
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio — Cleveland Heights Mayor Kahlil Seren said he's disappointed after a rainbow-painted Pride bench in Forest Hill Park was vandalized. "My heart hurts seeing the kind of negativity and hostility that can be the response by some people in our community to really a symbol of acceptance and love," Seren said.
cleveland19.com
Oberlin officials plan hours-long citywide power outage on October 30
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Officials in Oberlin advised residents that there will be a citywide power outage scheduled for early-morning hours on Sunday, Oct. 30. According to Oberlin police, local officials, and FirstEnergy, the planned outage is expected to take place from midnight to 6 a.m. The time was selected...
Fox from Medina named 'Stinky' up for America's Favorite Pet
MEDINA, Ohio — It's time for the cutest story of the day. A pet fox named "Stinky" is up for America's Favorite Pet. Read that again, we aren't joking. Fox Tale Sanctuary in Medina is a non-profit that is home to 17 rescued foxes. Stinky came there at just three days old.
Man drowns in Berea's Wallace Lake after falling out of kayak
BEREA, Ohio — A man fatally drowned in Berea's Wallace Lake after falling out of his kayak on Sunday. Berea Police says that it received a call at 2:44 p.m. on Sunday regarding a man who had fallen out of his kayak in Wallace Lake and was struggling to swim. Upon arriving, Berea Police and Fire observed a kayak and a red jacket in the water.
coolcleveland.com
Euclid’s Slovenian Society Home Says Goodbye With an Evening of Dancing
Euclid’s Slovenian Society Home is in its final days after 103 years. In the first half of the 20th century it was a busy home-away-from-home for the east side’s large Slovenian community, which produced “Cleveland-style,” aka Slovenian, polka music. It hosted meetings, community events, theater, and dances with the likes of Cleveland Polka King Frankie Yankovic, who had two million-selling records in the late 1940s and a big national reputation. Those evenings must’ve been packed!
Cleveland Pizza Week Returns in November With $8 Pies From Your Favorite Restaurants
There's also a new app to help you keep track of all the offers
cleveland19.com
Lake County man wanted for shooting into apartment, sheriff’s office says
PAINESVILLE TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - The Lake County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are looking for a 21-year-old man wanted for shooting into an apartment. The incident took place around 2:15 a.m. on Sept. 23 at an apartment building on Nye Road in Painesville Township. Deputies said Terrance Tyreek Williams...
cleveland19.com
Large sinkhole forms at Lorain park, repairs to come
LORAIN COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - The parking lot at Lakeview Park in Lorain has become home to a large sinkhole as of Thursday morning. When crews learned of the sinkhole, they shut the area down. Kate Golden, stormwater manager in Lorain’s Engineering Office said they believe they know what caused...
Reduced adoption fees at the Cleveland APL this weekend
Beginning Friday, October 21 through Sunday, October 23, the price to adopt an adult dog or cat will be $25 (plus a licensing fee for a dog). The regular adoption price for an adult dog is $125 and the regular price to adopt an adult cat is $50. Adoption fees for kittens will be $50 and half off adoption fees for small mammals.
Spooky Halloween pails are back at McDonald’s — here’s how to get yours
Starting today, McDonald's Happy Meals come with a seasonal side of nostalgia. The restaurant chain's Halloween pails, first released in 1986, began haunting stores again on Tuesday, Oct. 18, according to a news release.
