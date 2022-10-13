ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bay Village, OH

cleveland19.com

Lakewood residents find car windows broken over the weekend

CUYAHOGA COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Lakewood police took roughly a dozen reports of car windows being broken out overnight. Police said the spree of vandalism happened overnight between Saturday and Sunday. The streets involved in the reports include Wyandotte Avenue, Parkway Drive and Lewis Drive. No suspect(s) have been identified...
LAKEWOOD, OH
WKYC

Cleveland Metroparks Zoo: Wild Winter Lights returns in November

CLEVELAND — Wild Winter Lights will run for its fourth year at the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo starting Nov. 15 with displays along the holiday trail featuring millions of lights. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland Jewish News

Cleveland Metroparks eyes former Hawthorne Valley Golf Club

The Cleveland Metroparks plans to purchase the 150-acre former Hawthorne Valley Golf Club on Aurora Road in Solon. Brothers Fred and Peter Rzepka, who operate TransCon Builders in Bedford, purchased the golf club in 2000. The 90-year-old club closed at the end of the 2018 season. On Sept. 14, the...
SOLON, OH
WKYC

When you can visit Scuba Claus at Greater Cleveland Aquarium

CLEVELAND — Are you ready to dive into some holiday fun? This December, you can. Scuba Claus is returning to the Greater Cleveland Aquarium! Guests can talk to the man in red while he's underwater with sharks, stingrays, eels and angelfish. You can also ask the big guy diving...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Oberlin officials plan hours-long citywide power outage on October 30

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Officials in Oberlin advised residents that there will be a citywide power outage scheduled for early-morning hours on Sunday, Oct. 30. According to Oberlin police, local officials, and FirstEnergy, the planned outage is expected to take place from midnight to 6 a.m. The time was selected...
OBERLIN, OH
WKYC

Man drowns in Berea's Wallace Lake after falling out of kayak

BEREA, Ohio — A man fatally drowned in Berea's Wallace Lake after falling out of his kayak on Sunday. Berea Police says that it received a call at 2:44 p.m. on Sunday regarding a man who had fallen out of his kayak in Wallace Lake and was struggling to swim. Upon arriving, Berea Police and Fire observed a kayak and a red jacket in the water.
BEREA, OH
coolcleveland.com

Euclid’s Slovenian Society Home Says Goodbye With an Evening of Dancing

Euclid’s Slovenian Society Home is in its final days after 103 years. In the first half of the 20th century it was a busy home-away-from-home for the east side’s large Slovenian community, which produced “Cleveland-style,” aka Slovenian, polka music. It hosted meetings, community events, theater, and dances with the likes of Cleveland Polka King Frankie Yankovic, who had two million-selling records in the late 1940s and a big national reputation. Those evenings must’ve been packed!
EUCLID, OH
cleveland19.com

Large sinkhole forms at Lorain park, repairs to come

LORAIN COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - The parking lot at Lakeview Park in Lorain has become home to a large sinkhole as of Thursday morning. When crews learned of the sinkhole, they shut the area down. Kate Golden, stormwater manager in Lorain’s Engineering Office said they believe they know what caused...
LORAIN, OH
WKYC

Reduced adoption fees at the Cleveland APL this weekend

Beginning Friday, October 21 through Sunday, October 23, the price to adopt an adult dog or cat will be $25 (plus a licensing fee for a dog). The regular adoption price for an adult dog is $125 and the regular price to adopt an adult cat is $50. Adoption fees for kittens will be $50 and half off adoption fees for small mammals.
CLEVELAND, OH

