Related
3 Dodgers who won’t be back next season and where they’ll go
Not everyone from the 2022 Los Angeles Dodgers is likely to return next season. Which three Dodgers will not be back in 2023 and where will they go?. The 2022 Dodgers had it all — arguably one of the best teams in regular-season history loaded with talent thanks to an ownership willing to spend and a previously-stocked farm system. Then, they ran into the San Diego Padres buzzsaw.
Red Sox targeting 2 Yankees players preparing to hit free agency
The New York Yankees are gearing up for Game 5 of the ALDS against the Cleveland Guardians on Monday night in the Bronx. Having tied up the series at two apiece following a win in Cleveland, the Bombers will feature Jameson Taillon on the mound in a Do or Die scenario.
Dodgers Roster: Who is Returning, Retiring, or Becoming a Free Agent
The Dodgers should be gearing up to take on the Phillies in Los Angeles on Tuesday night. Instead, the offseason has started much sooner than anyone expected. As has been the case in each of the last few winters, the chance for seismic change roster-wise is on the horizon for these Dodgers. With key names heading into free agency, and at least one or two players expected to retire, the 2023 ballclub could have a considerably different look.
Yardbarker
Alex Rodriguez Rips Yankees For Usage Of Aaron Judge
It is unique with the power of Judge to see him bat leadoff. In the past, most teams would want their best power hitter to bat third or fourth to optimize their ability to drive in runs. Everything Rodriguez said in that clip, made sense. Throughout the history of the...
5 Free agent catchers the Cardinals should check out
Yadier Molina has retired after 19 seasons with the St. Louis Cardinals. The Cardinals have a difficult task ahead in replacing him. Yadier Molina will not be replaced. There is no replacing Yadier Molina. The Cardinals will seek a new catcher. And finding a new catcher will be a difficult...
Yankees’ Aaron Boone ripped by YES analysts for leaving Oswaldo Cabrera in LF in fateful 9th inning
If there’s not an old joke, there should be: YES is full of yes men, and after Yankees’ losses, the postgame panel usually spends its time rationalizing the pinstriped failures. Sharp-edged criticism is rare. But in the postseason, with YES play-by-play announcer Michael Kay — benched because of the national telecasts — now at the studio table, the commentary is different.
Mets legend Keith Hernandez backpedals from earlier criticism of Phillies
On Saturday, the Philadelphia Phillies advanced to the National League Championship Series for the first time since 2010 after eliminating the Atlanta Braves in the NLDS. After a down September, which saw the Phillies barely hang on to the third wild-card spot in the NL, they've since stunned the St. Louis Cardinals and the defending World Series Champions in the postseason.
How the St. Louis Cardinals can fix their pitching drought
The St. Louis Cardinals haven’t developed a top pitcher in a while. A philosophy change and a generational talent could change that. In the early 2010s, the St. Louis Cardinals were a pitching development factory. Every year, they seemed to churn out elite pitchers who would find spots in the rotation. Sometimes there was such a glut of talent that pitchers who would usually start would be placed in the bullpen because of a lack of space.
dodgerblue.com
2022 NLDS: Cody Bellinger ‘Upset’ Over Not Being In Dodgers Lineup For Game 4
Although the San Diego Padres started Joe Musgrove in Game 4 of the 2022 National League Division Series, manager Dave Roberts opted not to include Cody Bellinger or Joey Gallo in the Los Angeles Dodgers lineup. The decision went against conventional wisdom and broke the platoon the Dodgers utilized throughout...
Dodgers: The Dodgers Suffer Partially Due to Poor Umpire Calls
The Dodger bats didn’t do themselves favors but neither did home plate umpire John Tumpane
Plaschke: Dodgers go from biggest winners to biggest losers with worst upset in their history
Barely a week after setting a franchise record with 111 regular-season victories, the Dodgers see their season end in an NLDS loss to the Padres.
Yankees lose 6-5 to Guardians in Game 3 of ALDS
Aaron Judge hit a two-run homer for New York, which carried a 5-3 lead into the ninth before its bullpen flopped and the Guardians staged yet another comeback win.
Dodgers' season ends after 5-3 loss to San Diego Padres in NLDS Game 4
The Dodgers' season ended in disappointing fashion with a 5-3 loss to the San Diego Padres in Game 4 of the NLDS.
Cardinals: Albert Pujols to honor 10-year services contract with Angels
The St. Louis Cardinals legend Albert Pujols may be restricted in his Cardinals commitments due to 10-year contract with Angels. Many fans have been excited about Albert Pujols’ reunion with the St. Louis Cardinals, and once again having one of the greatest players of all-time around the organization. Unfortunately, Pujols will likely be tied back to Southern California for another 10-year stretch.
3 puzzling decisions that ended Dodgers’ 2022 season too early
Entering the NLDS against the San Diego Padres, the 111-win Los Angeles Dodgers were going to battle with potentially the game’s most disappointing second-half team, an apparently stuck-in-the-mud crew they’d owned all year long. Exiting the NLDS in four games, no team has more lingering questions surrounding them...
Yardbarker
The Cardinals Decide To Keep Important Leadership In Place
The St. Louis Cardinals currently find themselves just over a week into their offseason after being eliminated by the Philadelphia Phillies in the NL Wild Card Series. Gone are team legends Albert Pujols and Yadier Molina, and there’s no official word on what Adam Wainwright‘s plans are for 2023.
Report: Cardinals sign GM Michael Girsch to multiyear extension
The Cardinals recently signed general manager Michael Girsch to a multiyear contract extension, president of baseball operations John Mozeliak tells Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Assistant GM/scouting director Randy Flores also just signed a new multiyear deal, Goold reports, keeping both in the organization beyond 2022. Both Girsch...
LISTEN: Ozzie Smith and Willie McGee on 1982 World Series win, 40 years later
This week marks the 40 year anniversary of the Cardinals winning the 1982 World Series. Ozzie Smith and Willie McGee joined Tom Ackerman to look back on that day.
theScore
Cardinals extend GM Girsch with multi-year deal
The St. Louis Cardinals and general manager Michael Girsch agreed to a multi-year contract extension, president of baseball operations John Mozeliak announced Monday, according to Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Girsch's deal was set to expire at the end of the World Series. He's been the club's GM...
