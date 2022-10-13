ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Worcester, MA

thisweekinworcester.com

National Grid Hosting Energy Assistance Event for Worcester Customers

WORCESTER - National Grid is hosting an Energy Assistance Event for customers in Worcester on Tuesday, Oct. 25 at the Worcester Public Library. National Grid assistance program experts will present customers ways to manage their energy bill and save money. Customers will be able to explore options and determine eligibility for assistance programs, including discount rates, payment plans, budget billing and the Arrears Management Program.
WORCESTER, MA
Assumption University Names its 17th President

WORCESTER - The Board of Trustees at Assumption University announced on Monday, Oct. 17, that it selected Greg Weiner, Ph.D., as the 17th president of the University. Weiner has served as interim president since April. Chair of the Board of Trustees Francis Bedard Esq., said Weiner "has done an outstanding...
WORCESTER, MA
Five Arrested in Southbridge on Drug Distribution Charges

SOUTHBRIDGE - A dual agency execution of a search warrant in Southbridge on Friday, Oct. 14, led to the arrest of five individuals in a drug distribution investigation. Southbridge police and officers from the Southern Worcester County Counter Crime and Drug Task Force executed the warrant at 120/122 River Street at round 6 AM on Tuesday, according to the Southbridge Police Department.
SOUTHBRIDGE, MA
Worcester Man Sentenced to Over 3 Years in Prison for Drugs

WORCESTER - A federal court judge in Boston sentenced a local man to more than three years in prison on Thursday, in connection with cocaine trafficking. Kevin Jean, 31, of Worcester, received a sentence of 40 months in prison after being convicted alongside co-defendants Junior Melendez and Juan Rodriguez on March 30. The tri were convicted of conspiring to possess with intent to distribute and to distribute over 500 grams of cocaine.
WORCESTER, MA
Residential Fire Leads to Seizure of 20 Pounds of Fentanyl

WORCESTER - A fire in Worcester on Monday led to the seizure of around 20 pounds of fentanyl and the arrest of a Worcester man. Firefighters responded to and extinguished a fire at a Clement Street residence on Monday. While clearing the building of occupants, firefighters forced entry into an apartment and saw white powder inside several small bags, according to the Worcester Police Department.
WORCESTER, MA
FBI Data: 2021's 25 Most Dangerous Cities and Towns in Massachusetts

WORCESTER – On Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022, the FBI released their violent crimes data from the 2021 Uniform Crime Reporting [UCR] Program’s National Incident-Based Reporting System — a collection of the number of offenses that come to the attention of law enforcement for violent crime and property crime across each town, city, state and region in the United States.
WORCESTER COUNTY, MA
Rotmans Begins Going Out of Business Sale on Friday

WORCESTER - After over six decades in business, Rotmans, the iconic furniture, mattress and accessory store at 725 Southbridge St., is closing. The store will be closed on both Wednesday, Oct. 12, and Thursday, Oct. 13, to prepare for its liquidation sale which begins on Friday, Oct. 14, at 10 AM.
Worcester, MA
