Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Harvard Medical School tests for bionic pancreas, device to treat Type 1 diabetesThe Tufts DailyHarvard, MA
Ukrainian religious icons made from ammunition boxes to be on display at Massachusetts museumD.J. EatonClinton, MA
60 Year Old Iconic Furniture Store Permanently ClosesCadrene HeslopWorcester, MA
The Best State Park in Massachusetts to Visit this FallTravel MavenPaxton, MA
You're Invited to Framingham's Halloween Farm Fest!Dianna CarneyFramingham, MA
Related
National Grid Hosting Energy Assistance Event for Worcester Customers
WORCESTER - National Grid is hosting an Energy Assistance Event for customers in Worcester on Tuesday, Oct. 25 at the Worcester Public Library. National Grid assistance program experts will present customers ways to manage their energy bill and save money. Customers will be able to explore options and determine eligibility for assistance programs, including discount rates, payment plans, budget billing and the Arrears Management Program.
Worcester Ranked Among Top 20 Cities in U.S. for Single Moms
Worcester is ranked in the top 20 U.S. cities overall for single moms, including the best city for single moms to find a work-life balance, according to the latest report from Lawn Love. Worcester is ranked #17 out of the 200 largest U.S. cities. The report compared the cities based...
Helfand's Deli Opening October 27 on Highland Street
WORCESTER - Helfand’s, a New York-style deli, is opening on Highland Street in Worcester in the former home of the Sahara restaurant on October 27. The opening date announcement was made on social media on Friday morning. Helfand's shared their story on social media this summer. Mike Sobel, a...
Assumption University Names its 17th President
WORCESTER - The Board of Trustees at Assumption University announced on Monday, Oct. 17, that it selected Greg Weiner, Ph.D., as the 17th president of the University. Weiner has served as interim president since April. Chair of the Board of Trustees Francis Bedard Esq., said Weiner "has done an outstanding...
First Responders from Milford, Hopkinton Honored with TEAM Award
MILFORD - Nearly 50 first responders were honored on Thursday by Worcester County District Attorney Joseph Early for their life-saving actions this summer locating and rescuing a man found trapped under a vehicle. On July 17, Milford police received a call from the Hopedale Police Department asking for assistance to...
First Episode of 'Unsolved: Worcester,' a Cold Case Podcast Series, Launches Today
WORCESTER - A true crime, cold case podcast series exploring the dozens of unsolved murders and missing persons cases currently under investigation by the Worcester Police Department released its first episode on Tuesday. From the founder of ThisWeekinWorcester.com, "Unsolved: Worcester" is a series of narrative episodes airing every Tuesday and...
5 Great Ways to Spend Your Weekend in Worcester
Fall is in full swing! Make the most of October this weekend. Are you wondering how to spend your Saturday and Sunday? Get some ideas with ThisWeekinWorcester.com's list of five weekend favorites. Find fun all across Worcester! Appreciate the beauty of fall at Tower Hill Botanical Garden or take a...
Here are the 5 Cheapest Places to Get Gas this Weekend in Worcester
1. BP - 702 W. Boylston St. and Marland Road. 2. AL Prime - 950 Southbridge St. and Malvern Road. 5. Peterson Oil - 514 W. Boylston St. and Fairhaven Road.
Here are Worcester Trick-or-Treating Hours on Halloween
WORCESTER - The City of Worcester has announced that trick-or-treating hours for Halloween in 2022 will be from 4 PM to 7:30 PM on Monday, Oct. 31. The city urges drivers to use additional caution as both parents and children will be on roads and around homes throughout the city during these hours.
Five Arrested in Southbridge on Drug Distribution Charges
SOUTHBRIDGE - A dual agency execution of a search warrant in Southbridge on Friday, Oct. 14, led to the arrest of five individuals in a drug distribution investigation. Southbridge police and officers from the Southern Worcester County Counter Crime and Drug Task Force executed the warrant at 120/122 River Street at round 6 AM on Tuesday, according to the Southbridge Police Department.
Worcester Man Sentenced to Over 3 Years in Prison for Drugs
WORCESTER - A federal court judge in Boston sentenced a local man to more than three years in prison on Thursday, in connection with cocaine trafficking. Kevin Jean, 31, of Worcester, received a sentence of 40 months in prison after being convicted alongside co-defendants Junior Melendez and Juan Rodriguez on March 30. The tri were convicted of conspiring to possess with intent to distribute and to distribute over 500 grams of cocaine.
Worcester Man Sentenced for Heroin, Fentanyl Distribution
WORCESTER - A local man was sentenced on Monday in federal court to over five years in prison on drug trafficking charges. Jector Torres, 33, of Worcester, received a sentence of 63 months in prison after pleading guilty on June 7 to conspiracy to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute fentanyl and heroin.
ACT NOW: Fly from Worcester to NYC on JetBlue for $39
Travelers on JetBlue's direct service between Worcester and New York City can book a one-way ticket for just $39. JetBlue is running the Leaves for Less sale from now through the end of the day on Oct. 13. Flights between Worcester and Fort Lauderdale, Fla. are also on sale for...
Residential Fire Leads to Seizure of 20 Pounds of Fentanyl
WORCESTER - A fire in Worcester on Monday led to the seizure of around 20 pounds of fentanyl and the arrest of a Worcester man. Firefighters responded to and extinguished a fire at a Clement Street residence on Monday. While clearing the building of occupants, firefighters forced entry into an apartment and saw white powder inside several small bags, according to the Worcester Police Department.
Worcester Police Arrest Woman Causing Disturbance at Courthouse
WORCESTER - Police officers arrested a woman at the Worcester County District Courthouse on Friday for causing a disturbance with a replica firearm. According to the Worcester Police Department, officers assigned to the Court Liaison unit were informed someone had attempted to enter the courthouse with a firearm. Officers stopped...
Worcester Ranked in Top 50 Safest Cities in America in 2022
The city of Worcester is in the Top 50 in this year's list of the safest cities in America. On Monday, the data experts at WalletHub released their 2022's Safest Cities in America report -- a comparison of more than 180 cities across dozens of safety metrics. SEE THE MAP...
Worcester Seeks Mental Health, Counseling Services at 15 Public Schools
WORCESTER - The City of Worcester is requesting proposals for mental health-counseling services for students in grades Pre-K-12 at up to 15 schools. A request for proposal was issued on Oct. 7. Worcester Public Schools currently employs staff that support students' social-emotional and behavioral needs. The goal of the RFP...
Downtown Worcester Donut Shop Announces Closing
WORCESTER - On Tuesday, Doughnuts & Draughts, located on Main Street in downtown Worcester, announced on social media they are closed. The donut shop and bar occupied a storefront near the entrance of the Worcester Palladium. It opened in 2018. It was formerly the Paris Café. Doughnuts & Drafts...
FBI Data: 2021's 25 Most Dangerous Cities and Towns in Massachusetts
WORCESTER – On Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022, the FBI released their violent crimes data from the 2021 Uniform Crime Reporting [UCR] Program’s National Incident-Based Reporting System — a collection of the number of offenses that come to the attention of law enforcement for violent crime and property crime across each town, city, state and region in the United States.
Rotmans Begins Going Out of Business Sale on Friday
WORCESTER - After over six decades in business, Rotmans, the iconic furniture, mattress and accessory store at 725 Southbridge St., is closing. The store will be closed on both Wednesday, Oct. 12, and Thursday, Oct. 13, to prepare for its liquidation sale which begins on Friday, Oct. 14, at 10 AM.
thisweekinworcester.com
Worcester, MA
5K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Everything Worcester, Every Day of the Week - An independent and local online news site dedicated to reporting the news you want and need in the city of Worcester, Massachusetts.https://thisweekinworcester.com/
Comments / 0