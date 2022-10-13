ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Camp Hill, PA

Boiling Springs ace Brooke Graham finishes strong, takes fifth at PIAA Golf Championships

Tracking down first-round leader Hannah Rabb of Warrior Run was not to be, but Brooke Graham still managed to end her Boiling Springs golf career on a high note. Graham fashioned a 2-over-par 74 Tuesday at Penn State’s Blue Course, good enough to secure a fifth-place finish at the PIAA Golf Championships. Rabb started the final round seven strokes clear of Graham, and the par matched cards under cold, windy conditions.
BOILING SPRINGS, PA
Hailee Sheetz leads Mifflin County to decisive victory over Susquehanna Twp. in field hockey showdown

Mifflin County picked up a convincing 3-0 victory against Susquehanna Twp. Tuesday behind a stellar outing by Hailee Sheetz. Sheetz netted all three goals for the Huskies. Her first goal came less than three minutes into the first quarter to set the tone for the contest. With less than two minutes left in the opening quarter, Sheetz found the back of the net for the second time to extend the lead.
MIFFLIN COUNTY, PA
Trinity blanks Boiling Springs in girls volleyball action

Trinity (17-0) kept its superb campaign rolling with a 3-0 victory against Boiling Springs (10-6) in Mid-Penn Capital play Tuesday. The Shamrocks downed the Bubblers 25-14, 25-12, 25-13. Sammi McAuliffe paced the Shamrocks with 8 kills, 7 aces, and 5 blocks. Allie Aschenbrenner finished the contest with 23 assists and...
BOILING SPRINGS, PA
James Franklin wants Big Ten to act after halftime incident at Michigan

James Franklin wants the Big Ten to make sure a halftime incident like Saturday never happens again, and he’s blaming the one tunnel at Michigan Stadium for facilitating it. Speaking Tuesday to reporters in State College, the Penn State head coach called on the conference to create new policy that would separate teams returning up the tunnel during halftime and post-game procedures.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Penn State football mailbag: The Drew Allar question everyone is asking

Penn State fans, welcome to my weekly mailbag. Johnny McGonigal is here to answer your questions about all things Penn State in the aftermath of the Michigan debacle. A reminder that you can have your voice heard in my mailbags moving forward. You can tweet at me, message me or join our text subscriber service — the best way to connect with our PennLive team — to have me answer your questions this season.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Missing central Pa. woman could be in danger: police

A York County woman was reported missing on Tuesday and could be in danger, according to police. 59-year-old Janis Rainer was last seen at her Spring Garden Township home on Monday, according to police. She is likely driving a silver 2019 Kia Rio sedan, with PA Registration LFG-8299. Rainer has...
YORK COUNTY, PA
Teenage boy reported missing from central Pa. home

Lancaster police are searching for a 14-year-old boy who hasn’t been seen in two days. Savion Patterson was last seen around 2:30 a.m. Saturday on his front porch, on the 400 block of New Holland Avenue, according to city police. “Savion’s family is eager to have him home safe...
LANCASTER, PA
Hershey West End apartments among 15 housing developments planned for central Pa.

Construction plans for new housing developments have been moving forward for a variety of living spaces, from apartments to townhomes. Since our most recent housing list, published on Aug. 28, construction is nearing completion on almost three dozen new apartments at the former Lemoyne Middle School, and more than 300 apartments have been proposed for the Hershey West End project in Derry Township.
HERSHEY, PA
