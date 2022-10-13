Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Major retail chain opening another new store in Pennsylvania next monthKristen WaltersLebanon, PA
4 Great Seafood Places in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
2 Towns in Pennsylvania Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United States for 2022Joe MertensPennsylvania State
4 Great Seafood Places in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
4 Great Steakhouses in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
Related
Boiling Springs ace Brooke Graham finishes strong, takes fifth at PIAA Golf Championships
Tracking down first-round leader Hannah Rabb of Warrior Run was not to be, but Brooke Graham still managed to end her Boiling Springs golf career on a high note. Graham fashioned a 2-over-par 74 Tuesday at Penn State’s Blue Course, good enough to secure a fifth-place finish at the PIAA Golf Championships. Rabb started the final round seven strokes clear of Graham, and the par matched cards under cold, windy conditions.
Hailee Sheetz leads Mifflin County to decisive victory over Susquehanna Twp. in field hockey showdown
Mifflin County picked up a convincing 3-0 victory against Susquehanna Twp. Tuesday behind a stellar outing by Hailee Sheetz. Sheetz netted all three goals for the Huskies. Her first goal came less than three minutes into the first quarter to set the tone for the contest. With less than two minutes left in the opening quarter, Sheetz found the back of the net for the second time to extend the lead.
State College overcomes early deficit to edge Cumberland Valley in Mid-Penn Commonwealth field hockey showdown
State College was able to overcome an early deficit as the Little Lions downed Cumberland Valley 2-1 Tuesday. With the win, the Little Lions ended their divisional campaign with an undefeated record and will move on to face off against Mifflin County for the District 6 Class AAA Championship on Monday.
Natalee Kunkel’s 4th quarter goal lifts Gettysburg field hockey past Waynesboro
Natalee Kunkel scored with 2:58 remaining in regulation time and lifted the Gettysburg field hockey team to a 1-0 Mid-Penn Conference Colonial Division game Tuesday. Gettysburg peppered the Waynesboro defense with 10 shots on goal before Kunkel’s shot found the back of the cage. Gettysburg outcornered Waynesboro by a 16-1 margin.
Pair of Eily Houser goals lift Shippensburg field hockey team to season-ending win
A pair of goals from Eily Houser and a fourth quarter tally from Elke Staver lifted the Shippensburg field hockey team to a 3-0 shutout victory over CD East Tuesday afternoon in a Mid-Penn Conference Colonial Division game. Houser scored at the 10:42 mark of the first quarter and again...
Northern’s Evelyn Morris notches hat trick, 100th career point in field hockey win
Northern York’s Evelyn Morris reached the 100 career point plateau, scoring a hat trick and adding two assists to help lead the Polar Bears to an 8-0 Mid-Penn Conference Colonial Division victory over Greencastle-Antrim Tuesday afternoon. Lillian Fringer also notched a hat trick and two assists for Northern (16-2-1)....
Trinity blanks Boiling Springs in girls volleyball action
Trinity (17-0) kept its superb campaign rolling with a 3-0 victory against Boiling Springs (10-6) in Mid-Penn Capital play Tuesday. The Shamrocks downed the Bubblers 25-14, 25-12, 25-13. Sammi McAuliffe paced the Shamrocks with 8 kills, 7 aces, and 5 blocks. Allie Aschenbrenner finished the contest with 23 assists and...
Susquenita girls soccer clinches Tri-Valley League title with decisive win over East Juniata
For the second consecutive season, Susquenita (13-4) captured the Tri-Valley League title as the Blackhawks dispatched East Juniata (5-10-1) 7-0 Tuesday. The Blackhawks led 2-0 at halftime and blew things open with a five-goal second half. Claire Wechsler provided the spark for the offense, finishing the contest with three goals...
Maddie Koons, Mia Libby pace G-A girls soccer to 16th win of the season
Maddie Koons and Mia Libby each netted a pair of goals to pace the Greencastle-Antrim girls soccer team to an 8-0 Mid-Penn Conference Colonial Division victory over Big Spring Tuesday. Haley Noblit, Sajel Sriram and Aubrey Smith chipped in with single goals for the Blue Devils. who improved to 16-1-1...
Greencastle-Antrim boys soccer team stays alive for postseason berth
The Greencastle-Antrim boys soccer team kept its hopes alive for a District 3, Class 3A tournament berth as Caleb Baine scored twice in the second half to lift the Blue Devils to a 3-1 Mid-Penn Conference Colonial Division victory over Big Spring Tuesday. The Blue Devils led 1-0 at halftime...
How to get last-minute tickets to Penn State vs. Minnesota football game (10/22/22)
The Penn State Nittany Lions will take on the Minnesota Golden Gophers at home on Saturday, Oct. 22. Kick off is 7:30 p.m. in Beaver Stadium. Penn State is coming off its first loss of the season to Michigan on Saturday, Oct. 15, in Ann Arbor. If you would like...
James Franklin wants Big Ten to act after halftime incident at Michigan
James Franklin wants the Big Ten to make sure a halftime incident like Saturday never happens again, and he’s blaming the one tunnel at Michigan Stadium for facilitating it. Speaking Tuesday to reporters in State College, the Penn State head coach called on the conference to create new policy that would separate teams returning up the tunnel during halftime and post-game procedures.
Penn State football mailbag: The Drew Allar question everyone is asking
Penn State fans, welcome to my weekly mailbag. Johnny McGonigal is here to answer your questions about all things Penn State in the aftermath of the Michigan debacle. A reminder that you can have your voice heard in my mailbags moving forward. You can tweet at me, message me or join our text subscriber service — the best way to connect with our PennLive team — to have me answer your questions this season.
James Franklin: Calls for Drew Allar to start over Sean Clifford send ‘the wrong message’
James Franklin, as he is wont to do, didn’t indulge in an inquiry regarding the health of Sean Clifford during his weekly Tuesday press conference. Penn State’s starting quarterback exited last Saturday’s loss to Michigan in the fourth quarter with an unspecified injury, prompting true freshman Drew Allar to enter the fray.
Sunday Morning Quarterback: Three postgame reads on Penn State’s 41-17 loss at Michigan
It’s time for a lowdown leveling with players and fans, and even James Franklin can’t talk his way out of it this time. The only cure is a slow, steady, and resolute recovery. And plenty of loose ends and unhinged parts are lying around after that destruction in Ann Arbor.
Missing central Pa. woman could be in danger: police
A York County woman was reported missing on Tuesday and could be in danger, according to police. 59-year-old Janis Rainer was last seen at her Spring Garden Township home on Monday, according to police. She is likely driving a silver 2019 Kia Rio sedan, with PA Registration LFG-8299. Rainer has...
New central Pa. winery brings former tasting room back to life
Totem Pole Winery in Mechanicsburg has officially opened. Owners Joan and Don Hopler on Saturday welcomed customers to the space at 207 W. Main St. formerly occupied by Cristiano Winery, which closed in July. The duo Hidden Roots played from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday to a standing-room-only crowd.
College football Week 7 top 25 ballot: Our rankings and how far Penn State fell after Michigan loss
Week 7 of the college football season is in the books, and the updated Associated Press top 25 will be out Sunday afternoon. As an AP voter this season, I’ll be sharing my top 25 week by week and giving you a peek behind the curtain as to my thought process.
Teenage boy reported missing from central Pa. home
Lancaster police are searching for a 14-year-old boy who hasn’t been seen in two days. Savion Patterson was last seen around 2:30 a.m. Saturday on his front porch, on the 400 block of New Holland Avenue, according to city police. “Savion’s family is eager to have him home safe...
Hershey West End apartments among 15 housing developments planned for central Pa.
Construction plans for new housing developments have been moving forward for a variety of living spaces, from apartments to townhomes. Since our most recent housing list, published on Aug. 28, construction is nearing completion on almost three dozen new apartments at the former Lemoyne Middle School, and more than 300 apartments have been proposed for the Hershey West End project in Derry Township.
PennLive.com
Harrisburg, PA
188K+
Followers
79K+
Post
65M+
Views
ABOUT
PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.comhttps://www.pennlive.com
Comments / 0