Zona Kathleen Kees, 85, died Sunday, October 16, 2022 at Woodland Hills Senior Living in Hudson where she had been a resident for the past six years. Zona was born May 28, 1937, in Devils Lake, North Dakota. She was the daughter of John Russell and Lennis Simcox. Due to her father’s career in public education, the family moved to the towns of Fullerton, N.D, Goodrich, MN, Halstad, MN, Kerkoven, MN and Rush City, MN where she graduated high school. While in high school, she was active in drama and had the lead in school plays. Zona went to St. Olaf College in Northfield, MN and graduated with a B.A. in elementary education at the University of Minnesota. While she was at St. Olaf, she met William (Bill) R. Kees. They married on August 15, 1959 at the First Lutheran Church in Rush City.

