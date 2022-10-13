Read full article on original website
Hudson Star-Observer
Hundreds enjoy annual Hilltop Pumpkin Party
Camp St. Croix in Hudson was invaded Saturday by aliens and a family from the Wizard of Oz. It was the annual Hilltop Pumpkin Party sponsored by the Hudson Area Chamber of Commerce. The event drew about 400 people who enjoyed horse-drawn wagon rides, pumpkin decorating and a petting zoo.
Hudson Star-Observer
Smokey Treats will move to Hudson
In just the last six years, Matthew Beranek has made a name for himself in the Wisconsin barbecue business. What started as a hobby has morphed into his full-time job. Lines to order off the Smokey Treats menu at community festivals, like River Falls’ Bacon Bash, rain or shine, are a testament to the quality of the product.
Hudson Star-Observer
Zona Kees
Zona Kathleen Kees, 85, died Sunday, October 16, 2022 at Woodland Hills Senior Living in Hudson where she had been a resident for the past six years. Zona was born May 28, 1937, in Devils Lake, North Dakota. She was the daughter of John Russell and Lennis Simcox. Due to her father’s career in public education, the family moved to the towns of Fullerton, N.D, Goodrich, MN, Halstad, MN, Kerkoven, MN and Rush City, MN where she graduated high school. While in high school, she was active in drama and had the lead in school plays. Zona went to St. Olaf College in Northfield, MN and graduated with a B.A. in elementary education at the University of Minnesota. While she was at St. Olaf, she met William (Bill) R. Kees. They married on August 15, 1959 at the First Lutheran Church in Rush City.
Hudson Star-Observer
Teresa M. Dickman
Teresa Marie Dickman, age 63, of Spooner, WI and Hudson, WI, was escorted to Heaven on October 16, 2022 with her family by her side. She bravely fought cancer for 4.5 years before taking Jesus’s hand. She was born on July 3, 1959 in Spooner, WI, to parents Gerald and R. Beverly (O’Brien) Costello. Teresa grew up in Hudson and attended Hudson High School where she met the love of her life, Jim. They married on July 30, 1976 and were blessed with two children, Colleen and Brian, who became their closest friends. Teresa started her Andersen Windows career as a shipping and assembly scheduler, retiring as a Sr QA Analyst in the IT Dept. in 2019. She was the master of details and Excel spreadsheets.
Hudson Star-Observer
Public works staff dealing with cramped quarters
Eleven full-time staff. Up to 20 seasonal employees. Three buildings. One computer. 32,000 square feet. Just by the numbers, the resources that the Hudson public works staff has might seem just fine. When compared to surrounding cities the size of Hudson, they’re working out of about half the space they...
Hudson Star-Observer
Old dog track development approvals continue
Mayor Rich O’Connor proclaimed October 2022 Manufacturing Month in the city of Hudson at the Monday, Oct. 17, Common Council meeting. His proclamation comes after a series of recognitions from the St. Croix County Economic Development Corporation who recognized SDMC America Technology Inc. in River Falls and SMC Ltd. in Somerset as part of National Manufacturing Day over the last few weeks.
Hudson Star-Observer
Board to weigh alternative to zero tolerance drug policy
Members of the New Richmond Board of Education peered into their collective crystal ball at their work session Monday, Oct. 17, and discussed the potential for future expansion and the timeline for a referendum with Dean Beeninga of ATS&R. Examination of a long range facilities analysis originally commissioned in 2018...
Hudson Star-Observer
New Richmond soccer preps for playoffs with back-to-back wins
The New Richmond boys soccer team prepped for this week’s WIAA playoffs with a pair of nonconference wins over Unity-St. Croix Falls and Somerset last week. The Tigers routed Unity-St. Croix Falls 8-1 Saturday after shutting out the Spartans 3-0 Thursday night. The Tigers will open WIAA Division 2...
