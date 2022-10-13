ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

KCTV 5

Saint Luke’s closing 2 community hospitals in Johnson County

JOHNSON COUNTY, Kan. (KCTV) - Saint Luke’s Health System is closing two of their community hospitals in Johnson County in an effort to streamline their services. The two locations that will be closing are in Shawnee and Olathe. The one in Shawnee is located near Shawnee Mission Parkway and Lackman Road, near Aldi. The one in Olathe is located near W. 135th Street and S. Black Bob Road, across the street from Walmart Supercenter.
JOHNSON COUNTY, KS
KCTV 5

Kansas ranks last in national mental health study

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) – A new study ranking how states are handling mental health needs finds Kansas in dead last out of all 50 states, plus Washington, D.C. The study by Mental Health America primarily looks at two things: prevalence of mental illness and access to care. Researchers...
KANSAS CITY, KS
KCTV 5

27 displaced in Kansas City apartment fire

ATF investigating string of burglaries at 3 firearms businesses in KC metro. ATF investigators are searching for a group of thieves who rammed their way inside three businesses in the Kansas City metro during a rash of gun store burglaries. Community shaken up after 2 bodies are found in woods...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

KC Pet Project hosts first fall makers fair

KANSAS CITY, MO. (KCTV) -- Small business owners and local artists lined up for KC Pet Project’s Fall Makers Fair. “We always wanted to do this event and we were like ‘we’re going to make it happen this fall,’ and we actually put it together really quickly,” said Tori Fugate, chief communications officer of KC Pet Project.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Foundation repair companies busy due to Midwest drought

KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

No injuries following fire in Overland Park

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (KCTV) --- No one was injured following a house fire in Overland Park on Sunday evening. Fire crews reported to the 9800 block of W. 132nd Terrace just after 7 p.m. on Sunday. Crews reported fire through the roof of a two-story home. Everyone had evacuated the...
OVERLAND PARK, KS
KCTV 5

2 seriously injured in Monday afternoon shooting, KCPD says

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is investigating a shooting that has left two people seriously injured. The call about the shooting appears to have come out at 1:20 p.m. According to the police, two shooting victims were located at the QuikTrip near E. 87th...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Kansas Highway Patrol shining light on National Teen Driver Safety Week

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - National Teen Driver Safety Week begins Sunday and the Kansas Highway Patrol is alerting Kansans to its importance. In a tweet from the KHP, Kansans were encouraged to remind their teenagers of basic safety measures like wearing a seatbelt, limiting passengers and avoiding texting and driving.
KANSAS CITY, KS
KCTV 5

1 dead, dozens displaced after apartment fire in KC

KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

KCPS residents outraged at proposal to close schools

KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

CAUGHT ON VIDEO: Cory's Northland Gun store burglarized

KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

FORECAST: Brace yourself for another hard freeze overnight

Brace yourself for another hard freeze overnight. There is no Hard Freeze Warning because the growing season is officially over in our area. But if you managed to salvage your plants last night, you may be able to do the same tonight to keep your growing season going. Skies will be clear overnight. A light northwest breeze will send area temperatures into the mid-20s by daybreak. Wednesday is expected to be a chilly day, but slightly warmer, with afternoon temperatures reaching the mid-50s. A much bigger warmup will follow, with highs in the upper 70s Friday. That will be followed by temperatures in the lower 80s on Saturday. Both weekend days promise warm and dry conditions. So, make your plans now to enjoy a great October weekend in Kansas City!
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

1 dead following Monday night shooting on Norton Avenue in KC

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A shooting in Kansas City on Monday night has left one person dead. It happened at about 7:45 p.m. on Norton Avenue, just north of E. 58th Street. That is several blocks east of Swope Parkway. One person sustained life-threatening injuries and was taken to...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Police: Man, woman found dead inside KCMO apartment

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is investigating a double homicide after two people were found dead inside an apartment. The KCPD said that officers were called to the 8700 block of Chestnut Circle just before 1 p.m. for a welfare check. That is near...
KANSAS CITY, MO

