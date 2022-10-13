Read full article on original website
2 Cities in Missouri Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America for 2022Joe MertensMissouri State
4 Great Burger Places in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
New KCI Airport Terminal Set to Open Next Spring With Lots of Upgrades for PassengersEvan CrosbyKansas City, MO
Architect Mary Elizabeth Jane Colter left her mark in history with the Grand Canyon and Kansas City's Union StationCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Kansas City's historic 'Auto Coach Building' on Oak Street made history under the Hesse nameCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
KCTV 5
Saint Luke’s closing 2 community hospitals in Johnson County
JOHNSON COUNTY, Kan. (KCTV) - Saint Luke’s Health System is closing two of their community hospitals in Johnson County in an effort to streamline their services. The two locations that will be closing are in Shawnee and Olathe. The one in Shawnee is located near Shawnee Mission Parkway and Lackman Road, near Aldi. The one in Olathe is located near W. 135th Street and S. Black Bob Road, across the street from Walmart Supercenter.
KCTV 5
KC Unsolved: Family searches for justice a year after 15-year-old fatally shot on mother’s porch
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Family members are still searching for justice more than a year after a 15-year-old was shot and killed on his mother’s front porch in Kansas City near 35th Street and Agnes Avenue. Da’Mario Gentry’s aunt, Janelle Morris, said his mother had just stepped inside...
KCTV 5
Kansas ranks last in national mental health study
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) – A new study ranking how states are handling mental health needs finds Kansas in dead last out of all 50 states, plus Washington, D.C. The study by Mental Health America primarily looks at two things: prevalence of mental illness and access to care. Researchers...
KCTV 5
27 displaced in Kansas City apartment fire
KCTV 5
KCPD looking for pickup truck after pedestrian is struck, critically injured
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is looking for a pickup truck after a pedestrian was struck and critically injured on Monday morning. It happened at 6:44 a.m. in the area of 23rd Street and Topping Avenue, which is right by Blue Valley Park. The...
KCTV 5
KC Pet Project hosts first fall makers fair
KANSAS CITY, MO. (KCTV) -- Small business owners and local artists lined up for KC Pet Project’s Fall Makers Fair. “We always wanted to do this event and we were like ‘we’re going to make it happen this fall,’ and we actually put it together really quickly,” said Tori Fugate, chief communications officer of KC Pet Project.
KCTV 5
Foundation repair companies busy due to Midwest drought
KCTV 5
No injuries following fire in Overland Park
OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (KCTV) --- No one was injured following a house fire in Overland Park on Sunday evening. Fire crews reported to the 9800 block of W. 132nd Terrace just after 7 p.m. on Sunday. Crews reported fire through the roof of a two-story home. Everyone had evacuated the...
KCTV 5
Community shaken up after 2 bodies are found in woods near Worlds of Fun
CLAY COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - A Kansas City community in the Northland is shaken up after police found two bodies in a wooded area just west of Worlds of Fun. Lonny Harris has lived in the quiet Northland neighborhood for nearly 24 years. He said he was shocked to hear about the recent death investigation down the street.
KCTV 5
2 seriously injured in Monday afternoon shooting, KCPD says
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is investigating a shooting that has left two people seriously injured. The call about the shooting appears to have come out at 1:20 p.m. According to the police, two shooting victims were located at the QuikTrip near E. 87th...
KCTV 5
Kansas Highway Patrol shining light on National Teen Driver Safety Week
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - National Teen Driver Safety Week begins Sunday and the Kansas Highway Patrol is alerting Kansans to its importance. In a tweet from the KHP, Kansans were encouraged to remind their teenagers of basic safety measures like wearing a seatbelt, limiting passengers and avoiding texting and driving.
KCTV 5
1 dead, dozens displaced after apartment fire in KC
KCTV 5
KCPS residents outraged at proposal to close schools
KCTV 5
ATF investigating string of burglaries at 3 firearms businesses in KC metro
KCTV 5
CAUGHT ON VIDEO: Cory's Northland Gun store burglarized
KCTV 5
FORECAST: Brace yourself for another hard freeze overnight
Brace yourself for another hard freeze overnight. There is no Hard Freeze Warning because the growing season is officially over in our area. But if you managed to salvage your plants last night, you may be able to do the same tonight to keep your growing season going. Skies will be clear overnight. A light northwest breeze will send area temperatures into the mid-20s by daybreak. Wednesday is expected to be a chilly day, but slightly warmer, with afternoon temperatures reaching the mid-50s. A much bigger warmup will follow, with highs in the upper 70s Friday. That will be followed by temperatures in the lower 80s on Saturday. Both weekend days promise warm and dry conditions. So, make your plans now to enjoy a great October weekend in Kansas City!
KCTV 5
Northmoor, Basehor gun stores burglarized after truck backs through front door
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A Northmoor gun store is fixing up shop after two people broke in early Monday morning stealing little but leaving behind thousands of dollars in damages. Security video showed by Cory’s Northland Gun store staff Monday showed it happened around 3:30 a.m. Cory’s is off...
KCTV 5
KCK NAACP branch president arrested, accused of striking police officer at hospital
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The NAACP branch president for Kansas City, Kansas, has bonded out of jail after an incident over the weekend. Overbrook police stated an officer had pulled over Tarence Maddox, 39, for speeding. Police also found Maddox to be driving on a suspended license, according to a release.
KCTV 5
1 dead following Monday night shooting on Norton Avenue in KC
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A shooting in Kansas City on Monday night has left one person dead. It happened at about 7:45 p.m. on Norton Avenue, just north of E. 58th Street. That is several blocks east of Swope Parkway. One person sustained life-threatening injuries and was taken to...
KCTV 5
Police: Man, woman found dead inside KCMO apartment
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is investigating a double homicide after two people were found dead inside an apartment. The KCPD said that officers were called to the 8700 block of Chestnut Circle just before 1 p.m. for a welfare check. That is near...
