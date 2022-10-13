Read full article on original website
WSVN-TV
How to avoid unknowingly sinking money into a flooded car from Hurricane Ian
Hurricane Ian’s massive storm surge devastated parts of Florida’s West Coast. But people in South Florida could also become victims of that flooding. Karen Hensel explains in tonight’s 7 Investigates. Hurricane Ian’s massive storm surge and relentless rain swamped cars in Southwest Florida. Ben Levy, mechanic:...
WSVN-TV
Good Samaritan reunites with father, son he rescued from roll-over crash
(WSVN) - A father and his son are both lucky to be alive after a good Samaritan rescued them from a car crash. Now, a reunion between the three of them led to their recollections of the incident. “I never knew how exciting it was to stand,” said Eddie Rivera,...
