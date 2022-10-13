Read full article on original website
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State defeats No. 13 Penn State, Northwestern in weekend matchesThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State returns home, hosts No. 13 Penn State FridayThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Soccer: Second-half surge lifts Buckeyes over No. 6 Penn State 3-0The LanternColumbus, OH
Field Hockey: No. 23 Ohio State loses two games to Big Ten opponentsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Popular discount store set to open new location in MichiganKristen WaltersGrandville, MI
Memories of the 2021 Michigan State game linger for the Michigan football team
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Trevor Keegan still thinks about the bus ride. It was Oct. 30, 2021. The Michigan football team had just blown a two-score lead in the second half and lost to Michigan State. The Wolverines had crashed back down to earth following a 7-0 start to their season, and now they had a 65-mile bus ride back to Ann Arbor to stew in the frustration.
Penn State run defense looks to rebound against tough challenge in Mohamed Ibrahim, Minnesota
Michigan punched Penn State in the mouth last Saturday when the Wolverines thoroughly dominated the Nittany Lions in the trenches to roll up 418 rushing yards in the 41-17 victory. It was a sobering defeat for an unbeaten Penn State team, one that boasted a stingy defense through the first five games of the season. Defensive tackle PJ Mustipher called it embarrassing.
Penn State OL Landon Tengwall considered questionable vs Minnesota
The situation for Penn State at left offensive guard has looked different on a game-by-game basis for more than a month, and it remains to be seen who will occupy that spot Saturday when the Nittany Lions host Minnesota. Redshirt freshman Landon Tengwall started the first five matchups, ceding snaps to rotational counterparts during much of that span, but he was unavailable at Michigan after suffering a pregame injury.
PODCAST: Penn State faces key questions at midseason; White Out recruiting preview
Penn State doesn't have much time to rally in the aftermath of a disheartening 41-17 defeat at Michigan. Days are dwindling between the No. 16 Nittany Lions and a Saturday night matchup against a 4-2 Minnesota squad that's eager to turn its campaign around at midseason. Ahead of a mid-week...
How long will Michigan wait for Jadyn Davis? | Recruiting 247
In this excerpt from Recruiting 247, Blair Angulo asks Sam Webb from MichiganInsider how long will the Wolverines wait on 2024 QB prospect Jadyn Davis before casting a wider net for signal callers?
Jim Harbaugh on Colston Loveland’s talent: ‘Everybody sees it’
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Colston Loveland started at tight end for the Michigan football team in its 41-17 victory against Penn State, and Jim Harbaugh likes what he has seen from the freshman both on and off the field. Speaking Monday evening on the “Inside Michigan Football” radio show,...
James Franklin's Penn State future will hinge on the Drew Allar era | The Block
In this excerpt of The Block, Carl Reed and Brandon Marcello discuss Penn State's gap between them and the Big Ten elite, and how Drew Allar will play a big role in determining the Nittany Lions future.
Top takes from Penn State's ugly performance at Michigan
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Much was made of the fact that No. 10 Penn State did not view the bye week it had prior to facing No. 5 Michigan here Saturday as some sort of vacation. The Nittany Lions spent the time working hard, we were told, and part of that time was dedicated to getting a jump on preparing for the formidable Wolverines.
Michigan basketball: Phil Martelli previews the Wolverines’ seven newcomers
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — The Michigan men’s basketball team welcomed five freshmen and two scholarship transfers ahead of the 2022-23 season. Dug McDaniel, Jett Howard, Gregg Glenn III, Youssef Khayat and Tarris Reed Jr. comprise a top-15 class, and the Wolverines also secured commitments from transfers Jaelin Llewellyn (Princeton) and Joey Baker (Duke).
