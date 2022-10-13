ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Penn State run defense looks to rebound against tough challenge in Mohamed Ibrahim, Minnesota

Michigan punched Penn State in the mouth last Saturday when the Wolverines thoroughly dominated the Nittany Lions in the trenches to roll up 418 rushing yards in the 41-17 victory. It was a sobering defeat for an unbeaten Penn State team, one that boasted a stingy defense through the first five games of the season. Defensive tackle PJ Mustipher called it embarrassing.
Penn State OL Landon Tengwall considered questionable vs Minnesota

The situation for Penn State at left offensive guard has looked different on a game-by-game basis for more than a month, and it remains to be seen who will occupy that spot Saturday when the Nittany Lions host Minnesota. Redshirt freshman Landon Tengwall started the first five matchups, ceding snaps to rotational counterparts during much of that span, but he was unavailable at Michigan after suffering a pregame injury.
Top takes from Penn State's ugly performance at Michigan

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Much was made of the fact that No. 10 Penn State did not view the bye week it had prior to facing No. 5 Michigan here Saturday as some sort of vacation. The Nittany Lions spent the time working hard, we were told, and part of that time was dedicated to getting a jump on preparing for the formidable Wolverines.
