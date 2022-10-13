The situation for Penn State at left offensive guard has looked different on a game-by-game basis for more than a month, and it remains to be seen who will occupy that spot Saturday when the Nittany Lions host Minnesota. Redshirt freshman Landon Tengwall started the first five matchups, ceding snaps to rotational counterparts during much of that span, but he was unavailable at Michigan after suffering a pregame injury.

