Effective: 2022-10-19 05:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-19 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Bulloch; Candler; Jenkins; Screven FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM TO 9 AM EDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Low temperatures in the mid 30s with areas of frost. * WHERE...In Georgia, Jenkins, Screven, Candler and Bulloch Counties. In South Carolina, Allendale County. * WHEN...From 5 AM to 9 AM EDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.

BULLOCH COUNTY, GA ・ 1 HOUR AGO