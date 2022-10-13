ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queen Anne's County, MD

Queen Annes County Commissioners recognize October as Suicide Prevention Month

By By MEGAN LOOCK
Bay Times & Record Observer
CENTREVILLE — In observance of National Suicide Prevention Month, the Queen Anne’s County Commissioners signed a proclamation on Sept. 27, to adopt and acknowledge October as ‘No Matter What, You Do Matter’ Suicide Prevention Month.

The proclamation came at the request Lauren Weber, Vice President of Philanthropy and Education at For All Seasons Easton. Weber presented to the commissioners their new campaign Ask, Listen, Share where people are encouraged to approach on the Mid-shore “and anyone who reaches this message” with intentions of Asking if you are doing okay, listening non-judgmentally, and sharing resources so they pursue and receive the help that they need.

