The sleeper state Republicans are targeting to win the Senate
As GOP nominees struggle in linchpin states, moderate Joe O’Dea is hoping to eke out a surprise win in purple Colorado.
Kinzinger: Not clear what will happen if Trump refuses to testify
“That’s a bridge we cross if we have to get there,” he said.
Biden issues a 2023 pledge to Dems: Hold on to Congress and I’ll sign abortion rights into law
The president’s promise comes as Democrats fear abortion rights is fading as a campaign issue.
Nancy Pelosi said that as rioters raged inside the Capitol on Jan. 6, she was concerned about the Secret Service's treatment of then-Vice President Mike Pence.
"I myself wondered if he could trust the Secret Service to take him to a safe place. I don't know,” she told MSNBC Tuesday. Pelosi’s perspective: The speaker's comments to Andrea Mitchell offer eye-opening insight about her mindset as she sheltered at Fort McNair during the pro-Trump riot on Jan. 6, 2021. Pence remained under guard in a loading dock beneath the Capitol during the six hours the building remained in lockdown, and his aides said he refused to get into a Secret Service vehicle at the behest of his detail. But they’ve also said he was primarily worried about giving the rioters a victory by pushing him to flee — and Pence aides haven’t echoed concerns about his potential danger at the hands of the Secret Service.
Future Democratic stars at risk of getting wiped out in the midterms
A number of second-term House Democrats are seen as future statewide candidates within their party.
Just after nudging Jewish Americans to appreciate Israel "before it's too late," Donald Trump endorsed Jewish American Rep. Lee Zeldin in the New York gubernatorial race.
What's happening: Rep. Lee Zeldin (R-N.Y.) got former President Donald Trump's endorsement on Sunday, a late-in-the-game move as Zeldin wages a tough race against Democratic incumbent Gov. Kathy Hochul. Notable timing: Before publishing Zeldin's endorsement on his Truth Social platform, Trump posted an admonishment to Jewish Americans, claiming that "No...
Trump Org excessively charged Secret Service for hotel stays, House panel reveals
The information emerged as part of congressional investigators' request for more information from the protective agency.
The White House is criticizing Steve Scalise for doubling down on Republicans' plans to reform Medicare and Social Security — a burgeoning common line of attack for Democrats.
Sen. Ron Johnson also got heat for his ideas to reform the programs. What's happening: The White House is slamming House Minority Whip Steve Scalise (R-La.) for signing onto the party's budget plan that suggested reforms to Medicare and Social Security. In a press statement, the Biden administration dinged the...
Democrats’ midterm hopes fade: ‘We peaked a little early’
Fresh polling suggests Republicans are gaining with voters, particularly women, in the final weeks of the midterm election.
Bad blood in Ohio Senate debate: 'I think I struck a nerve'
They sparred about issues, but J.D. Vance and Tim Ryan's Monday night debate got especially heated when they tried to nationalize each other's candidacies.
POLITICO Playbook: Raphael Warnock’s two worlds
THE WEEK — Today: Three big debates: Georgia Gov. BRIAN KEMP and STACEY ABRAMS debate at 7 p.m. (Watch here.) In Ohio, Senate hopefuls Rep. TIM RYAN and J.D. VANCE meet in Youngstown at 7 p.m. for their second debate (watch here). In Utah, Sen. MIKE LEE and independent EVAN McMULLIN square off at 8 p.m. Eastern (watch here). … Tuesday: Rachael’s book is released! … Wednesday: Oregon gubernatorial debate with TINA KOTEK, CHRISTINE DRAZAN and BETSY JOHNSONvia KGW News at 10 p.m. Eastern. … Thursday: President JOE BIDEN travels to Pennsylvania.
A Mike Lee campaign op-ed for the Salt Lake Tribune made headlines — for appearing with Lee's byline as a third-person endorsement of himself.
The local publication later updated the byline to clarify the piece was submitted by Lee's campaign. What's happening: Republican Sen. Mike Lee (R-Utah) submitted an op-ed to the Salt Lake Tribune about himself — only it's written in the third person, praising himself as a "principled conservative." The details:...
The Trump Organization charged the Secret Service excessive hotel rates on dozens of trips, the House Oversight panel said in newly released documents.
It’s the latest twist in a long-running inquiry into the Trump Organization. Excessive rates: Former President Donald Trump’s company charged the Secret Service excessive nightly hotel rates on dozens of trips, according to new documents released Monday by the House Oversight Committee. The Trump Organization’s billed rates were sometimes as high as $1,185 a night at the Trump International Hotel in Washington.
Obamas home to vote
Happy Tuesday, Illinois. Election day is 21 days away. Barack and Michelle Obama returned home to vote Monday ahead of the midterm elections that will see the former president campaigning for Democrats across the country. Doing downtown: The Obamas, who are staying a few days at their Hyde Park Home,...
Who gets to keep power in LA?
With help from Jesús Rodríguez, Alex Nieves, Jesse Naranjo, Rishika Dugyala and Teresa Wiltz. What up, Recast family! Some 8 million have applied to the Biden administration’s student loan debt relief program. Debate season ramps up with Georgia’s gubernatorial candidates Stacey Abrams (D) and GOP Gov. Brian Kemp sparring Monday, while Rep. Val Demings (D) and Sen. Marco Rubio (R) go head-to-head Tuesday night in Florida’s Senate contest. Plus, more head scratching moves from Ye. First, though, we look at more fallout from the L.A. City Council saga.
Cash poured in for challengers in Q3
Incumbents typically enjoy an advantage when the time for reelection rolls around, on everything from cash to name recognition. But heading into the final stretch before Election Day, some challengers demonstrated a fundraising surge that outpaced the sitting candidates. The Washington Senate race is forecasted to lean in favor of...
Utah candidates spar over Trump in a close and unusual Senate race
Evan McMullin, an independent who has pledged not to caucus with either party if he wins, and Sen. Mike Lee, the Republican incumbent, clashed over autonomy and partisanship in their debate.
Anti-abortion groups: It’s time for Republicans to stop avoiding the issue
In the final weeks of the campaign, groups that oppose abortion rights are urging Republican candidates to go on offense.
Beijing wavers on Biden meeting as U.S. ups trade pressure
— President Xi Jinping is considering backing out of the upcoming G-20 meeting scheduled with President Joe Biden on the heels of Washington’s stringent new export controls aimed at crippling Beijing's high-tech ambitions. — Biden should add new teeth to the trade pact meant to confront Beijing — the...
Rubio and Demings clash over abortion in lone Florida Senate debate
The race could play a role in who controls U.S. Senate, but has so far largely been ignored by national Democrats .
