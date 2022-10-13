"I myself wondered if he could trust the Secret Service to take him to a safe place. I don't know,” she told MSNBC Tuesday. Pelosi’s perspective: The speaker's comments to Andrea Mitchell offer eye-opening insight about her mindset as she sheltered at Fort McNair during the pro-Trump riot on Jan. 6, 2021. Pence remained under guard in a loading dock beneath the Capitol during the six hours the building remained in lockdown, and his aides said he refused to get into a Secret Service vehicle at the behest of his detail. But they’ve also said he was primarily worried about giving the rioters a victory by pushing him to flee — and Pence aides haven’t echoed concerns about his potential danger at the hands of the Secret Service.

10 HOURS AGO