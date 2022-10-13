Read full article on original website
US News and World Report
Trump Ally Clark Asks U.S. Court to Block Disciplinary Charges Against Him
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Former Justice Department attorney Jeffrey Bossert Clark asked a federal court on Monday to intervene in a legal disciplinary case pending against him over his efforts to help former President Donald Trump overturn his 2020 election loss. In his lawsuit in the U.S. District Court for the...
Editorial Roundup: United States
Excerpts from recent editorials in the United States and abroad:. Imagine having to go into debt to stay in touch with a loved one — all while fearing for their safety and well-being. That is the grim reality facing 1 in 3 families of incarcerated people in the United States, thanks to the sky-high costs of phone calls from prison. So it is welcome news that California has moved against this cruel situation. Last month, Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) signed a law to make all phone calls from state prisons free. Now it’s time for other states, and Congress, to act.
Biden Looks to Abortion Rights to Fire Up Democrats
President Joe Biden made a deal Tuesday with rank-and-file Democrats: Elect more Democrats to Congress, and he'll sign a law codifying abortion rights on the January anniversary of the 1973 Roe v Wade decision the Supreme Court reversed in June. [. READ:. Election ‘22: Races With No Rules ]
Democrats Want Drastic Punishments for Saudis, But Breaking With Kingdom Is Not So Easy
President Franklin Roosevelt first met with the king of Saudi Arabia in the waning months of World War II ostensibly for the ambitious American leader to secure a place in British-controlled Palestine for 10,000 displaced Jewish people. [. READ:. Russia Reveals New Details of Crimean Bridge Attack ]. But what...
Nominee for NV Elections Post Misses Finance Report Deadline
RENO, Nev. (AP) — Republican Secretary of State candidate Jim Marchant is the only statewide candidate in Nevada who has yet to file his campaign finance report, having missed Monday's deadline. A central duty of the secretary of state’s office is administering elections, handling campaign finance reports and enforcing...
Analyst Acquitted at Trial Over Discredited Trump Dossier
ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) — A jury on Tuesday acquitted a think tank analyst accused of lying to the FBI about his role in the creation of a discredited dossier about former President Donald Trump. The case against Igor Danchenko was the third and possibly final case brought by Special...
U.S. Lawmakers Push for More Action to Help Struggling Haiti
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Democratic and Republican members of the U.S. Congress announced legislation on Monday intended to help Haiti address a worsening humanitarian and security crisis by punishing members of political elites found to be colluding with criminal gangs. The Haiti Criminal Collusion Transparency Act of 2022, introduced in both...
Ukraine Moves to Cut Diplomatic Ties With Iran After Drone Attacks
KYIV (Reuters) -Ukraine's foreign minister said on Tuesday he was submitting a proposal to President Volodymyr Zelenskiy to formally cut diplomatic ties with Tehran after a wave of Russian attacks using what Kyiv says are Iranian-made drones. Russia launched dozens of "kamikaze" drones on targets in Ukraine on Monday, striking...
Russian Commander Admits Situation Is 'Tense' for His Forces in Ukraine
KYIV (Reuters) -The new commander of Russian forces in Ukraine made a rare acknowledgment of the pressures they were under from Ukrainian offensives to retake southern and eastern areas that Moscow claims to have annexed just weeks ago. In another sign of Russian concern, the Kremlin-installed chief of the strategic...
Explainer-Why Venezuela's Refugee Exodus to the U.S. Has Been Accelerating
(Reuters) - U.S. and Mexican authorities recently announced a new policy that would expel Venezuelans entering the U.S. land border back to Mexico, but allow up to 24,000 people from the country to apply for humanitarian entry into the United States by air. As a result of the new policy,...
Sanctions Needed if Iranian Drones Used in Ukraine, Says Poland
WARSAW (Reuters) - EU countries generally agree that sanctions should be imposed on Iran if investigation proves the country provided Russia with drones used in attacks in Ukraine, the Polish foreign minister said on Monday after meeting his counterparts in Brussels. (Reporting by Anna Koper and Marek Strzelecki; Editing by...
U.S. Says It Raised Concerns With Riyadh Over Jailed U.S. Citizen as Recently as Monday
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States has raised with Saudi authorities the case of a Saudi-U.S. citizen detained in Saudi Arabia as recently as Monday, State Department deputy spokesperson Vedant Patel said on Tuesday. Speaking at a daily press briefing, Patel said the Saudi government offered no information in advance...
Biden Administration to Provide $2 Million to Cuba for Hurricane Ian Relief
(Reuters) -The Biden administration will provide $2 million to Cuba for emergency relief efforts following Hurricane Ian, the State Department said on Tuesday. The Communist government of Cuba made a rare request for aid from Washington in September after Hurricane Ian knocked out power to the entire island of 11 million people, killed three people and drove thousands from their homes.
Ukraine Lawmakers Brand Chechnya 'Russian-Occupied' in Dig at Kremlin
KYIV (Reuters) - Ukraine's parliament voted on Tuesday to declare the Chechen Republic of Ichkeria "temporarily Russian-occupied" land in a resolution certain to anger Moscow, which takes a zero-tolerance line on any talk of separatism inside its borders. Ichkeria is the historical name of Russia's southern region of Chechnya that...
Student Loan Forgiveness Application Website Goes Live
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden on Monday officially kicked off the application process for his student debt cancellation program and announced that 8 million borrowers had already applied for loan relief during the federal government's soft launch period over the weekend. He encouraged the tens of millions eligible...
Ukraine's Zelenskiy: Russian Occupiers 'Terrorise and Kill Civilians'
KYIV (Reuters) - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy accused Russia of terrorising and killing civilians following air attacks on Ukrainian cities on Tuesday. He said one person had been killed in a missile strike on a residential building on the southern city of Mykolaiv but gave no other details of casualties.
Biden Will Act 'Methodically' in Re-Evaluating Saudi Relationship
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. President Joe Biden will act "methodically" in deciding how to respond to Saudi Arabia over oil output cuts, but options include changes to U.S. security assistance, White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan said on Sunday. Sullivan, speaking on CNN, said no changes to the U.S.-Saudi relationship...
U.N. Agency Flags Concern Over Mass Venezuelan Expulsions From U.S
MEXICO CITY/CIUDAD JUAREZ (Reuters) - As hundreds of Venezuelan migrants were expelled to Mexico from the United States under a new policy over the past week, the United Nations voiced concern that shelters were being overwhelmed, leaving families without places to stay in the dangerous border region. More than 3,000...
Iran Agrees to Ship Missiles, More Drones to Russia, Defying the West-Sources
(Reuters) -Iran has promised to provide Russia with surface to surface missiles, in addition to more drones, two senior Iranian officials and two Iranian diplomats told Reuters, a move that is likely to infuriate the United States and other Western powers. A deal was agreed on Oct. 6 when Iran's...
U.S., Allies to Discuss Iranian Drone Transfers to Russia at U.N
NEW YORK (Reuters) -The United States, Britain and France plan to raise alleged Iranian arms transfers to Russia at a closed-door U.N. Security Council meeting on Wednesday, diplomats said, after Kyiv accused Moscow of using Iranian-origin drones against civilian targets. Separately, Ukraine has invited U.N. experts to inspect what it...
