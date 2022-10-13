ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sublette County, WY

horseandrider.com

Strangles Affects Wyoming Boarding Facility

On Oct. 15, an attending veterinarian and Wyoming State Animal Health Official confirmed five horses positive for strangles. The horses reside at an equine college boarding facility in Fremont County. The facility is under voluntary quarantine. It is unknown if more horses were exposed. EDCC Health Watch is an Equine...
FREMONT COUNTY, WY
My Country 95.5

Reward Offered For Massive Bull Elk Head Stolen From Lander

There's a thief on the loose and they messed with the wrong guy. Owner and president of hunting gear company Kifaru, Aron Snyder, harvested a monster bull elk this year. Aron was military man who served in the Army, and made a name for himself in the outdoor world by testing hunting gear and posting reviews online. He took over Kifaru, in 2014 and now serves as the president of the company. Aron's a well respected outdoorsman, has made an impact on many in the industry and is taking Kifaru to the next level. The company recently made the move from Colorado to Wyoming and now operates in Riverton.
LANDER, WY
wrrnetwork.com

Wyoming Catholic College purchased Motel for Student Housing

As an answer to its pressing need for student housing, Wyoming Catholic College has purchased the Holiday Lodge Motel and Campground property located on McFarlane Drive, three blocks from the College’s Downtown Center. “With this purchase,” said WCC Board Chairman Paul Powers, “the College now has the ability to...
LANDER, WY
WyoFile

Mites v. whitetop: Wyo aims biological weapon at weed

The noxious invasive weed whitetop, which has colonized vast tracts of the West with its pale flower clusters, has long confounded landowners and resource managers. Also known as hoary cress, the plant proliferates quickly, has no natural North American predators and is reportedly toxic to cattle in large quantities. An...
WYOMING STATE
WyoFile

Afton water supply concerns stir feds v. locals maelstrom

AFTON—A couple minutes into Michael Horn’s remarks Tuesday night, he interrupted himself and apologized for shaking, both voice and body. The topic was the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s proposed reclassification of Afton’s drinking water, and it was “a lot” for the local resident to handle, he said. Horn was particularly displeased that the federal agency undermined the will of local residents, and the assertions of town and state officials that the town’s unique water source — North America’s only coldwater geyser — is perfectly safe.
AFTON, WY
WyoFile

WyoFile

Cheyenne, WY
