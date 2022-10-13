Read full article on original website
horseandrider.com
Strangles Affects Wyoming Boarding Facility
On Oct. 15, an attending veterinarian and Wyoming State Animal Health Official confirmed five horses positive for strangles. The horses reside at an equine college boarding facility in Fremont County. The facility is under voluntary quarantine. It is unknown if more horses were exposed. EDCC Health Watch is an Equine...
Reward Offered For Massive Bull Elk Head Stolen From Lander
There's a thief on the loose and they messed with the wrong guy. Owner and president of hunting gear company Kifaru, Aron Snyder, harvested a monster bull elk this year. Aron was military man who served in the Army, and made a name for himself in the outdoor world by testing hunting gear and posting reviews online. He took over Kifaru, in 2014 and now serves as the president of the company. Aron's a well respected outdoorsman, has made an impact on many in the industry and is taking Kifaru to the next level. The company recently made the move from Colorado to Wyoming and now operates in Riverton.
wrrnetwork.com
Wyoming Catholic College purchased Motel for Student Housing
As an answer to its pressing need for student housing, Wyoming Catholic College has purchased the Holiday Lodge Motel and Campground property located on McFarlane Drive, three blocks from the College’s Downtown Center. “With this purchase,” said WCC Board Chairman Paul Powers, “the College now has the ability to...
wrrnetwork.com
Coroner DeGraw Found Dead Early Today; FCSO Investigating
Fremont County Sheriff Ryan Lee said this morning that County Coroner Larry DeGraw was found deceased at his home on Pilot Butte Road. The Sheriff’s News release is copied below in its entirety:
Fremont County Coroner Dies After Report of a Cardiac Arrest
According to the Fremont County Sheriff's Office, the county coroner Larry Degraw died on Monday after the sheriff's office responded to a report of a cardiac arrest at Degraw's residence. The release states that Degraw was found unconscious and not breathing at his home on Pilot Butte Road and an...
cowboystatedaily.com
Riverton Woman Accused of Smuggling Fentanyl Into Jail Via Rectum, Then Sharing With Inmates
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Accused of smuggling fentanyl into a jail in her rectum and distributing it to others, a 22-year-old Riverton woman could face up to 23 years in prison. Desiray Yvonne Marsh was charged Thursday with taking controlled substances into a jail, which...
Mites v. whitetop: Wyo aims biological weapon at weed
The noxious invasive weed whitetop, which has colonized vast tracts of the West with its pale flower clusters, has long confounded landowners and resource managers. Also known as hoary cress, the plant proliferates quickly, has no natural North American predators and is reportedly toxic to cattle in large quantities. An...
wrrnetwork.com
Locally Produced and Sold Ground Beef from Hudson subject of Public Health Alert
The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) is issuing a public health alert due to concerns that a specific ground beef product may be contaminated with E. coli O103. A recall was not requested because the products are no longer available for purchase. The raw...
Afton water supply concerns stir feds v. locals maelstrom
AFTON—A couple minutes into Michael Horn’s remarks Tuesday night, he interrupted himself and apologized for shaking, both voice and body. The topic was the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s proposed reclassification of Afton’s drinking water, and it was “a lot” for the local resident to handle, he said. Horn was particularly displeased that the federal agency undermined the will of local residents, and the assertions of town and state officials that the town’s unique water source — North America’s only coldwater geyser — is perfectly safe.
Water authority to present options for Colorado River Basin water crisis
The state’s top water authority will outline Wyoming’s role in the ongoing Colorado River Basin water crisis, including voluntary conservation and efficiency programs, at a public meeting Tuesday in Pinedale. Though Wyoming declined to commit specific volumes to the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation’s call for 2023 water savings,...
In remote outposts, enterprising denizens capitalize on trail traffic
SOUTH PASS CITY—A harsh climate and remote perch at more than 7,000 feet help keep crowds at bay in this once-booming gold-mining town that long ago went bust. With fewer than 10 full-time residents, human traffic is typically light even on sunny August days like this one. But, lo,...
