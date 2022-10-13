Now I understand why the usage of "snail mail' is decreasing each and every day. Every time we turn around, the U.S. Postal Service announces yet another price increase to mail a letter nationwide. A 4.2% hike is scheduled to take effect on January 22nd, 2023 as Postmaster General Louis De Joy reiterated this needs to be done to offset inflation as the organization needs to keep up with rising costs. Now you know why I'm a "living in the past" guy as I remember this gem on the right-hand side of an envelope. If only we would go back to the good ol' days, but in this "so-called" 21st century I would say it's an impossibility beyond belief, but we can look back and smile as I'll look back to the days when it set you back a few pennies to mail anything worldwide. Here is your "blast from the past":

MASSACHUSETTS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO