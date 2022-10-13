ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Comments / 2

Related
Boston 25 News WFXT

Massachusetts man wins $15M prize after stopping to buy scratch ticket on way home from work

LEOMINSTER, Mass. — A Massachusetts man recently claimed a $15 million lottery prize after he hit big on a scratch ticket that he bought at a local gas station. Kenneth Delgado, of Leominster, chose the cash option on his “Millions” instant ticket grand prize and received a one-time payment of $9,750,000, according to the Massachusetts Lottery Commission.
LEOMINSTER, MA
Live 95.9

Is It Illegal to Sleep in Your Car in Massachusetts?

A lot of topics this week seem to be related to laws and regulations. Because honestly, these are very good questions. I personally have never had to pull over on the side of the road to take a snooze only because I'm usually drinking large amounts of coffee when I'm driving. Plus, if you're traveling, lodging around here can be pretty expensive.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Live 95.9

Take A Guess: How Does Massachusetts Take Their Bagels?

All right, Berkshire County bagel lovers. How do you take your bagels? Toasted? Slathered with plain cream cheese? How about topped with egg, cheese, and sausage? Or perhaps cream cheese and lox(smoked salmon)?. Forget about the toppings for a second. How about the bagel itself? Nowadays, you can find bagels...
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
WBEC AM

Here are the Top 10 Most Stolen Vehicles in Massachusetts for 2022

Do you remember your first car? Who doesn't? For me, it was a 1988 Buick Regal (silver). My brother who was living in Berkshire County during the '90s informed me that his then-girlfriend was getting rid of her Buick. If memory serves me correctly, I believe my parents were either given the vehicle or paid only $1.00. Either way, I ended up with the vehicle at age 16. The vehicle ran pretty well. It did have some metal patches covering up some rust spots and the gas gauge was broken. If you were wondering, yes, I did run out of gas. It happened once in the northern Berkshires. That was the first and only time that would occur the entire time I owned the car. I couldn't complain though. At 16, I was happy just to own a car and have some freedom.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Live 95.9

Can Being Drunk in Public Get You Arrested in Massachusetts?

Massachusetts has a long history with alcohol. Taverns in the Commonwealth date back to the colonial era with many historians agreeing that these town water holes popped up from the very moment settlers set foot on land. An article from Boston.com reminds us that "this nation was founded by people who transported barrels of beer, rather than water" on their trans-Atlantic voyage.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Worcester Telegram & Gazette

Tax relief for Massachusetts residents is on its way. The questions are when, and how much?

BOSTON — Tax relief for all Massachusetts residents who filed 2021 returns is on the horizon, at least according to promises made Monday by the state leadership. After meeting in a closed-door session with Gov. Charlie Baker to discuss the stalled economic development bill, the governor’s close-out budget and other matters, House Speaker...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Live 95.9

MA Residents: Brace Yourselves For Another Stamp Price Hike

Now I understand why the usage of "snail mail' is decreasing each and every day. Every time we turn around, the U.S. Postal Service announces yet another price increase to mail a letter nationwide. A 4.2% hike is scheduled to take effect on January 22nd, 2023 as Postmaster General Louis De Joy reiterated this needs to be done to offset inflation as the organization needs to keep up with rising costs. Now you know why I'm a "living in the past" guy as I remember this gem on the right-hand side of an envelope. If only we would go back to the good ol' days, but in this "so-called" 21st century I would say it's an impossibility beyond belief, but we can look back and smile as I'll look back to the days when it set you back a few pennies to mail anything worldwide. Here is your "blast from the past":
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WBUR

Here's the latest on tax relief in Massachusetts

Editor's Note: This is an excerpt from WBUR's daily morning newsletter, WBUR Today. If you like what you read and want it in your inbox, sign up here. One local teachers strike is over; the other dispute seems poised to escalate. Here's the latest on where things stand in Malden and Haverhill, plus a tax relief update, Bluebikes expansion and the tipoff of a new Celtics season.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Live 95.9

What Is the Legal Age for A Child to Be Home Alone In MA?

Before you know it, the holidays will be here, and it'll be time to snuggle up to watch the Home Alone movies. Except would a child in real life be able to defeat the wet bandits alone? Anyways all jokes aside, it was only a fantasy but I'm pretty sure if you have a big family like Kevin McCallister, your biggest fear would be leaving your youngest behind.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Live 95.9

MA Residents Experience A Statewide See-Saw In Gas Prices

Weeks ago, we were FINALLY experience a slight break regarding prices at the pump as we saw gas prices sliding toward a downward trend. The announcement that OPEC plans to cut production caused an increase as we saw the cost elevate between 10 and 20 cents a gallon in the beautiful Berkshires. I was enjoying the $3.39 price which now went up locally to $3.59. Overall, gas prices in the Bay State are up close to a nickel from last week, but we are about 28 cents below the national average (if you want to call that good news, it's your call).
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Live 95.9

Live 95.9

Pittsfield, MA
8K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Live 95.9 plays the best hits and delivers the latest local news, information and features for the Berkshires. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy