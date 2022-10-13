Read full article on original website
Yuck! It’s Illegal in MA to Sell This Personal Item, Serious Fine or Jail Time
You may remember from previous posts that Massachusetts basically has a law for everything. Some of these laws really don't make a whole lot of sense as they are very outdated or they never seemed logical to begin with, yet they are technically still on the books (check out these 31 strange Massachusetts laws, you'll be entertained for sure).
Will McDonald’s Happy Meal Halloween pails be sold in Massachusetts?
The popular Halloween Happy Meal pumpkin pails are returning to McDonald’s just in time for Halloween, but will you be able to get them at your local Massachusetts McDonald’s?
$15 minimum wage: Sunday and holiday premium pay to end in Massachusetts
Premium pay for working Sundays and on some legal holidays is scheduled to end at the start of 2023 under a deal state lawmakers struck in 2018 that also included a minimum wage increase and the creation of a state-funded paid family and medical leave program. The so-called “Grand Bargain”...
Massachusetts man wins $15M prize after stopping to buy scratch ticket on way home from work
LEOMINSTER, Mass. — A Massachusetts man recently claimed a $15 million lottery prize after he hit big on a scratch ticket that he bought at a local gas station. Kenneth Delgado, of Leominster, chose the cash option on his “Millions” instant ticket grand prize and received a one-time payment of $9,750,000, according to the Massachusetts Lottery Commission.
It’s Not White, But This Is Massachusetts’ Most Popular Car Color
When I sold cars back in the day, all of us were anxious to see what the next year's colors were going to be. It was just one of those things we were all geeky about. Some people like the more basic and simple colors, others prefer theirs to be more loud and wild.
Is It Illegal to Sleep in Your Car in Massachusetts?
A lot of topics this week seem to be related to laws and regulations. Because honestly, these are very good questions. I personally have never had to pull over on the side of the road to take a snooze only because I'm usually drinking large amounts of coffee when I'm driving. Plus, if you're traveling, lodging around here can be pretty expensive.
Do we have a coyote problem in Massachusetts? An expert weighs in
With the exception of Martha’s Vineyard and Nantucket, every community in Massachusetts has coyotes. As encounters and sightings continue to become more frequent, it’s worth asking: Do we have a coyote problem?. There have been reports of coyotes attacking dogs in places like Concord, Sudbury, and Wayland. A...
Take A Guess: How Does Massachusetts Take Their Bagels?
All right, Berkshire County bagel lovers. How do you take your bagels? Toasted? Slathered with plain cream cheese? How about topped with egg, cheese, and sausage? Or perhaps cream cheese and lox(smoked salmon)?. Forget about the toppings for a second. How about the bagel itself? Nowadays, you can find bagels...
Toys ‘R’ Us is back in Southern New England, here’s where
If you've been missing Toys "R" Us, you're in luck just ahead of the holiday season.
Is This Really Massachusetts’ Most Popular Halloween Costume?
Halloween 2022 is just two weeks away and if you don't have your costume yet, it's time to get on it! It's been a crazy year of relevant pop culture, so this year's Halloween costume ideas could be a little bit outside of the norm. But are they? And just what is Massachusetts' most popular Halloween costume for this year?
Here are the Top 10 Most Stolen Vehicles in Massachusetts for 2022
Do you remember your first car? Who doesn't? For me, it was a 1988 Buick Regal (silver). My brother who was living in Berkshire County during the '90s informed me that his then-girlfriend was getting rid of her Buick. If memory serves me correctly, I believe my parents were either given the vehicle or paid only $1.00. Either way, I ended up with the vehicle at age 16. The vehicle ran pretty well. It did have some metal patches covering up some rust spots and the gas gauge was broken. If you were wondering, yes, I did run out of gas. It happened once in the northern Berkshires. That was the first and only time that would occur the entire time I owned the car. I couldn't complain though. At 16, I was happy just to own a car and have some freedom.
Can Being Drunk in Public Get You Arrested in Massachusetts?
Massachusetts has a long history with alcohol. Taverns in the Commonwealth date back to the colonial era with many historians agreeing that these town water holes popped up from the very moment settlers set foot on land. An article from Boston.com reminds us that "this nation was founded by people who transported barrels of beer, rather than water" on their trans-Atlantic voyage.
When does the first snow typically arrive in western Massachusetts?
22News Storm Team Meteorologist Chris Bouzakis looks into when we can expect our first snowfall in western Massachusetts.
Tax relief for Massachusetts residents is on its way. The questions are when, and how much?
BOSTON — Tax relief for all Massachusetts residents who filed 2021 returns is on the horizon, at least according to promises made Monday by the state leadership. After meeting in a closed-door session with Gov. Charlie Baker to discuss the stalled economic development bill, the governor’s close-out budget and other matters, House Speaker...
Two Massachusetts cities ranked among the Top 20 best places to live in U.S.
For those looking to settle down, there’s fewer places better than the Bay State, according to a new ranking. According to the online financial magazine, Money, both Somerville and Milton are two of the country’s most desirable locations, ranking seventh and seventeenth on their Top 50 list of the greatest cities to live in the United States.
MA Residents: Brace Yourselves For Another Stamp Price Hike
Now I understand why the usage of "snail mail' is decreasing each and every day. Every time we turn around, the U.S. Postal Service announces yet another price increase to mail a letter nationwide. A 4.2% hike is scheduled to take effect on January 22nd, 2023 as Postmaster General Louis De Joy reiterated this needs to be done to offset inflation as the organization needs to keep up with rising costs. Now you know why I'm a "living in the past" guy as I remember this gem on the right-hand side of an envelope. If only we would go back to the good ol' days, but in this "so-called" 21st century I would say it's an impossibility beyond belief, but we can look back and smile as I'll look back to the days when it set you back a few pennies to mail anything worldwide. Here is your "blast from the past":
WBUR
Here's the latest on tax relief in Massachusetts
Editor's Note: This is an excerpt from WBUR's daily morning newsletter, WBUR Today. If you like what you read and want it in your inbox, sign up here. One local teachers strike is over; the other dispute seems poised to escalate. Here's the latest on where things stand in Malden and Haverhill, plus a tax relief update, Bluebikes expansion and the tipoff of a new Celtics season.
What Is the Legal Age for A Child to Be Home Alone In MA?
Before you know it, the holidays will be here, and it'll be time to snuggle up to watch the Home Alone movies. Except would a child in real life be able to defeat the wet bandits alone? Anyways all jokes aside, it was only a fantasy but I'm pretty sure if you have a big family like Kevin McCallister, your biggest fear would be leaving your youngest behind.
Stimulus 2022: Residents in Maine have until Oct. 31 to claim $850 relief checks
Eligible Maine residents have until Halloween to claim up to $850 in COVID-19 relief, thanks to a surplus in the state's budget.
MA Residents Experience A Statewide See-Saw In Gas Prices
Weeks ago, we were FINALLY experience a slight break regarding prices at the pump as we saw gas prices sliding toward a downward trend. The announcement that OPEC plans to cut production caused an increase as we saw the cost elevate between 10 and 20 cents a gallon in the beautiful Berkshires. I was enjoying the $3.39 price which now went up locally to $3.59. Overall, gas prices in the Bay State are up close to a nickel from last week, but we are about 28 cents below the national average (if you want to call that good news, it's your call).
