Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 51; Low: 36. Chilly, showers. See the 5-day forecast. SyraQs: A mission to build generational wealth where she grew up: Being named manager of the newly opened Pathfinder Bank branch on West Onondaga Street was a homecoming for Shynique Gainey. She grew up in the neighborhood and recalls the beautiful parks and well-maintained homes before the area fell on hard times. Gainey sat down with syracuse.com recently in her office to talk about what she’s teaching people about money, the legacy of redlining, and the secret of not saying “no.” (N. Scott Trimble photo)
Syracuse, N.Y. — Louis “Luigi” Savastino, owner of the classic Italian-American restaurant in the Valley that bears his name, has died at age 91. Savastino, a decorated Korean War veteran, opened Luigi’s Restaurant in 1954, first on South Avenue, and then moved it two years later to its existing location at 1524 Valley Drive. It is among the oldest restaurants in Syracuse still operated by the same family.
Syracuse, N.Y. ― Ryan Blackwell’s basketball journey has taken him from Syracuse to Portugal, Uruguay, England, France and Japan and, ultimately, back to Syracuse where he played for the Orange from 1997-2000. Blackwell is entering his eighth season as the boys basketball coach at Liverpool High School, but...
Syracuse, N.Y. — Sean Tucker has one more player to pass to crack the Top 5 of Syracuse football’s career rushing list. Even while battling bumps and bruises, Tucker continues to climb the Orange record book in a number of places. He’s up to No. 6 on the career rushing list after passing Floyd Little early in Saturday’s 24-9 win over N.C. State. Tucker finished the game with 98 yards and a touchdown.
Two casual restaurants on Erie Boulevard East, one in Syracuse and one in DeWitt, are closing. Mello Velo, a restaurant / bar attached to a bicycle shop at the corner of Erie Boulevard and Walnut Street in Syracuse, announced via Facebook that it will end food and drink service on Sunday, Oct. 29. The bike shop, whose address is at 790 Canal St., will remain open.
Syracuse, N.Y. -- The Baldwinsville Bees marching band rode a second-place finish in Saturday night’s Liverpool show to move up in the weekly New York State Field Band national division state rankings. Baldwinsville posted a score of 89.85 in the competition, its highest mark of the season. That boosted...
Syracuse, N.Y. — Average home sale prices have been rising steadily for much of the last two years in Onondaga County, but there are still a few places where you find a home for an average of less than $200,000. Average sale prices remain below $200,000 in Geddes, Salina,...
Homer, N.Y. — It’s been four years since Westhill’s football team took the short trip down Interstate 81 to face longtime rival Homer and its rowdy fans. The rivalry, which dates back to the early 2000s when Homer rejoined Class B, was reignited during the Trojans’ senior night game on Saturday.
Syracuse, N.Y. ― Two years ago, Trey Autry made a commitment to basketball ― and to himself. He worked harder than ever on his game and his body. Even through the Covid pandemic, when teams and gyms across the country were shut down, Autry’s commitment remained strong. He got up early. He ran the hills near Jamesville-DeWitt High School. He climbed the steep, treacherous steps at Euclid Avenue. He worked on his jump shot in the gym at Syracuse coach Jim Boeheim’s house.
Syracuse, N.Y. — The job Dino Babers has done so far in Year 7 as head coach of the Syracuse University football team has erased all doubt he’ll be back for Year 8. Before the 2022 season began, most reasonable minds agreed that if Syracuse made a bowl game, Dino comes back.
Syracuse, N.Y. — On paper, Syracuse football and Clemson could be fraternal twins this season. Besides the obvious commonalities — both undefeated, both bowl eligible, both in the AP Top 25 — there are more anecdotal and statistical ones that point toward Saturday’s matchup being one fans of both programs will grind their teeth over.
Mitch Landrieu, the White House infrastructure coordinator and senior advisor to President Joe Biden, told Syracuse’s elected leaders Monday that the Interstate 81 rebuild is “a beautiful project” and “a great idea” that is being replicated across America. “Mr. Mayor,” he said to Syracuse Mayor...
Two high schools in a five-county region of Central New York graduated 100% of their seniors in four years during the 2020-2021 school year, according to data from the state Education Department. Brookfield Central School in Madison County and the Syracuse Academy of Science Charter School in Syracuse were the...
New business listings dipped this week when only 26 new businesses filed in Onondaga, Cayuga and Madison counties from Oct. 10 through Oct. 14. The new businesses include an event decorator and karate instruction.
Syracuse, N.Y. — We’re taking a step back and submitting a couple midseason offerings this week now that every school in the ACC has played at least six games. Up first, we present our midseason All-ACC team. Just one team; not dozens of players that will be recognized at the end of the season.
Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse’s dream season is still alive as it prepares for a top-5 matchup in Death Valley. Having spoiled an unbeaten start four years ago, Clemson has stood in the way of SU’s ACC championship pursuit before, and the Tigers again act as the giant the Orange must slay to reach Charlotte for the conference title game.
Baxter Hankin, an architectural designer, lives in New York City. He will be moving back to Syracuse in January 2023. Our farmlands and natural lands are some of the greatest features that make Onondaga County a special place. Everyone here is no more than a stone’s throw away from stunning rural beauty. These places are also essential for our community’s resilience. Having local agriculture and natural lands helps ensure that we’ll always have plentiful food and a thriving ecosystem here in Central New York. This is an important piece of our economy, too.
Syracuse, N.Y. — The latest boys soccer rankings have been released, and 13 Section III teams are ranked. Three new teams from Section III join the poll this week: Utica Proctor (No. 17) in AA, Jamesville-DeWitt (No. 16) in Class A and Poland (No. 6 in Class D).
Syracuse, N.Y. -- A man in 40′s was shot on Syracuse’s Northside on Tuesday morning, police said. Around 10:55 a.m., police received reports of a man that was shot in the midsection near 608 North Townsend St., according to a news release from Syracuse police. The shooting occurred...
Syracuse, N.Y. – SUNY Upstate University Hospital’s top heart surgeon has quit because he says Upstate officials reneged on promises to beef up its cardiac surgery program. Dr. G. Randall Green, Upstate’s chief of cardiac surgery, left Sept. 21 and plans to return to St. Joseph’s Hospital in...
