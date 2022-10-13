Read full article on original website
Related
Lawmakers take on election reform, appointment process
Amid heightened scrutiny, heated testimony, and key staff resignation announcements, Wyoming lawmakers tackled numerous hot-button election topics Friday, including electronic voting machines, ranked-choice voting, primary reform, elected-office vacancies, campaign finance and the election-oversight authorities of the secretary of state. None of the measures under consideration will have bearing on this...
Value of Wyoming teachers can’t be measured by test scores
When Kim Amen had a chance to tell state lawmakers what it’s like to be a Wyoming teacher these days, she didn’t hold back. Opinion — “We feel so overwhelmed that the joy has been sucked out of our day on a pretty regular basis, and our physical and mental health is suffering,” said Amen, a Cheyenne third-grade teacher and vice president of the Wyoming Education Association.
Two moderates vie for seat vacated by Leg’s only independent
The 66th Wyoming Legislature was made up of 79 Republicans, nine Democrats and just two members from a minor party or with no party ties. One of those was Rep. Marshall Burt (L-Green River), a Libertarian from Sweetwater County.Then, seated in the corner of the House floor, there was Rep. Jim Roscoe (I-Wilson), the Legislature’s only independent. After two terms in the Legislature (2009 to 2012 and 2019 to the present), Roscoe declined to run again and is on his way out.
Interim secretary of state asks clerks to ditch ballot drop boxes
With early voting already underway in Wyoming and less than a month before the general election, newly-appointed Secretary of State Karl Allred has asked county clerks to consider removing ballot drop boxes. “I do not wish to interrupt or cause confusion to the voting process that is already in-progress, but...
Wyo wins $595K to go after more ‘coal community’ funding
The federal Economic Development Administration has awarded the Wyoming Energy Authority $595,000 to establish a Wyoming Energy Regional Economic Coordination Office. The office will help local governments assess their potential needs and determine their own priorities for how to adapt to a rapidly changing energy landscape, according to the Wyoming Energy Authority.
Political transparency: Can Wyo parties operate in private?
RIVERTON—Karl Allred made the motion to enter executive session, an unexpected call for public attendees to leave the facility and bide their time outside of the Central Wyoming Regional Airport until further notice. Allred, a Uinta County committeeman, incidentally chosen as Wyoming’s interim secretary of state weeks later, explained...
988 suicide prevention lifeline connects callers with Wyo help
Cole Allen seemed to be living the life that the 18-year-old Cheyenne cowboy had always dreamed about. Opinion — Cole was a team roper who had already won competitions during his two months on the Central Arizona College rodeo team. He had even roped with Erich Rogers, a world champion in the event.
Uncertain funding for home visits could cost Wyo families
Johnna French smiles when she talks about her job helping families with a new baby. “It’s a more intimate relationship, so if I don’t get everything accomplished in one visit, I know I’m going back,” she said. French is a maternal child health home-visiting nurse with...
Fall finery
From high-elevation aspen stands to river-bottom cottonwoods, hillside scrub oak and street-lining ash trees, Wyoming’s deciduous trees are donning their flashiest seasonal colors as fall deepens around the state. Cheyenne photographer Peter Arnold captured this blaze of aspen near a Pinedale-area lake, using a drone to find a bird’s...
Employee exodus hits state agencies
Roughly a quarter of Wyoming’s executive branch agency employees left their jobs between July 2021 and June 2022, according to a new report by the Department of Administration and Information. That figure — which is almost double the turnover rate a decade ago — accounts for employees transferring departments...
Utility: Wyoming’s carbon-capture mandate too costly
Increased federal tax credits in the Inflation Reduction Act will help lower the cost of applying carbon capture technology to coal-fired power plants, according to Black Hills Corporation, but not enough to justify the cost to Wyoming ratepayers. Adding carbon capture to the Wygen II and Neil Simpson II coal...
Wyoming’s cities need support to thrive
The political doldrums between August’s high-energy primary election and Wyoming’s typically more staid general election are a great time to consider what the future of our state might look like. Rather than focus on rural communities as I did in June, let’s look at the future of Wyoming’s urban areas.
Attorneys to Hageman: Letter not a threat, just a plea for the rule of law
A coalition of Wyoming attorneys condemning Harriet Hageman’s false statements about the 2020 election delivered a followup letter to the congressional candidate’s law office Friday. Originally, a group of 41 legal professionals wrote Hageman, a natural resources attorney, asserting that her comments during an August candidate forum were...
Mites v. whitetop: Wyo aims biological weapon at weed
The noxious invasive weed whitetop, which has colonized vast tracts of the West with its pale flower clusters, has long confounded landowners and resource managers. Also known as hoary cress, the plant proliferates quickly, has no natural North American predators and is reportedly toxic to cattle in large quantities. An...
Gov. Gordon appoints Karl Allred interim secretary of state
Gov. Mark Gordon has appointed Uinta County GOP Committeeman Karl Allred interim secretary of state. Allred, who’s never before served in elected office or worked in state government, will be the second-highest-ranking government official in Wyoming until January, when he’ll pass the torch to the newly elected secretary of state. He is filling a vacancy left by Ed Buchanan, who resigned on Sept. 17 to take the bench in Wyoming’s Eighth Judicial District.
State Bar declined to investigate complaint against Hageman
The Wyoming State Bar declined to initiate a disciplinary investigation into Harriet Hageman, a natural resources attorney, in July after another lawyer filed a grievance against the congressional candidate, according to records shared with WyoFile. Darby Hoggatt submitted the complaint after watching Hageman debate Rep. Liz Cheney on June 30....
No easy fixes in sight for Wyo’s statewide housing shortage
SHOSHONI—Up until the last few years, many residents of this town of 600 people near the east bank of Boysen Reservoir believed their community was dying out. The median age was 55. Businesses had little interest in coming to town. Chris Konija, the town’s chief of police, said there was “almost an acceptance of fate” that Shoshoni was on the path to becoming “another Jeffrey City” — a former uranium mining boomtown now home to just a couple dozen people.
Wyoming GOP picks three nominees for interim secretary of state
The Wyoming Republican Party selected three nominees for interim secretary of state at its central committee meeting Saturday in Pavillion — Karl Allred, Marti Halverson and Bryan Miller. Gov. Mark Gordon has until midnight on Thursday to make a final decision. Former Secretary of State Ed Buchanan left office...
A tale of two ambitions: Cheney and Hageman’s next chapters
Liz Cheney and Harriet Hageman are former allies whose careers are moving in opposite directions, thanks to former President Donald Trump. Hageman walloped the three-term congresswoman by nearly 40 percentage points in the August Republican primary, a victory so resounding it slammed the door shut on Cheney’s political future in Wyoming.
Report outlines threats to sagebrush sea, proposes priorities
Scientists are pointing to “complex ecosystem function problems” — rather than point-source trouble like specific human developments — as the big threat to the troubled West-wide sagebrush landscape and its wildlife. Wildfire, pinyon-juniper expansion into the sagebrush biome and invasive cheatgrass are among the sweeping threats...
WyoFile
Cheyenne, WY
783
Followers
1K+
Post
154K+
Views
ABOUT
WyoFile is an independent, nonprofit, member-supported public-interest news service reporting on the people, places and policy of Wyoming.http://wyofile.com
Comments / 0