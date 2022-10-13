Scarlet Sunrise: Tommy Eichenberg added to major midseason watch list

Tommy Eichenberg is now on the Bednarik Award Watch list. (Matt Parker/Lettermen Row)

Tommy Eichenberg added to Bednarik Award watch list

Tommy Eichenberg has been one of the best defensive players in the country so far this season.

He is being treated as one half-way through the season, too. Eichenberg was added to a major watch list on Wednesday, being placed on the Bednarik Award watch list. The Bednarik Award is given annually to the best defensive player in the country.

The Bednarik Award has been given out every year since 1995, and one Buckeyes player has won the award in its history. Chase Young captured it in 2019. Now Eichenberg is officially in the running to become the second. He was added to the watch list on Wednesday.

C.J. Stroud named Maxwell National Player of the Week

After throwing for six touchdowns in a blowout win over Michigan State, C.J. Stroud scored a major national award.

Stroud already was listed as the Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week, but he was also named the Maxwell Football National Player of the Week for lighting up the Spartans porous passing defense.

The third-year quarterback is now the odds-on Heisman Trophy favorite, and he is playing like the best player in the country right now. So after a massive six-touchdown performance in the win over Michigan State, Stroud is being honored in a big way this week — with six more to go.

ICYMI: Full coverage of Buckeyes off week

The Buckeyes are rolling on offense and defense right now. Pressing pause on that momentum could be dangerous. But it’s also a great week for this football team to be well-rested and recovered halfway through the schedule — ahead of a national championship push. As the Buckeyes make their way through the off week, they held a media session with head coach Ryan Day, defensive coordinator Jim Knowles, defensive line coach Larry Johnson and offensive line coach Justin Frye inside the Woody Hayes Athletic Center.

Spencer Holbrook and Tim May were back inside the Woody Hayes Athletic Center on Tuesday, breaking down how the Buckeyes are turning their focus to Iowa after the off week in the latest Practice Report presented by Byers Auto. Every Tuesday following the media session with the Buckeyes, Tim and Spencer will chat about what they saw Saturday night and look ahead to what to expect from Ohio State in the week ahead.

After hearing from Ryan Day and other Buckeyes, the Lettermen Row crew is back for a full report on what it learned.

