Read full article on original website
Related
Ukraine Russia war – live: Top general says situation ‘difficult’ for Putin’s troops in rare admission
The new Russian commander in Ukraine has given a rare acknowledgement of Vladimir Putin's troops being under pressure amid a sustained Ukrainian counteroffensive."The situation in the area of the 'Special Military Operation' can be described as tense," Sergei Surovikin, the Russian air force general now commanding Moscow’s invasion forces, told state-owned Rossiya 24, using the Kremlin’s permitted terminology for the invasion.He admitted the situation in Kherson was "difficult", where his forces have been driven back by 20-30km in the last few weeks. "The enemy is deliberately striking infrastructure and residential buildings in Kherson," he said, adding that residents should...
Biden to release 15M barrels from oil reserve, more possible
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden will announce the release of 15 million barrels of oil from the U.S. strategic reserve Wednesday as part of a response to recent production cuts announced by OPEC+ nations, and he will say more oil sales are possible this winter, as his administration rushes to be seen as pulling out all the stops ahead of next month’s midterm elections. Biden will deliver remarks Wednesday to announce the drawdown from the strategic reserve, senior administration officials said Tuesday on the condition of anonymity to outline Biden’s plans. It completes the release of 180 million barrels...
Australia to investigate reports pilots trained Chinese military - minister
SYDNEY, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Australia's defence minister said the military was investigating reports its former pilots were accepting training roles in China, as Britain said it could take legal action to stop its pilots being similarly recruited on national security grounds.
Comments / 0