Columbia, MO

KOMU

MDC to stock Moberly's Beuth Park Lake with 1,000 rainbow trout

MOBERLY − Rainbow trout will be stocked in Moberly's Beuth Park lake, thanks to a partnership between the city of Moberly and Missouri's Department of Conservation. More than 1,000 rainbow trout, averaging one foot in length, will be moved from Montauk Fish Hatchery to the lake on Oct. 31.
MOBERLY, MO
KOMU

Two men work to help Columbia's youth one step at a time

COLUMBIA - For the past 43 years, the MO High Steppers founder and executive director Rolando Barry and assistant drill master Tyrone Raybon have been working to evolve the youth community in Columbia with performing arts. The high steppers are the only drill team in mid-Missouri. The team consists of...
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

New Columbia Regional Airport terminal nearly complete

The Columbia Regional Airport is inching closer to opening its new terminal to the public. Set to take place Wednesday, Oct. 19, the ribbon-cutting ceremony will include comments from Gov. Mike Parson, Columbia Mayor Barbara Buffaloe and a tour for those in attendance. Flights through the new terminal will begin...
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

More than 500 people walk in Suicide Prevention Walk in Columbia

COLUMBIA - The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (AFSP) hosted a walk at Stephens Lake Park on Sunday afternoon. 505 people registered to participate in the walk on 47 teams. The organization raised $31,180 out of a goal of $40,000. Half of the money raised goes to the national AFSP...
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Columbia to host monkeypox vaccination clinics

COLUMBIA — In response to the confirmation of monkeypox cases in Boone County, the Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services (PHHS) will host four separate vaccination clinics throughout the rest of October. The first clinic will be held Wednesday, Oct. 19 at the Arch and Column Pub, located...
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Amtrak, BNSF Railway seek to move civil trials in deadly train crash to Sullivan County

KEYTESVILLE - Attorneys for the defendants in several lawsuits related to a deadly June train derailment in Chariton County have filed a request for a change of venue. According to the circuit clerk for Chariton County, the request asks a judge to move the case to Sullivan County. Amtrak and BNSF claim not enough people live in the county. The defendants also claim the jury, which would include Chariton County residents, may be bias.
SULLIVAN COUNTY, MO
KOMU

Columbia woman charged after shooting at ex-boyfriend in vehicle

COLUMBIA — Columbia Police arrested a woman early Sunday morning after responding to a report of shots fired. Laronya Brown, 25, is charged with first-degree domestic assault, first-degree assault and armed criminal action. Columbia police officers responded to the report near the 200 block of East Texas Avenue around...
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Go COMO bus service begins at noon Saturday due to homecoming parade

COLUMBIA - Go COMO staff wants transit users to be aware of the temporary changes as Columbia welcomes visitors for MU's homecoming events Saturday. The homecoming parade will start at 9 a.m. Saturday. The parade route uses Hitt Street, East Broadway and finishes on South Fifth Street. Due to the parade, regular bus routes will have a delayed start, at noon, according to a press release.
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Forecast: Cold for Wednesday, but a major warming trend begins soon

After several weeks of fall-like temperatures mother nature has given us a peak of winter with our first hard freeze of the season and temperatures flirting with records. Morning temperatures will start in the lower 20s across the region resulting in another hard freeze. The record low temperature for the day is 22° set in 1972 so we will be watching closely to see if we can break a record.
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Columbia City Council to fill open positions on Citizens Police Review Board

COLUMBIA - On Monday, the Columbia City Council is expected to fill five positions on the nine person Citizens Police Review Board. According to the council's agenda, members will interview applicants during the pre-council meeting and vote on appointments during the regular meeting. Right now, the future of the board...
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

JCPD, JCSD investigating threat made by student on social media

JEFFERSON CITY − Jefferson City police and administration from the Jefferson City School District are investigating threats made on social media allegedly made by a Capital City High School student. CCHS Principal Ben Meldrum said law enforcement received a report Tuesday that a Capital City student was posing as...
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
KOMU

Local pharmacies affected by nationwide Adderall shortage

COLUMBIA - Due to ongoing manufacturing delays, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration declared an Adderall shortage, with some companies leaving backorders at pharmacies nationwide. After KOMU 8 called multiple local pharmacies, including Kilgore's, Walgreens and CVS at Schnucks, most said that they are having issues getting it in stock...
COLUMBIA, MO

