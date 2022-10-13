Read full article on original website
MDC to stock Moberly's Beuth Park Lake with 1,000 rainbow trout
MOBERLY − Rainbow trout will be stocked in Moberly's Beuth Park lake, thanks to a partnership between the city of Moberly and Missouri's Department of Conservation. More than 1,000 rainbow trout, averaging one foot in length, will be moved from Montauk Fish Hatchery to the lake on Oct. 31.
Forecast: Near record lows as an October chill sets in mid-week
A few very chilly days are here mid-week before temps return to the 70s and possibly the 80s this weekend. Get ready for a VERY chilly day. Tuesday is starting in the middle 20s, near a record low. The record in Columbia is 25 degrees. Wind chills are in the 10s.
Two men work to help Columbia's youth one step at a time
COLUMBIA - For the past 43 years, the MO High Steppers founder and executive director Rolando Barry and assistant drill master Tyrone Raybon have been working to evolve the youth community in Columbia with performing arts. The high steppers are the only drill team in mid-Missouri. The team consists of...
New Columbia Regional Airport terminal nearly complete
The Columbia Regional Airport is inching closer to opening its new terminal to the public. Set to take place Wednesday, Oct. 19, the ribbon-cutting ceremony will include comments from Gov. Mike Parson, Columbia Mayor Barbara Buffaloe and a tour for those in attendance. Flights through the new terminal will begin...
More than 500 people walk in Suicide Prevention Walk in Columbia
COLUMBIA - The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (AFSP) hosted a walk at Stephens Lake Park on Sunday afternoon. 505 people registered to participate in the walk on 47 teams. The organization raised $31,180 out of a goal of $40,000. Half of the money raised goes to the national AFSP...
Columbia City Council approves new overnight warming center at Columbia church
COLUMBIA − Columbia City Council discussed a resolution Monday night to add overnight warming center services to its agreement with Wilkes Boulevard United Methodist Church (WBUMC) due to limitations at the Wabash Bus Station. City Council later voted and passed the agreement with WBUMC. "I’m really excited because Wabash...
Columbia to host monkeypox vaccination clinics
COLUMBIA — In response to the confirmation of monkeypox cases in Boone County, the Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services (PHHS) will host four separate vaccination clinics throughout the rest of October. The first clinic will be held Wednesday, Oct. 19 at the Arch and Column Pub, located...
Overnight warming center moves to Wilkes Boulevard Church and away from Wabash Bus Station
COLUMBIA - The Columbia City Council approved funds Monday night to make Wilkes Boulevard Methodist Church an overnight warming center through Turning Point, instead of using the Wabash Bus Station. Darren Morton, the managing director at Turning Point, said he's excited for the warming center to move to Wilkes this...
Coming off the bye, Mizzou is back to full strength and ready to take on Vanderbilt
COLUMBIA - The Tigers are coming off a bye week as they prepare to take on Vanderbilt for the homecoming game this Saturday. The team used their bye week to reset and recharge for the upcoming game. “This bye week was really good for us. Got some key players back...
Amtrak, BNSF Railway seek to move civil trials in deadly train crash to Sullivan County
KEYTESVILLE - Attorneys for the defendants in several lawsuits related to a deadly June train derailment in Chariton County have filed a request for a change of venue. According to the circuit clerk for Chariton County, the request asks a judge to move the case to Sullivan County. Amtrak and BNSF claim not enough people live in the county. The defendants also claim the jury, which would include Chariton County residents, may be bias.
Columbia woman charged after shooting at ex-boyfriend in vehicle
COLUMBIA — Columbia Police arrested a woman early Sunday morning after responding to a report of shots fired. Laronya Brown, 25, is charged with first-degree domestic assault, first-degree assault and armed criminal action. Columbia police officers responded to the report near the 200 block of East Texas Avenue around...
Go COMO bus service begins at noon Saturday due to homecoming parade
COLUMBIA - Go COMO staff wants transit users to be aware of the temporary changes as Columbia welcomes visitors for MU's homecoming events Saturday. The homecoming parade will start at 9 a.m. Saturday. The parade route uses Hitt Street, East Broadway and finishes on South Fifth Street. Due to the parade, regular bus routes will have a delayed start, at noon, according to a press release.
Forecast: Cold for Wednesday, but a major warming trend begins soon
After several weeks of fall-like temperatures mother nature has given us a peak of winter with our first hard freeze of the season and temperatures flirting with records. Morning temperatures will start in the lower 20s across the region resulting in another hard freeze. The record low temperature for the day is 22° set in 1972 so we will be watching closely to see if we can break a record.
Springfield man arrested, charged after stabbing in Chariton County
CHARITON COUNTY — A Springfield man was arrested last Thursday and charged for his connection to an apparent stabbing. According to a news release from Chariton County Sheriff's Department, police responded to a report of an injured person just after 6 p.m. Upon arrival, officers located a 22-year-old male...
Columbia City Council to fill open positions on Citizens Police Review Board
COLUMBIA - On Monday, the Columbia City Council is expected to fill five positions on the nine person Citizens Police Review Board. According to the council's agenda, members will interview applicants during the pre-council meeting and vote on appointments during the regular meeting. Right now, the future of the board...
VIDEO: Jefferson City Council discusses demolition of historic Capitol Avenue buildings
The Jefferson City Council met Monday night to discuss structural assessments and proposed demolition of 11 properties on or around the historic Capitol Avenue. The council also approved the fiscal year 2023 budget.
JCPD, JCSD investigating threat made by student on social media
JEFFERSON CITY − Jefferson City police and administration from the Jefferson City School District are investigating threats made on social media allegedly made by a Capital City High School student. CCHS Principal Ben Meldrum said law enforcement received a report Tuesday that a Capital City student was posing as...
Local pharmacies affected by nationwide Adderall shortage
COLUMBIA - Due to ongoing manufacturing delays, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration declared an Adderall shortage, with some companies leaving backorders at pharmacies nationwide. After KOMU 8 called multiple local pharmacies, including Kilgore's, Walgreens and CVS at Schnucks, most said that they are having issues getting it in stock...
Tolton's Rischer with eyes on state title after day one of class 3 tournament
COLUMBIA - Audrey Rischer posted a 77 at 6 over par to solidify her spot in second place after day one of the MSHSAA Class 3 State Girls' golf championships at Columbia Country Club. Rischer was the runner-up a year ago as only a sophomore for the trailblazers losing to...
