ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox32chicago.com

Woman, 19, struck multiple times in North Austin double shooting

CHICAGO - A 19-year-old woman and a 20-year-old man were wounded in a shooting early Tuesday afternoon in North Austin on the South Side. Around 12:44 p.m., the pair were walking in the 1600 block of North Lotus Avenue when someone approached them in a vehicle and fired shots, Chicago police said.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Liquor store owner killed in attempted robbery on North Side

CHICAGO — An employee was shot and killed during an attempted robbery at a liquor store on the city’s North Side. Chicago police released surveillance images Tuesday of a man suspected in the death of Salim Khamo. Police said the shooting happened inside the J & K Liquors on Western Avenue, between Rosemont Avenue and […]
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Man Shot, Wounded While Walking in River North

A man was wounded in a shooting Sunday night in River North on the Near North Side. The man, 39, was walking about 11:10 p.m. in the 400 block of West Ontario Street when a blue sedan pulled up and someone inside opened fire, striking him in the left leg, Chicago police said.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago police: Another victim forced into vehicle, robbed in Wrigleyville

CHICAGO - On Monday, Chicago police issued a warning about abductions and robberies taking place in Wrigleyville. Now, police say a fourth person was forced into a vehicle and driven to an ATM to withdraw money. The alarming crimes happened near Wrigley Field over the weekend. Four people were robbed...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS News

Man charged in armed robbery and shootout at Green Line station on West Side

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A 19-year-old man has been charged in a shootout and robbery at a CTA Green Line stop in the Austin neighborhood over the weekend. Chicago Police said Ohday McCamury was arrested around 10:10 a.m. Saturday, just minutes after he tried to rob a 21-year-old man at gunpoint at the Cicero stop on the Green Line.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Woman, 87, found dead with trauma to head inside South Side apartment

CHICAGO — An investigation is underway after an 87-year-old woman was found dead inside an apartment on the city’s South Side. Police responded to a call from the Lincoln Perry Apartments on the 3200 block of South Prairie Avenue around 3:40 p.m. Saturday in the Douglas neighborhood. According to police, a family member found the […]
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man fatally shot while walking to his car on Chicago's Far South Side

CHICAGO - A man was fatally shot while walking to his vehicle on Chicago's Far South Side Monday. At about 5:03 a.m. Monday, a 25-year-old man was walking to his vehicle in the 10700 block of South Bensley when a blue Mercedes approached, and someone inside opened fire, police said.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Mae Brown case: 87-year-old woman beaten to death at senior living apartment building on South Side

CHICAGO - An 87-year-old woman was found beaten to death in a senior living apartment building in Douglas on the South Side. Mae Brown was found unresponsive in a wheelchair at the Lincoln Perry senior homes in the 3200 block of South Prairie Avenue about 3:40 p.m. Saturday after someone told police that they couldn’t get hold of her, police said.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man found dead in Aurora home, police investigating

AURORA, Ill. - Suburban police are investigating after a man was found dead in his home last week in west suburban Aurora. On Friday, shortly before 9 p.m., Aurora police responded to a home in the 700 block of Grove Street. When officers arrived at the scene, they found a man suffering from fatal injuries.
AURORA, IL
CBS Chicago

Flames sweep through tent city in Uptown

CHICAGO (CBS) -- People living in tents along the lakefront in the Uptown neighborhood were left with nothing after an early morning fire.Multiple tents were burned when the fire broke out in a tent city along Marine Drive near Lawrence Avenue early Tuesday morning.Firefighters were able to put out the flames, but multiple tents were destroyed. No one seemed to be hurt.It's unclear how the fire started.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago alderman accidentally shoots himself while cleaning gun, police say

CHICAGO - A Southwest Side alderman accidentally shot himself Monday afternoon in the Ashburn neighborhood, the Sun-Times has learned. Ald. Derrick Curtis (18th) suffered a gunshot wound to his wrist around noon while cleaning his gun in the 8200 block of South Christiana Avenue, according to a Chicago police alert.
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy