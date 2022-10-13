Read full article on original website
fox32chicago.com
Woman, 19, struck multiple times in North Austin double shooting
CHICAGO - A 19-year-old woman and a 20-year-old man were wounded in a shooting early Tuesday afternoon in North Austin on the South Side. Around 12:44 p.m., the pair were walking in the 1600 block of North Lotus Avenue when someone approached them in a vehicle and fired shots, Chicago police said.
Chicago shooting: Teen boy shot, critically hurt in West Garfield Park, police say
The 16-year-old boy was shot multiple times near a West Side sidewalk, Chicago police said.
Liquor store owner killed in attempted robbery on North Side
CHICAGO — An employee was shot and killed during an attempted robbery at a liquor store on the city’s North Side. Chicago police released surveillance images Tuesday of a man suspected in the death of Salim Khamo. Police said the shooting happened inside the J & K Liquors on Western Avenue, between Rosemont Avenue and […]
cwbchicago.com
Convenience store owner killed during exchange of gunfire with armed robber, Chicago police say
A convenience store owner was shot and killed during an exchange of gunfire with an armed robber Tuesday evening on the North Side, Chicago police said. The offender escaped, apparently unharmed. Police said the robber entered J&K Food and Liquors, 6320 North Western, around 9:50 p.m. and demanded money. He...
CPD release photos of suspect in West Rogers Park attempted robbery that killed grandfather of 7
Police have released surveillance images of the suspect in the attempted robbery and shooting that killed Salim Khamo.
Man Shot, Wounded While Walking in River North
A man was wounded in a shooting Sunday night in River North on the Near North Side. The man, 39, was walking about 11:10 p.m. in the 400 block of West Ontario Street when a blue sedan pulled up and someone inside opened fire, striking him in the left leg, Chicago police said.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago police: Another victim forced into vehicle, robbed in Wrigleyville
CHICAGO - On Monday, Chicago police issued a warning about abductions and robberies taking place in Wrigleyville. Now, police say a fourth person was forced into a vehicle and driven to an ATM to withdraw money. The alarming crimes happened near Wrigley Field over the weekend. Four people were robbed...
J Parker shooting: Man ID'd after shot, killed during fight at Hotel Lincoln rooftop lounge
A man was killed in a fight-turned-shooting a North Side hotel lounge, Chicago police said.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago crime: Juvenile apprehended after allegedly carjacking person at gunpoint
CHICAGO - A juvenile was apprehended after allegedly carjacking a person at gunpoint Monday afternoon. At about 3:54 p.m. Monday, ISP District Chicago Troopers responded to I-94 southbound at 103rd Street for an aggravated vehicular hijacking, police said. The vehicle stopped, and the driver fled on foot. The driver, a...
CBS News
Man charged in armed robbery and shootout at Green Line station on West Side
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A 19-year-old man has been charged in a shootout and robbery at a CTA Green Line stop in the Austin neighborhood over the weekend. Chicago Police said Ohday McCamury was arrested around 10:10 a.m. Saturday, just minutes after he tried to rob a 21-year-old man at gunpoint at the Cicero stop on the Green Line.
Woman, 87, found dead with trauma to head inside South Side apartment
CHICAGO — An investigation is underway after an 87-year-old woman was found dead inside an apartment on the city’s South Side. Police responded to a call from the Lincoln Perry Apartments on the 3200 block of South Prairie Avenue around 3:40 p.m. Saturday in the Douglas neighborhood. According to police, a family member found the […]
fox32chicago.com
Man fatally shot while walking to his car on Chicago's Far South Side
CHICAGO - A man was fatally shot while walking to his vehicle on Chicago's Far South Side Monday. At about 5:03 a.m. Monday, a 25-year-old man was walking to his vehicle in the 10700 block of South Bensley when a blue Mercedes approached, and someone inside opened fire, police said.
fox32chicago.com
Mae Brown case: 87-year-old woman beaten to death at senior living apartment building on South Side
CHICAGO - An 87-year-old woman was found beaten to death in a senior living apartment building in Douglas on the South Side. Mae Brown was found unresponsive in a wheelchair at the Lincoln Perry senior homes in the 3200 block of South Prairie Avenue about 3:40 p.m. Saturday after someone told police that they couldn’t get hold of her, police said.
53-year-old man found fatally shot after crashing car into tree in Chicago Lawn
A man was found fatally shot early Monday after crashing his car into a tree in Chicago Lawn on the South Side, Chicago police said. An hour earlier, a 43-year-old man was found inside a car with a gunshot wound to the head about six miles away.
Chicago shootings: 2 teens among 6 killed, 24 others injured in weekend violence, police say
A 13-year-old found dead on a park bench is among two teenagers killed in weekend Chicago gun violence, police said.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago man exchanges gunfire with victim he tried to rob on CTA train platform: police
CHICAGO - A Chicago man faces attempted murder charges after trying to rob a man on a CTA platform and then exchanging gunfire with the victim. Ohday McCamury, 19, faces one felony count of attempted murder, two felony counts of armed robbery and one misdemeanor count of obstructing identification. At...
fox32chicago.com
Man found dead in Aurora home, police investigating
AURORA, Ill. - Suburban police are investigating after a man was found dead in his home last week in west suburban Aurora. On Friday, shortly before 9 p.m., Aurora police responded to a home in the 700 block of Grove Street. When officers arrived at the scene, they found a man suffering from fatal injuries.
Flames sweep through tent city in Uptown
CHICAGO (CBS) -- People living in tents along the lakefront in the Uptown neighborhood were left with nothing after an early morning fire.Multiple tents were burned when the fire broke out in a tent city along Marine Drive near Lawrence Avenue early Tuesday morning.Firefighters were able to put out the flames, but multiple tents were destroyed. No one seemed to be hurt.It's unclear how the fire started.
fox32chicago.com
Man found fatally shot inside vehicle that struck a tree in Marquette Park
CHICAGO - A man was found dead with a gunshot wound inside of a vehicle that struck a tree Monday morning in Marquette Park. At about 1:46 a.m., Chicago police responded to a shot spotter alert in the 6800 block of South Western and discovered a 54-year-old man inside of a vehicle that struck a tree.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago alderman accidentally shoots himself while cleaning gun, police say
CHICAGO - A Southwest Side alderman accidentally shot himself Monday afternoon in the Ashburn neighborhood, the Sun-Times has learned. Ald. Derrick Curtis (18th) suffered a gunshot wound to his wrist around noon while cleaning his gun in the 8200 block of South Christiana Avenue, according to a Chicago police alert.
