abccolumbia.com
Columbia Police searching for missing woman
Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)– Columbia police are searching for Zelda Bullock, 74. Investigators say she hasn’t been seen since around 7:30 Monday morning. Police say she has a medical condition that requires attention. If you know where she is call the Columbia Police Department.
wach.com
'They're killing everybody': Residents who call hotel home react to deadly shooting
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — Some Richland County residents say they’re feeling as if they live in a forgotten community in the hotel they call home. It comes days after a man was shot and killed in the parking lot of the Magnuson Hotel early Saturday morning. WACH FOX News still doesn’t know the name of the victim.
coladaily.com
Retired State Farm agent Veronica Isaac empowers women with her legacy
Creating a historical legacy was the furthest thing on Veronica Isaac's mind 30 years ago. In fact, the recently retired State Farm Insurance agent, who is also the mother of Attorney Tameka Isaac Devine, a former city councilwoman in the City of Columbia, admits she 'fell into' history as the company's first female African-American employee in Columbia thanks to constant encouragement from her husband and friends.
abccolumbia.com
Lexington Police: Alleged Hobby Lobby shoplifter identified
LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO)— The Lexington Police says they’ve identified an alleged shoplifter. Authorities say the woman is suspected to have been involved in several shoplifting incidents at Hobby Lobby on Sunset Blvd. More information will become available when shared.
coladaily.com
Gilbert winemakers continue blue ribbon winning streak at SC State Fair
Some say the states typically known for producing quality wines across the country are California, New York, North Carolina, and Washington. However, here in the Midlands, we have a wine producer who has been vinting quality wine since 1999. Sally Jackson and her husband Ray first became interested in wine...
SC governor suspends councilman in Sumter County town after indictment
MAYESVILLE, S.C. — South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster has suspended a councilman in the Sumter County town of Mayesville after the councilman's indictment on charges he threated the mayor. McMaster issued an executive order Monday temporarily removing Terence Wilson from the Mayesville Town Council. The move came after the...
WIS-TV
South Congaree landlord’s home catches fire days after WIS investigation
SOUTH CONGAREE, S.C. (WIS) - The home of a South Congaree landlord burned Sunday morning, days after a WIS investigation into her properties. It is now under criminal investigation. Lexington County spokesperson Jessica Imbimbo confirmed to WIS a fire call came in around 6:30 a.m. Sunday morning for the 400...
Well, how did you end up in Newberry?
Almost all of my visits end with the same question from my patient. “No, but I’m from South Carolina. I grew up in Walterboro.”. “No, I graduated from residency in Massachusetts in June.”. “Well, how did you end up in Newberry?”. Excellent question. I spent my entire adult life...
abccolumbia.com
Gov. McMaster suspends town councilman
Mayesville, SC (WOLO)– Monday Governor Henry McMaster announced the suspension of Mayesville Town Councilman Terence Wilson. Back in July, deputies with the Sumter Co. Sheriff’s Office announced Wilson had been arrested for threatening the life of the town’s mayor. The Governor’s Office says he is suspended until...
WIS-TV
Coroner identifies Sumter victim of single-vehicle collision
SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter County Coroner, Robbie Baker has announced the name of the person who died from a single-vehicle incident on Oakland Avenue. The incident occurred around 12:04 a.m. on Sunday, Oct.16. Marcus Lane, 41, of Burkett Drive, Sumter, was traveling down Oakland Avenue when he...
coladaily.com
Cambria Hotel celebrates grand opening with $5K donation to UofSC
Cambria Hotel celebrated the grand opening of its new Columbia location, marking the 60th property in the nation and 7th in South Carolina. Columbia’s new four-story, 144-room hotel is located in the Vista, the city’s premier arts and entertainment district. The grand opening took place Oct. 12 and...
Victim shot at least once in South Augusta near Old Savannah Road
A victim is in stable condition at an area hospital after a shooting that occurred Monday afternoon on the 2000 block of Dudley Drive near 15th Avenue and Old Savannah Road in South Augusta.
coladaily.com
Oscar Mayer's 'Winermobile' to visit local grocery stores in the Midlands
Hot dog lovers, get ready as the Oscar Mayer Winermobile will make its way across the Midlands. Oscar Mayer officials recently announced that the 27 ft long Winermobile is scheduled to arrive in the Midlands Sunday and Monday. Attendees can expect a picture with the Wienermobile, a free Wiener Whistle and memories.
coladaily.com
Richard Anthony Berry
Richard Anthony Berry, 66, of Lexington, passed away on Wednesday, October 12, 2022. Born on March 22, 1956, in Columbia, South Carolina, he was a son of the late Charles Henry Berry and Ruby Sims Berry. Richard was a 1974 graduate of Spring Valley High School. He was a dedicated,...
WIS-TV
Victim identified after Sumter County motorcycle collision
SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, one person is dead after a single-vehicle collision around 7:06 p.m. The collision occurred on Raccoon Road and Barnwell Drive, ten miles west of the city of Sumter on Saturday night, Oct. 15. The victim has been identified...
Sumter motorcyclist who died after striking deer identified
SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. — The South Carolina Highway Patrol reports that a motorcyclist is dead after striking a deer in Sumter County. According to Master Trooper Gary Miller, the crash happened around 7 p.m. on Raccoon Road at Barnwell Drive roughly 10 miles west of the city of Sumter. This is in the Stateburg community - a largely rural residential and wooded area outside Shaw Air Force Base.
1, dead, 1 injured in Monday night shooting on Washington Road in Augusta
AUGUSTA (WJBF) – Monday, October 17th, the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office responded to a shooting on Washington Road, near Stevens Creek Road. Upon arrival, Deputies located one victim, identified as 32-year old Reginald Eugene Johnson of Boyscout Road, who was deceased and a second victim who was shot at least one time in the leg. […]
First Black students to desegregate University of South Carolina to be honored with monument
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The University of South Carolina Board of Trustees has selected artist Basil Watson to create a monument recognizing the first three African American students to attend the university since Reconstruction. On September 11, 1963, Robert Anderson, Henrie Monteith Treadwell and James Solomon Jr. walked through the...
wach.com
'We're going to get them': Four suspects remain on the run after shooting in Sumter Co.
SUMTER, SC — Two teens are behind bars and four others are on the run, after a shootout at an abandoned house in Sumter County. The empty house on West Patricia Drive Sumter County deputies says continues to see an overwhelming pattern of crime. After the shooting here last...
Investigation into death of child found in Augusta pool, mother charged
#UPDATE | October 18, 2022 (WJBF) – Domonique Yvette Murray, the mother of 2-year-old, Justus Hyman, has been charged with 2nd Degree Cruelty to Children following the incident on October 16th. According to a warrant, the child was unsupervised by his mother. Authorities say he went out the rear living room door to a patio […]
