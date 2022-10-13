ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington County, SC

abccolumbia.com

Columbia Police searching for missing woman

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)– Columbia police are searching for Zelda Bullock, 74. Investigators say she hasn’t been seen since around 7:30 Monday morning. Police say she has a medical condition that requires attention. If you know where she is call the Columbia Police Department.
COLUMBIA, SC
coladaily.com

Retired State Farm agent Veronica Isaac empowers women with her legacy

Creating a historical legacy was the furthest thing on Veronica Isaac's mind 30 years ago. In fact, the recently retired State Farm Insurance agent, who is also the mother of Attorney Tameka Isaac Devine, a former city councilwoman in the City of Columbia, admits she 'fell into' history as the company's first female African-American employee in Columbia thanks to constant encouragement from her husband and friends.
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

Lexington Police: Alleged Hobby Lobby shoplifter identified

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO)— The Lexington Police says they’ve identified an alleged shoplifter. Authorities say the woman is suspected to have been involved in several shoplifting incidents at Hobby Lobby on Sunset Blvd. More information will become available when shared.
LEXINGTON, SC
coladaily.com

Gilbert winemakers continue blue ribbon winning streak at SC State Fair

Some say the states typically known for producing quality wines across the country are California, New York, North Carolina, and Washington. However, here in the Midlands, we have a wine producer who has been vinting quality wine since 1999. Sally Jackson and her husband Ray first became interested in wine...
GILBERT, SC
Newberry Observer

Well, how did you end up in Newberry?

Almost all of my visits end with the same question from my patient. “No, but I’m from South Carolina. I grew up in Walterboro.”. “No, I graduated from residency in Massachusetts in June.”. “Well, how did you end up in Newberry?”. Excellent question. I spent my entire adult life...
NEWBERRY COUNTY, SC
abccolumbia.com

Gov. McMaster suspends town councilman

Mayesville, SC (WOLO)– Monday Governor Henry McMaster announced the suspension of Mayesville Town Councilman Terence Wilson. Back in July, deputies with the Sumter Co. Sheriff’s Office announced Wilson had been arrested for threatening the life of the town’s mayor. The Governor’s Office says he is suspended until...
MAYESVILLE, SC
WIS-TV

Coroner identifies Sumter victim of single-vehicle collision

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter County Coroner, Robbie Baker has announced the name of the person who died from a single-vehicle incident on Oakland Avenue. The incident occurred around 12:04 a.m. on Sunday, Oct.16. Marcus Lane, 41, of Burkett Drive, Sumter, was traveling down Oakland Avenue when he...
SUMTER, SC
coladaily.com

Cambria Hotel celebrates grand opening with $5K donation to UofSC

Cambria Hotel celebrated the grand opening of its new Columbia location, marking the 60th property in the nation and 7th in South Carolina. Columbia’s new four-story, 144-room hotel is located in the Vista, the city’s premier arts and entertainment district. The grand opening took place Oct. 12 and...
COLUMBIA, SC
coladaily.com

Oscar Mayer's 'Winermobile' to visit local grocery stores in the Midlands

Hot dog lovers, get ready as the Oscar Mayer Winermobile will make its way across the Midlands. Oscar Mayer officials recently announced that the 27 ft long Winermobile is scheduled to arrive in the Midlands Sunday and Monday. Attendees can expect a picture with the Wienermobile, a free Wiener Whistle and memories.
LEXINGTON, SC
coladaily.com

Richard Anthony Berry

Richard Anthony Berry, 66, of Lexington, passed away on Wednesday, October 12, 2022. Born on March 22, 1956, in Columbia, South Carolina, he was a son of the late Charles Henry Berry and Ruby Sims Berry. Richard was a 1974 graduate of Spring Valley High School. He was a dedicated,...
LEXINGTON, SC
WIS-TV

Victim identified after Sumter County motorcycle collision

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, one person is dead after a single-vehicle collision around 7:06 p.m. The collision occurred on Raccoon Road and Barnwell Drive, ten miles west of the city of Sumter on Saturday night, Oct. 15. The victim has been identified...
SUMTER COUNTY, SC
News19 WLTX

Sumter motorcyclist who died after striking deer identified

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. — The South Carolina Highway Patrol reports that a motorcyclist is dead after striking a deer in Sumter County. According to Master Trooper Gary Miller, the crash happened around 7 p.m. on Raccoon Road at Barnwell Drive roughly 10 miles west of the city of Sumter. This is in the Stateburg community - a largely rural residential and wooded area outside Shaw Air Force Base.
SUMTER COUNTY, SC
WJBF

1, dead, 1 injured in Monday night shooting on Washington Road in Augusta

AUGUSTA (WJBF) – Monday, October 17th, the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office responded to a shooting on Washington Road, near Stevens Creek Road. Upon arrival, Deputies located one victim, identified as 32-year old Reginald Eugene Johnson of Boyscout Road, who was deceased and a second victim who was shot at least one time in the leg. […]
AUGUSTA, GA
WJBF

Investigation into death of child found in Augusta pool, mother charged

#UPDATE | October 18, 2022 (WJBF) – Domonique Yvette Murray, the mother of 2-year-old, Justus Hyman, has been charged with 2nd Degree Cruelty to Children following the incident on October 16th. According to a warrant, the child was unsupervised by his mother. Authorities say he went out the rear living room door to a patio […]
AUGUSTA, GA

