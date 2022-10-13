Creating a historical legacy was the furthest thing on Veronica Isaac's mind 30 years ago. In fact, the recently retired State Farm Insurance agent, who is also the mother of Attorney Tameka Isaac Devine, a former city councilwoman in the City of Columbia, admits she 'fell into' history as the company's first female African-American employee in Columbia thanks to constant encouragement from her husband and friends.

COLUMBIA, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO