2 'exceptional' police officers were shot and killed while responding to a domestic violence call in Connecticut

Georgia midterm voters turned out in record numbers on the first day of early in-person voting, Republican Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger said on Tuesday. More than 131,000 people cast ballots on Monday, the state's top elections official said, up from roughly 71,000 back in 2018, an 85% increase from the last midterm vote back in 2018. There are more than 7 million active voters on the state rolls, according to the secretary of state's office.

GEORGIA STATE ・ 11 HOURS AGO