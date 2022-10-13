2 'exceptional' police officers were shot and killed while responding to a domestic violence call in Connecticut

Read full article on original website
Education Again Puts Meriden in the SpotlightConnecticut by the NumbersMeriden, CT
The Legends Of Fear Haunted Hayride And The Hallow Trail Celebrates Over 25 Years Of Halloween TraditionFlorence Carmela PaolaShelton, CT
IRS Investigation Lands Former Yale Employee In Prison For 9 YearsTaxBuzzLithia Springs, GA
New Haven affordable housing program gives renters up to $5,000 to pay for security depositsBeth TorresNew Haven, CT
Two Connecticut Police Officers Killed in Alleged Ambushjustpene50Bristol, CT
jacksonprogress-argus.com
The man who killed trailblazing Texas deputy Sandeep Dhaliwal is convicted of capital murder
The man who gunned down the Houston area's beloved first Sikh sheriff's deputy could face the death penalty after he was convicted Monday of capital murder. It took jurors less than an hour to convict Robert Solis for the 2019 death of Sandeep Dhaliwal. Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty, court records show, in a sentencing phase underway since Monday afternoon.
jacksonprogress-argus.com
Person of interest in Oklahoma river killings case taken into custody on unrelated charge
The man who was named as a person of interest in the gruesome killings of four men who were shot, dismembered and found in an Oklahoma river last week was taken into custody Tuesday in Florida on an unrelated charge, authorities said. Joe Kennedy, 67, was arrested in Daytona Beach...
jacksonprogress-argus.com
California jury finds man guilty in the 1996 murder of Kristin Smart
A California jury has found Paul Flores, the man accused of the 1996 murder of Kristin Smart, guilty of first-degree murder, according to a news release from the San Luis Obispo County District Attorney's Office. Meanwhile, a separate jury found Flores' father, Ruben, now 81, not guilty of being an...
jacksonprogress-argus.com
Amazon workers vote against forming union in upstate New York, dealing setback to grassroots labor group
Amazon workers in upstate New York have voted against forming a union, dealing another blow to a grassroots labor group attempting to organize several of the tech giant's US warehouses. In total, 406 workers at the Amazon facility near Albany voted against unionizing and 206 voted for it, according to...
jacksonprogress-argus.com
Heating assistance offered to residents in Middle Georgia
JACKSON — The Middle Georgia Community Action Agency is providing heating assistance to qualifying residents in Butts, Crawford, Houston, Jones, Lamar, Monroe, Peach, Pike, Spalding, Twiggs and Upson counties. Households where all members are 65 years of age or older or households where residents are homebound may contact the...
jacksonprogress-argus.com
Record turnout and long lines mark first day of early voting in Georgia
Georgia midterm voters turned out in record numbers on the first day of early in-person voting, Republican Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger said on Tuesday. More than 131,000 people cast ballots on Monday, the state's top elections official said, up from roughly 71,000 back in 2018, an 85% increase from the last midterm vote back in 2018. There are more than 7 million active voters on the state rolls, according to the secretary of state's office.
jacksonprogress-argus.com
First day of early voting draws huge turnout across Georgia
ATLANTA — More than 131,000 Georgians turned out on Monday for the first day of early voting ahead of this year’s midterm elections, Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger reported Tuesday. That’s 85% higher than the number who showed up to vote on the first day of early voting...
jacksonprogress-argus.com
Florida farmers and ranchers could see up to $1.5 billion in Hurricane Ian-related losses
Florida farmers and ranchers lost up to $1.56 billion in crops, livestock, and nursery and aquaculture products due to the devastation caused by Hurricane Ian, according to a new preliminary analysis from the University of Florida released Tuesday. The assessment done by the UF/IFAS Economic Analysis program puts the preliminary...
