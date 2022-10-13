ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CNY can grow without destroying rural, natural places (Guest Opinion by Baxter Hankin)

Baxter Hankin, an architectural designer, lives in New York City. He will be moving back to Syracuse in January 2023. Our farmlands and natural lands are some of the greatest features that make Onondaga County a special place. Everyone here is no more than a stone’s throw away from stunning rural beauty. These places are also essential for our community’s resilience. Having local agriculture and natural lands helps ensure that we’ll always have plentiful food and a thriving ecosystem here in Central New York. This is an important piece of our economy, too.
Tech leader Jeff Cole: Be selfless, listen carefully, build trust, because it’s a team effort

Jeff Cole, co-founder and CEO of Hidden Level, leads an expanding company that started in 2018 and has shot past 50 employees. The company has outgrown its space in a new two-story building in Syracuse’s Inner Harbor, and Cole expects employment to reach 150 within the next three years. He hopes to announce a new headquarters location in Syracuse soon.
‘Luigi’ Savastino, owner of one of Syracuse’s oldest restaurants, dies at 91

Syracuse, N.Y. — Louis “Luigi” Savastino, owner of the classic Italian-American restaurant in the Valley that bears his name, has died at age 91. Savastino, a decorated Korean War veteran, opened Luigi’s Restaurant in 1954, first on South Avenue, and then moved it two years later to its existing location at 1524 Valley Drive. It is among the oldest restaurants in Syracuse still operated by the same family.
Pay at some jobs in Syracuse has exploded since 2019: See which ones have spiked most

Syracuse, N.Y. — Pay at some jobs in the Syracuse metro area has spiked 60% or more in the last two years, according to the federal Bureau of Labor Statistics. Since the job market came roaring back after the Covid-19 shutdowns, workers in some fields in Syracuse and across the country have benefited from labor shortages and intense competition among businesses for employees.
Lack of Columbus Day coverage a snub to Italian-Americans (Your Letters)

As a subscriber to the Herald-Journal and Post-Standard for over the last 40 years, I am very disappointed in the lack of coverage regarding the Italian-American community in Syracuse and in celebration of Columbus Day. On Oct. 10, 2022, a wreath-laying ceremony was held at the Columbus Monument, which was attended by over 200 people. This was followed by a luncheon at the Oncenter with over 400 people in attendance. Two prominent persons in our community were honored for their generosity and leadership, yet nothig regarding this was reported. The month of October is designated as Italian Heritage and Culture Month and yet Italians and Italian-American are never given credit or their extensive contributions to the Syracuse area. We, as Italian-Americans, fell your newspaper has shown a bias toward us. I, therefore, am canceling my subscription to your newspaper.
CNY Inspirations: Lost or discover?

This feature is coordinated by The Post-Standard/Syracuse.com and InterFaith Works of CNY. Follow this theme and author posted Sunday, Tuesday and Thursday. To God, though we have lost our way in life, we are never forgotten. God has a way of nudging back on life’s pathway. God utilizes people, providential situations, and circumstances to get our attention. There can always be a “welcome home” party for us in God’s eyes.
Man charged in Syracuse double-murder; more top stories (Good Morning CNY for Oct. 18)

Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 51; Low: 36. Chilly, showers. See the 5-day forecast. SyraQs: A mission to build generational wealth where she grew up: Being named manager of the newly opened Pathfinder Bank branch on West Onondaga Street was a homecoming for Shynique Gainey. She grew up in the neighborhood and recalls the beautiful parks and well-maintained homes before the area fell on hard times. Gainey sat down with syracuse.com recently in her office to talk about what she’s teaching people about money, the legacy of redlining, and the secret of not saying “no.” (N. Scott Trimble photo)
Man shot near St. Joseph’s Hospital

Syracuse, N.Y. -- A man in 40′s was shot on Syracuse’s Northside on Tuesday morning, police said. Around 10:55 a.m., police received reports of a man that was shot in the midsection near 608 North Townsend St., according to a news release from Syracuse police. The shooting occurred...
Sean Tucker passed Floyd Little on SU’s all-time rushing list. Who’s next? (Tucker Tracker)

Syracuse, N.Y. — Sean Tucker has one more player to pass to crack the Top 5 of Syracuse football’s career rushing list. Even while battling bumps and bruises, Tucker continues to climb the Orange record book in a number of places. He’s up to No. 6 on the career rushing list after passing Floyd Little early in Saturday’s 24-9 win over N.C. State. Tucker finished the game with 98 yards and a touchdown.
Trey Autry, former J-D standout and son of Syracuse basketball assistant, makes college decision

Syracuse, N.Y. ― Two years ago, Trey Autry made a commitment to basketball ― and to himself. He worked harder than ever on his game and his body. Even through the Covid pandemic, when teams and gyms across the country were shut down, Autry’s commitment remained strong. He got up early. He ran the hills near Jamesville-DeWitt High School. He climbed the steep, treacherous steps at Euclid Avenue. He worked on his jump shot in the gym at Syracuse coach Jim Boeheim’s house.
