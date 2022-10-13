As a subscriber to the Herald-Journal and Post-Standard for over the last 40 years, I am very disappointed in the lack of coverage regarding the Italian-American community in Syracuse and in celebration of Columbus Day. On Oct. 10, 2022, a wreath-laying ceremony was held at the Columbus Monument, which was attended by over 200 people. This was followed by a luncheon at the Oncenter with over 400 people in attendance. Two prominent persons in our community were honored for their generosity and leadership, yet nothig regarding this was reported. The month of October is designated as Italian Heritage and Culture Month and yet Italians and Italian-American are never given credit or their extensive contributions to the Syracuse area. We, as Italian-Americans, fell your newspaper has shown a bias toward us. I, therefore, am canceling my subscription to your newspaper.

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 5 HOURS AGO