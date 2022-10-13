Read full article on original website
Browse, search graduation rates for over 50 Central NY high schools
Two high schools in a five-county region of Central New York graduated 100% of their seniors in four years during the 2020-2021 school year, according to data from the state Education Department. Brookfield Central School in Madison County and the Syracuse Academy of Science Charter School in Syracuse were the...
CNY can grow without destroying rural, natural places (Guest Opinion by Baxter Hankin)
Baxter Hankin, an architectural designer, lives in New York City. He will be moving back to Syracuse in January 2023. Our farmlands and natural lands are some of the greatest features that make Onondaga County a special place. Everyone here is no more than a stone’s throw away from stunning rural beauty. These places are also essential for our community’s resilience. Having local agriculture and natural lands helps ensure that we’ll always have plentiful food and a thriving ecosystem here in Central New York. This is an important piece of our economy, too.
26 new businesses in Central New York include an event decorator and karate instruction
New business listings dipped this week when only 26 new businesses filed in Onondaga, Cayuga and Madison counties from Oct. 10 through Oct. 14. The new businesses include an event decorator and karate instruction.
Upstate University Hospital’s star heart surgeon quits after cardiac program expansion stalls
Syracuse, N.Y. – SUNY Upstate University Hospital’s top heart surgeon has quit because he says Upstate officials reneged on promises to beef up its cardiac surgery program. Dr. G. Randall Green, Upstate’s chief of cardiac surgery, left Sept. 21 and plans to return to St. Joseph’s Hospital in...
Syracuse awards $2M in federal pandemic relief funds to 43 businesses, nonprofits
Syracuse, N.Y – Na’Donte Jones plans to use a $50,000 federal grant to renovate a two-story building at 1418 Grant Boulevard that will house his plumbing business, two new commercial storefronts and new apartments on the second floor. “This will revitalize the neighborhood and help me build a...
Tech leader Jeff Cole: Be selfless, listen carefully, build trust, because it’s a team effort
Jeff Cole, co-founder and CEO of Hidden Level, leads an expanding company that started in 2018 and has shot past 50 employees. The company has outgrown its space in a new two-story building in Syracuse’s Inner Harbor, and Cole expects employment to reach 150 within the next three years. He hopes to announce a new headquarters location in Syracuse soon.
‘Luigi’ Savastino, owner of one of Syracuse’s oldest restaurants, dies at 91
Syracuse, N.Y. — Louis “Luigi” Savastino, owner of the classic Italian-American restaurant in the Valley that bears his name, has died at age 91. Savastino, a decorated Korean War veteran, opened Luigi’s Restaurant in 1954, first on South Avenue, and then moved it two years later to its existing location at 1524 Valley Drive. It is among the oldest restaurants in Syracuse still operated by the same family.
See where in Onondaga County you can get a home for under $200,000
Syracuse, N.Y. — Average home sale prices have been rising steadily for much of the last two years in Onondaga County, but there are still a few places where you find a home for an average of less than $200,000. Average sale prices remain below $200,000 in Geddes, Salina,...
Pay at some jobs in Syracuse has exploded since 2019: See which ones have spiked most
Syracuse, N.Y. — Pay at some jobs in the Syracuse metro area has spiked 60% or more in the last two years, according to the federal Bureau of Labor Statistics. Since the job market came roaring back after the Covid-19 shutdowns, workers in some fields in Syracuse and across the country have benefited from labor shortages and intense competition among businesses for employees.
$100K shuttle for Syracuse city workers: waste or way to keep good employees?
Syracuse, N.Y. -- The city of Syracuse wants to spend $100,000 per year on a shuttle that would take city employees six blocks from the city-owned parking garage on Washington Street to City Hall each day. It took a syracuse.com reporter 8 1/2 minutes walking at a comfortable pace to...
New state boys soccer poll: Big changes in Class D
Syracuse, N.Y. — The latest boys soccer rankings have been released, and 13 Section III teams are ranked. Three new teams from Section III join the poll this week: Utica Proctor (No. 17) in AA, Jamesville-DeWitt (No. 16) in Class A and Poland (No. 6 in Class D).
Lack of Columbus Day coverage a snub to Italian-Americans (Your Letters)
As a subscriber to the Herald-Journal and Post-Standard for over the last 40 years, I am very disappointed in the lack of coverage regarding the Italian-American community in Syracuse and in celebration of Columbus Day. On Oct. 10, 2022, a wreath-laying ceremony was held at the Columbus Monument, which was attended by over 200 people. This was followed by a luncheon at the Oncenter with over 400 people in attendance. Two prominent persons in our community were honored for their generosity and leadership, yet nothig regarding this was reported. The month of October is designated as Italian Heritage and Culture Month and yet Italians and Italian-American are never given credit or their extensive contributions to the Syracuse area. We, as Italian-Americans, fell your newspaper has shown a bias toward us. I, therefore, am canceling my subscription to your newspaper.
CNY Inspirations: Lost or discover?
This feature is coordinated by The Post-Standard/Syracuse.com and InterFaith Works of CNY. Follow this theme and author posted Sunday, Tuesday and Thursday. To God, though we have lost our way in life, we are never forgotten. God has a way of nudging back on life’s pathway. God utilizes people, providential situations, and circumstances to get our attention. There can always be a “welcome home” party for us in God’s eyes.
Man charged in Syracuse double-murder; more top stories (Good Morning CNY for Oct. 18)
Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 51; Low: 36. Chilly, showers. See the 5-day forecast. SyraQs: A mission to build generational wealth where she grew up: Being named manager of the newly opened Pathfinder Bank branch on West Onondaga Street was a homecoming for Shynique Gainey. She grew up in the neighborhood and recalls the beautiful parks and well-maintained homes before the area fell on hard times. Gainey sat down with syracuse.com recently in her office to talk about what she’s teaching people about money, the legacy of redlining, and the secret of not saying “no.” (N. Scott Trimble photo)
Man shot near St. Joseph’s Hospital
Syracuse, N.Y. -- A man in 40′s was shot on Syracuse’s Northside on Tuesday morning, police said. Around 10:55 a.m., police received reports of a man that was shot in the midsection near 608 North Townsend St., according to a news release from Syracuse police. The shooting occurred...
Sean Tucker passed Floyd Little on SU’s all-time rushing list. Who’s next? (Tucker Tracker)
Syracuse, N.Y. — Sean Tucker has one more player to pass to crack the Top 5 of Syracuse football’s career rushing list. Even while battling bumps and bruises, Tucker continues to climb the Orange record book in a number of places. He’s up to No. 6 on the career rushing list after passing Floyd Little early in Saturday’s 24-9 win over N.C. State. Tucker finished the game with 98 yards and a touchdown.
The ultimate Upstate NY fall vacation: Book a luxury stay at Beak and Skiff, an award-winning apple orchard
If spending the day at an apple orchard is so much fun you never want to leave, now you don’t have to with newly built vacation stays at the award winning Upstate New York orchard, Beak & Skiff. The Central New York farm has been in operation for 111...
Cat dies in Tully house fire; Red Cross helping family
Tully, N.Y. — A Tully family’s cat died in a house fire Monday afternoon, Tully Fire Chief Frank Speziale said. The fire, at 58 State St., also has displaced the Dix family, officials said. Someone at the home called the Onondaga County 911 Center at 3:52 p.m. to...
Trey Autry, former J-D standout and son of Syracuse basketball assistant, makes college decision
Syracuse, N.Y. ― Two years ago, Trey Autry made a commitment to basketball ― and to himself. He worked harder than ever on his game and his body. Even through the Covid pandemic, when teams and gyms across the country were shut down, Autry’s commitment remained strong. He got up early. He ran the hills near Jamesville-DeWitt High School. He climbed the steep, treacherous steps at Euclid Avenue. He worked on his jump shot in the gym at Syracuse coach Jim Boeheim’s house.
Natalie Hansen Evans, co-owner of The Sweet Praxis bakery, dies at 38
Natalie Hansen Evans, co-founder of the Sweet Praxis bake shop in downtown Syracuse, died this month at age 38. She is survived by her husband, Jason Evans, and two small children: Ella, age 4, and Finlay, 18 months. Evans was diagnosed with an aggressive form of acute myeloid leukemia in...
