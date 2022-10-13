ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Windsor Locks, CT

Bradley airport website back up, cyberattacking forced shutdown

By Kayleigh Thomas
WWLP
WWLP
 5 days ago

WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. (WWLP) – The Bradley International Airport website is back up and running after it was targeted in a cyberattack.

That’s similar to the ones hitting some major airports earlier this week. The attacks jam the websites with fake users so they crash.

Bradley says the incident was isolated to its site only. There was no data breach and no impact on airport operations.

