Kids waiting on the bus this morning will need to be thoroughly bundled up! Our Tuesday begins with wind chills in the teens. A warming trend is on the horizon, but we’ll have to be patient for it. Today, highs stay well below normal in mid-30s to near 40. Skies will be sunny with the exception of the South Shore where lake effect cloud cover lingers. The good news is that the lake effect snow machine is finally turning off for South Shore communities.

VIRGINIA STATE ・ 15 HOURS AGO