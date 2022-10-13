Read full article on original website
Brandon Weatherz: Cold today, but warmth in sight
Kids waiting on the bus this morning will need to be thoroughly bundled up! Our Tuesday begins with wind chills in the teens. A warming trend is on the horizon, but we’ll have to be patient for it. Today, highs stay well below normal in mid-30s to near 40. Skies will be sunny with the exception of the South Shore where lake effect cloud cover lingers. The good news is that the lake effect snow machine is finally turning off for South Shore communities.
Over half a foot of snow so far for portions of the South Shore, more likely today
Lake-effect snow began along the South Shore on Sunday, October 16. Here are the snowfall reports received so far:. 7:00 am 10/17 – 1 ESE Bergland – 11.4 in – Ontonagon County. 4:54 am 10/17 – Gile – 9.0 in – Iron County. 5:43...
Low water disrupts industry along lower Mississippi River
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) – Plummeting water levels in the lower Mississippi River are projected to drop even lower in the weeks ahead. The water is approaching its lowest level since 2012 in some areas. A dearth of rainfall in recent weeks has left the Mississippi approaching record lows across...
Hibbing House fire causes $100,00 dollars in damages
Iron Range fire crews responded to a house fire in Hibbing earlier Sunday that caused damages up to $100,000 dollars. The 3600th block of 4th avenue west home erupted into flames around 1:37pm Sunday afternoon. The fire may have potentially started in the basement of the home then spread through...
Semi crashes into UP gas station, killing man pumping gas
L’ANSE, Mich. (AP) – Michigan State Police say an Upper Peninsula man died after a semitrailer crashed into a gas station, striking the pumps and starting a fire. Police say the 43-year-old man from Baraga was pumping gas in L’Anse around 11 p.m. Thursday when the semitrailer crashed into the station about 50 miles northwest of Marquette.
Up to 40 hurt in Wisconsin bonfire incident
TOWN OF MAPLE GROVE, Wis. (AP) – Authorities investigating a bonfire explosion over the weekend in eastern Wisconsin say that as many as 40 people might have been injured in the blaze, including some who were seriously hurt. The incident happened early Saturday in the town of Maple Grove,...
Finding relief through Hurricane Ian: One church’s mission to help
Hurricane Ian has left damage beyond belief across Florida, shredding beachfront towns and flooding large parts of the state. According to reports, the storm has claimed at least 119 deaths, more than any other hurricane has caused in Florida since the year 1935. In addition, officials in North Carolina linked four deaths in the state to the storm as well. The inconclusive death toll has left a huge impact on first responders with many not knowing what to do.
New Great Tails Animal Shelter coming to Cohasset
There are plans in the works for a new animal shelter in Cohasset. Secretary Roberta Yates says, “Once the land was conveyed to us by the city, we started to work with architect and he drew up initial design for this building. And that put us in gear to move forward with fundraising so that we can get started on a building in a couple of years”
Wisconsin Republican Michels: ‘I will never arrest a doctor’
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Republican running for governor in Wisconsin suggested Tuesday that he did not support enforcing the swing state’s near-total ban on abortions, saying “I will never arrest a doctor” before his campaign walked back his comment. Tim Michels is locked in a...
VP Kamala Harris to visit Twin Cities for campaign event
Vice President Kamala Harris is scheduled to stop in the Twin Cities this weekend and appear at two events. Harris’ office announced Tuesday morning she will stop in St. Paul on Saturday to participate in a moderated conversation on protecting reproductive rights. According to KSTP, after the event in...
California city rests easier after serial killings arrest
STOCKTON, Calif. (AP) — Residents of Stockton, California, were able to rest easier following the weekend arrest of a man suspected of killing six men and wounding a woman in a series of shootings over a period of three months in Northern California, the city’s mayor said Sunday.
Special grants become available to grassroots work for Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Relatives
On October 11th, 2022, indigenous people’s day was celebrated, and now, with the help of the northland foundation, a special opportunity is being offered through its Maada’ookiing program. This newly developed grant will help to provide resources to raise awareness and greater attention and action on this matter.
Stockton, Calif., police arrest suspect in serial killings
STOCKTON, Calif. (AP) — A man suspected of killing six men and wounding a woman in a series of shootings in Northern California was arrested before dawn Saturday as he drove through the streets of Stockton, armed with a handgun and possibly searching for another victim, police said. Investigators...
