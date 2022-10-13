Read full article on original website
Pakistan seeks billions of dollars in new loans after floods -FT
(Reuters) -Pakistan will ask international lenders for billions of dollars in loans after devastating floods exacerbated the South Asian nation’s economic crisis, the Financial Times reported on Wednesday.
BBC
Ex-UK pilots lured to help Chinese military, MoD says
Former British military pilots are being lured to China with large sums of money to pass on their expertise to the Chinese military, it is claimed. Up to 30 former UK military pilots are thought to have gone to train members of China's People's Liberation Army. The UK is issuing...
BBC
Russian tower block in flames after deadly warplane crash
A military aircraft has crashed in a residential area of the southern Russian town of Yeysk, killing at least four people and injuring up to 25. An apartment block was set on fire and emergency services called in. A nearby school was evacuated, reports say. Russia's defence ministry said the...
BBC
Australia reverses decision to recognise West Jerusalem as Israeli capital
Australia has reversed a decision made four years ago to recognise West Jerusalem as the capital of Israel. Foreign Minister Penny Wong said the 2018 move had undermined peace and "put Australia out of step with the majority of the international community". She stressed that Australia remained a "steadfast friend"...
BBC
Al Jazeera staff allege harassment and bullying went unchecked
Kamahl Santamaria, a veteran television journalist, was just 32 days into his job at New Zealand's top broadcaster TVNZ when he resigned. Surprise gave way to shock as allegations about his inappropriate behaviour in the newsroom surfaced. Soon Mr Santamaria's former colleagues at Al Jazeera, where he had worked for 16 years, began speaking out.
BBC
Colombia drugs: Kingpin Don Mario sentenced to 35 years
A court in New York has sentenced an infamous Colombian paramilitary leader and drug kingpin to 35 years in jail. Daniel Rendón Herrera, better known as Don Mario, led the right-wing paramilitary group United Self-Defence Forces (AUC). The group, originally formed to combat left-wing guerrillas, engaged in kidnappings, killings,...
BBC
Chinese officials beat protesters in Manchester, says MP Alicia Kearns
A British MP has said a senior Chinese diplomat was involved in violence against protesters at the consulate in Manchester on Sunday. In Parliament, Alicia Kearns said the Chinese consul-general was seen "ripping down posters and peaceful protest". China has not commented on Zheng Xiyuan's alleged involvement. But spokesman Wang...
BBC
Ukraine war: US says Iranian drones breach sanctions
The US says it agrees with Western allies that Iran's supply of explosive drones to Russia violates UN sanctions. Kyiv was struck by so-called "kamikaze" drones on Monday, unleashed by Russia but believed to be Iranian-made. The US agrees with the French and British assessment that the drones violate UN...
BBC
Ukraine war: Kyiv attacked by 'kamikaze drones', say officials
Russia has hit Ukraine with a wave of attacks, including Iranian-made "kamikaze" drones on the capital, Kyiv. The strikes hit critical infrastructure in three regions, cutting off electricity in hundreds of villages across the country, according to Prime Minister Denys Shmygal. At least seven people have died so far -...
BBC
Ukraine round-up: Kyiv strikes and German spy chief fired
At least three people have been killed by Russian strikes in the Ukrainian capital Kyiv, as Moscow continues to target key infrastructure across the country. Kyiv Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko said that the victims of the latest Russian attacks were employees of "critical infrastructure", adding that two facilities in the city had been hit.
BBC
Cement firm Lafarge pleads guilty to supporting IS
French cement maker Lafarge has pleaded guilty in the US to supporting the Islamic State and other terror groups. The firm agreed to a $777.8m (£687.2m) penalty for payments it made to keep a factory running in Syria after war broke out in 2011. Prosecutors said it marked the...
BBC
Paris murder: Killing of Lola, 12, sparks immigration row in France
Grief and outrage in France over the murder of a 12-year-old girl found dumped in a plastic trunk in Paris has turned into a political row over the migrant status of the suspect. Lola's body was found last Friday in a courtyard outside the apartment block where she lived. A...
BBC
Japan heritage worker backs car into oldest toilet at Kyoto temple
A man whose job it is to help preserve Japan's cultural heritage has accidentally smashed his car into the country's oldest toilet at a centuries-old Buddhist temple. The communal loo at Tofukuji in Kyoto dates back to the 15th century and is designated an important cultural asset. Its ancient door...
BBC
Train strikes: Workers vote on further six months of walkouts
Rail workers in the RMT union are voting on whether to continue strike action for a further six months. The ballot closes on 15 November and is part of an ongoing dispute over pay, job security and working conditions. RMT members at 15 train companies and Network Rail have taken...
BBC
China-Taiwan: Beijing speeding up plans for unification, Blinken says
China is pursuing unification with Taiwan "on a much faster timeline" than previously expected, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has said. Beijing had decided the status quo was no longer acceptable, he said. In Sunday's speech opening the Communist party Congress in Beijing, President Xi Jinping refused to rule...
