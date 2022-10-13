Read full article on original website
DXtrade Targets UK Brokers as It Allows Spread Betting Offerings
Devexperts has enhanced its white-label trading platform offering by adding support for spread betting on DXtrade. Announced on Tuesday, brokers licensing the trading platform can now offer spread betting instruments along with forex and CFDs. Spread betting, as its name implies, allows someone to bet on outcomes in the financial...
Goldman Sachs to Merge Trading Business, Other Units to Boost Revenue
Goldman Sachs, a top American multinational investment bank, is making plans to emerge its key business units into three divisions. The world’s second largest investment bank will combine its trading and investment banking operations into one, Reuters reports. The financial services firm will also absorb its consumer banking business,...
Binance Announces CoinMarketCap (CMC) Cryptocurrency Index Series
Binance, one of the largest cryptocurrency exchanges in the world by market cap, announced on Monday that it had launched new series of cryptocurrency indices in cooperation with the popular crypto-tracking service CoinMarketCap. According to a press release, the Binance CoinMarketCap (CMC) Index Series is designed to enable users to...
Cameron Winklevoss Leaves Gemini Europe Directorate
Gemini Europe, a cryptocurrency exchange founded and managed by the Winklevoss twins, informed of changes in its current directorate last week. According to the filling with Companies House on October 12, one of the billionaire brothers, Cameron Winklevoss, is no longer a director at Gemini. Alongside Winklevoss, the company has...
Exclusive: CFI Financial’s Trading Volume Jumps 94% in 2022
CFI Financial revealed to Finance Magnates some of its performance metrics for the first three-quarters of 2022, reporting 94 percent growth in trading volume. It was achieved as the new customer acquisition increased by 155 percent year-over-year, a figure which is similar to the new accounts added in the period.
Stocks edge up, pound recovers after tumultuous trading
Pound’s rollercoaster ride not over as new UK finance minister’s statement awaited. Dollar gets off to a softer start despite elevated Fed rate hike bets, yen in focus. Pound looks to new chancellor to restore some order. There was no escaping the political drama at Westminster as the...
FD Technologies Sees 15% Revenue Jump, Brings New KX CEO
FD Technologies (AIM: FDP.L, Euronext Growth: FDP.I) published its financials for the first six months between March and August of 2022, reporting a 15 percent yearly revenue rise. The absolute figure came in at £147.4 million, compared to £128 million generated in the previous year. The gross profit...
ComplyAdvantage, Match-Trade, Orbex and More: Executive Moves of the Week
Progressing further into October, we notice a rise in the number of new executive roles this week despite the increasing digital winter and its effect on the Forex, Crypto and Fintech universe. Let’s review the executives that have taken on new roles and challenges in our executive moves roundup of the week.
CLS Group Ends September with Over $2 Trillion in FX ADV
CLS Group, a major forex market settlement provider, released its monthly trading metrics for September, reporting almost $2.04 trillion in the average daily traded volume. The figure is higher by more than 15 percent month-over-month and 11.5 percent on a yearly basis. September was the second month when the ADV...
ASIC Temporarily Halts Holon’s Cryptocurrency Funds
On Monday, the Australian Securities and Exchange Commission (ASIC) issued an interim stop order against Holon Investments Australia Limited, preventing the firm from offering or distributing three cryptocurrency funds to retail investors. The funds are Holon Bitcoin Fund, Holon Ethereum Fund, and Holon Filecoin Fund, each investing in a particular...
Elland Road Capital – A Firm That Spices up Your Trading Career
Behind what makes the trading world say wow, you'll find an innovative trading company, dedicated to helping you spice up your trading career. As markets have risen sharply in recent years, so has the availability of trading options. Elland Road Capital is here to make a name for itself as it enables you to lead the way you trade!
Mark Steward Leaves FCA after Seven Years as Enforcement Director
The United Kingdom's Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has informed that the Executive Director of Enforcement and Market Oversight, Mark Steward, is stepping down after seven years. Steward has been associated with the UK's financial markets regulator since 2015, being responsible for conducting many significant enforcement cases and leading an anti-financial...
Finixio Onboards Tarek Aljneidi as MENA Regional Director
London-based Finixio, which operates a network of forex and crypto marketing websites, is strengthening its presence in the Middle East and the East African (MENA) region with the appointment of Tarek Aljneidi as its Regional Director. “I’m happy to join Finixio, the fastest-growing fintech marketing company, as Regional Director. Looking...
ASIC Warns against Cryptcurrency Scam Appasiccoin.org
On Tuesday, the Australian Securities & Investments Commission (ASIC) issued a warning, alerting investors about appasiccoin.org website, which is using cryptocurrencies to potentially scam retail traders. Despite claims the regulator endorses its activities, it does not possess an Australian financial services (AFS) authorization. ASIC highlights three points that should suggest...
FCA Stops 16 Suspected CFDs Providers
The regulatory watchdog states that its action saved consumers £100 million a year. Overall, the FCA has stopped 33 consumer investment firms. The United Kingdom's Financial Conduct Authority (FCA ) informed on Tuesday that it has stopped the operation of 16 contracts for difference (CFDs) operators and has placed restrictions on 17 firms and seven individuals trying to obtain local investment market licenses.
Banking solutions for Unregulated Brokers
The UTIP Technologies experts described all banking solutions that are suitable for both offshore unlicensed brokers and licensed businesses.UTIP Technologies. Offshore brokers performing under non-regulated jurisdictions are often limited during the operations with bank accounts. Several banks, as well as banking solution providers, are unwilling or unable to cooperate with island companies from the high-risk segment, particularly without a license.
Credit Suisse to Pay $495m Settlement Related to 2008 Financial Crisis
Credit Suisse (NYSE:CS), one of the world’s leading financial service providers, has reached a final settlement related to mortgage-backed securities (MBS) business conducted in the build-up to the financial crisis of 2007-2008, the company announced on Monday in a press release. According to the Credit Suisse settlement terms, the...
Hargreaves Lansdown Looks for New CEO as Chris Hill Decides to Retire
Hargreaves Lansdown (LON: HL) announced on Monday the decision of its CEO and Executive Director, Chris Hill to retire. The company is now actively looking for a successor as the handover period has been set for until November 2023. Hill is leaving a significant mark on the British financial service...
ATFX hires Khaldoun Sharaiha as Chief Executive Officer for Middle East & North Africa
Leading global brokerage firm ATFX has announced the strengthening of its executive leadership with the addition of Khaldoun Sharaiha as the CEO of its Middle East & North Africa entity. With almost 2 decades of experience within the global financial markets, Khaldoun’s experience spans business setup and regulatory obligations, operations,...
JP Morgan Reshuffles Senior Roles, Appoints APAC Head of Payment
The investment bank, JP Morgan Chase & Co., has appointed Madhav Kalyan, its Senior Country Officer in India, as its new Head of Payment for Asia Pacific (APAC). The executive’s appointment is one of several reshuffles that JP Morgan is completing in its APAC market. Kalyan, who joined the...
