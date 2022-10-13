Read full article on original website
Related
The Ringer
Chargers-Broncos Preview
JJ and Raheem open by recapping their Week 6 cards. They follow up by previewing the Monday Night Football matchup between the Chargers and the Broncos and make their picks. They close by looking at the Yankees-Guardians Game 5 lines and odds for the rest of the MLB postseason. Hosts:...
The Ringer
NFL Power Rankings: New York Football on the Rise in Week 7
The Buffalo Bills are still the best team in the NFL, but the rest of the league is mired in parity. Both the New York Giants and New York Jets are two of the eight teams with at least four wins this season, and have catapulted up the rankings, from 27th and 28th, respectively, in my preseason power rankings to the top half of the league. On the opposite end of the spectrum, Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers continue their freefall after back-to-back losses against both aforementioned New York teams.
The Ringer
Everything You Need to Know About Week 6 of the 2022 NFL Season
Week 6 started with a Commanders-Bears snoozefest in Chicago. But things picked up on Sunday when the Jets stunned Aaron Rodgers and his Packers, and the Steelers upset Tom Brady and the Bucs. Also, Josh Allen one-upped Patrick Mahomes, leading the Bills to a victory over the Chiefs in Kansas City—and the Eagles still can’t lose, beating the Cowboys to improve to 6-0 on the season. Before the Monday Night Football clash between the Broncos and the Chargers wraps up the latest round of games, check out The Ringer’s NFL coverage to read up on the most talked-about story lines from Week 6:
The Ringer
Have NFL Owners Finally Turned on Dan Snyder?
Everybody except for Dan Snyder wants Dan Snyder out as owner of the Washington Commanders. Even Al Michaels said so, on air, while broadcasting an NFL game! But it hasn’t happened yet, for two reasons: Most of our opinions on Dan Snyder don’t functionally matter, since we do not own NFL teams or have the ear of anybody who does. And most of the people who could effect change on this matter have been quiet, at least on the record.
The Ringer
Brady’s Grisly Year, Mediocre QBpalooza, the Frisky Pats, and MLB Playoff Fixes With Cousin Sal
The Ringer’s Bill Simmons is joined by Cousin Sal to discuss the Eagles rolling to 6-0 after defeating the Cowboys, struggling to identify the second-best team in the NFC, the Jets’ win over the Packers, Buccaneers-Steelers, Cardinals-Seahawks, “Panic Teams,” Bills-Chiefs, Ravens-Giants, and Patriots-Browns (2:02). Then, they guess the lines for NFL Week 7 (39:35), before checking in on the MLB playoffs (1:06:16). They close the show with Parent Corner (1:16:58).
The Ringer
Who Is Going to Win Each Division? Plus, Jack Easterby Is Fired and Other Week 6 Takeaways.
Kevin is joined by Lindsay Jones to discuss the Texans firing Jack Easterby (0:06) before they share their Week 6 takeaways and who they think will win each division based on this six-week sample of the season (8:01). Host: Kevin Clark. Guest: Lindsay Jones. Producer: Richie Bozek. Additional Production Supervision:...
The Ringer
The Eagles Defeat the Cowboys AND the Phillies Are in the NLCS!
What a glorious weekend for Philly sports fans as the Eagles beat their hated rivals, the Dallas Cowboys, and the Phillies are headed to the NLCS for the first time since 2010. The Eagles are going into the bye week as the only remaining undefeated team at 6-0. Sheil and Ben dissect what the Eagles have been doing on both sides of the ball to remain undefeated and what improvements they need to make in order to have a long postseason run (46:28). Plus, the Phightin’ Phillies are on a run that we haven’t seen in over a decade. Sheil has a series preview as the Phils are set to face the San Diego Padres in the NLCS.
The Ringer
Favorite NFL Week 7 Bets. Plus: Thoughts on NBA Opening Night and MLB Playoffs
The East Coast Bias boys are back and ready to have action spread across three sports. First, they give out their favorite NFL bets for Week 7 and explain why teasers make a lot of sense to play (2:00). Then, they run through the NBA opening-night games (20:00) and Guardians-Yankees (27:00) before Raheem explains why the Philly Special is his bet of the night (30:00).
The Ringer
The Five Biggest Takeaways From the Bills’ Win Over the Chiefs
I hope Tom Brady was watching Bills-Chiefs on Sunday. Two weeks ago, the 45-year-old Buccaneers quarterback lodged a complaint about the quality of football he had been seeing early in the 2022 NFL season. It wasn’t just the ramblings of a cranky old man stuck in a bad offense himself—it’s a take that’s also been echoed by fans.
The Ringer
Bills’ Statement Win With Trent Dilfer, Ranking Tennessee After the Alabama Win, Plus an NBA Playoff Team Draft
Russillo shares his five biggest takeaways from NFL Week 6 (0:32), before he is joined by Super Bowl champion Trent Dilfer to discuss Josh Allen vs. Patrick Mahomes, the 6-0 Eagles and specific improvements QB Jalen Hurts has made, the Packers’ lack of identity without Davante Adams, Tennessee’s win over Alabama on Saturday, QB Hendon Hooker, and more (18:20). Then Ryen gives out his weekly rankings of the top 12 teams in college football (53:11). Finally Ryen and Ceruti draft their 16 NBA playoff teams (1:03:25), before answering some listener-submitted Life Advice questions (1:12:27).
The Ringer
Week 7 NFL Power Rankings: Giants and Jets Continue to Climb
Austin is joined by former NFL receiver James Jones to discuss the how the NFL power rankings have shifted following Week 6. They start by discussing the Giants and if they are as good as their record indicates (1:41). Then, they break down why the Ravens should still be optimistic about their season (8:11). Later, Steven Ruiz joins the show to talk about why he still doesn’t trust the Vikings (19:05), before discussing his QB rankings, and how the Patriots and Cowboys can learn from what has happened with Bailey Zappe and Cooper Rush (38:03).
The Ringer
Week 6 Recap: Bills Outlast the Chiefs, Eagles Remain Undefeated, Packers and Bucs Struggle
Nora and Steven are joined by Ben Solak to recap the Bills’ impressive victory over the Chiefs. They discuss the impact of Von Miller, what made the difference in the game, and look ahead to potential meetings between these two down the line (2:02). Then, Nora and Steven discuss their winners and losers, including the Vikings, Jags, the NFC West, and more (26:13).
The Ringer
Winners and Losers of NFL Week 6
Every week of the 2022 NFL season, we will celebrate the electric plays, investigate the colossal blunders, and explain the inexplicable moments of the most recent slate. Welcome to Winners and Losers. Which one are you?. Winner: Bills-Chiefs. They let Josh Allen play Patrick Mahomes again and we watched it....
The Ringer
Waiver Wire Targets for Week 7
(02:36) - RB Targets. Weekly Fantasy Football Rankings for positional rankings and more!. Email us! ringerfantasyfootball@gmail.com. Hosts: Danny Heifetz, Danny Kelly, and Craig Horlbeck. Producers: Craig Horlbeck and Jessie Lopez. Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts.
The Ringer
Bailey Zappe Carries the Suddenly Dangerous Patriots With James White, Plus Celtics Season Over/Unders
Brian shares his instant reaction to the Patriots’ dominant win over the Browns (0:30), before he chats with former Pats running back James White about the game, QB Bailey Zappe’s impressive performance, some fun Bill Belichick stories, and more (18:00). Then, Brian takes a crack at some Celtics season over/unders (38:00).
The Ringer
The Yankees Drop Game 3 and Face Elimination on Sunday
JJ returns to Spotify Live to recap the Yankees’ 6-5 loss to the Guardians in Game 3 of the ALDS. We always want to hear from you! Leave JJ a message on the Listener Line at 917-382-1151. Follow JJ on Spotify Live!. Host: John Jastremski. Producer: Stefan Anderson. Subscribe:...
Comments / 0