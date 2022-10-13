ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hopkinton, MA

Letter to the Editor: Barnes for state representative

In my close to 50 years as a resident of Hopkinton, most has been spent in a career in real estate development and construction, both residential and commercial. This makes me a nuts-and-bolts guy, both literally and figuratively, in a licensed industry requiring skills navigating complex contracts with infrastructure components, code compliance and the foresight to envision a project and its place in a community.
Health Department hosts vaccine clinics Oct. 21, Oct. 25

The Hopkinton Health Department will host COVID and flu vaccine clinics on Friday, Oct. 21, from 10 a.m.-noon, and on Tuesday, Oct. 25, from 4-6 p.m. Both clinics will be held at the Public Health Nurse’s Office in Town Hall. The Oct. 21 clinic will offer the Moderna bivalent...
