Man arrested after striking victim in the head with axe
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department arrested a man they say dealt a near fatal blow to a man he had never spoken to before. Monday evening, officers were called to a home near 15th and Denver for an "axeing". Investigators learned that the suspect, Israel Trejo,...
Owasso police searching for individuals suspected of stealing wallets from the elderly
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Owasso Police Department is seeking the public's help in identifying the man and two women seen in the pictures. Police say these individuals are suspected of stealing wallets from elderly people's purses. OPD says there are two recent instances in which these individuals allegedly stole...
Creek County deputies seeking information as investigators search for missing woman
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Creek County Sheriff's Office said they are seeking information concerning a missing woman. Stephanie Fuller was reported missing to CCSO on October 15, 2022. Deputies say Fuller has not had contact with any family members since early 2021. She was last known to be...
Game wardens bust large party after illegal burn pile, trash found in wildlife area
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Oklahoma Game Wardens wrote 42 citations for illegal assemblage on a wildlife management area after several burn piles and large amounts of trash were found in the area. OGW said they were called to investigate trash dumping on the Oolagah Wildlife Management Area and...
Juvenile arrested after allegedly shooting another in Broken Arrow, police say
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Broken Arrow police say they arrested a juvenile for the shooting in a hotel parking lot yesterday afternoon. Both McAuliffe Elementary and the Union 8th Grade Center were briefly put on lockdown around 2:30 p.m. Monday as police responded to the scene. Officers say both...
Schools put on lockdown after juvenile shot in Broken Arrow hotel parking lot
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Broken Arrow Police Department responded to a shooting in a hotel parking lot near South Garnett Road and West Kenosha Street. On Oct. 17 around 2:30 p.m. officers arrived and found a juvenile victim that had been shot. This led BAPD to lock down...
Authorities identify, charge man accused of killing ORU student in crash
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The driver accused of hitting and killing Oral Roberts University men's soccer captain, Eugene Quaynor, was charged today. On September 28, police say 36-year-old Nicholas Robinson was driving a black 2019 Dodge Durango on East 71st Street while intoxicated. Robinson hit Quaynor in his 2005...
AARP speaking out about OG&E rate increase
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — OG&E customers can now expect their bills to be $15 more a month than this time last year. That’s thanks to a rate increase because of the 2021 winter storm, a rate increase to cover operational costs, and another increase for the change in fuel prices.
Tulsa County Sheriff's Office identify vehicle owner of attempted abduction
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) -- The Tulsa County Sheriff's Office is searching for the driver of a van who allegedly followed a school bus and then tried coaxing a little girl into the van. According to the sheriff's office, the incident happened on Sept. 30 in Sand Springs near the intersection...
Tulsa Race Massacre lawsuit moves forward to discovery phase
TULSA, Okla. — The fight for justice on behalf of the three survivors of the Tulsa Race Massacre continues. During a status conference Tuesday, Tulsa County District Judge Caroline Wall gave the attorneys for the survivors the green light to continue forward with the deposition of 101-year-old survivor Hughes Van Ellis.
Tulsa donut shop vandalized after drag show event
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A local donut shop was vandalized Saturday night following a drag show event. The Donut Hole posted the following on its Facebook story informing customers they will be closed Sunday. According to Facebook, The Queens Dirty Dozen held an event last night at The Donut...
RollerFest event to be held in Broken Arrow, partnered with Autism Oklahoma
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — RollerFest is happening today, Sunday, Oct. 16, at 5:30 p.m. in Broken Arrow. The event will be held at Broken Arrow Roller Sports. A portion of proceeds made from the event will be donated to Autism Oklahoma. A canned food drive will also be happening...
28-year-old dies after crash in Washington County
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A 28-year-old man died after a crash in Washington County Sunday. Troopers say the crash happened around 8:30 p.m. on North 3950 Road near EW 600 Road just west of Copan. Jimmie Hill from Copan was pronounced dead at the scene. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol...
56-year-old Arkansas man dies in Rogers County crash
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A 56-year-old Arkansas man is dead following a crash north of Inola in Rogers County. Oklahoma Highway Patrol said that on Oct. 15, just before 7 a.m., a 2019 Hyundai Tucson driven by a 29-year-old woman of Inola was involved in a collision with a 56-year-old Fayetteville man driving a 2008 Subaru Outlander.
Owasso police seeking information from public on construction site vandalism
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Owasso Police Department is seeking information from the public concerning a costly vandalism that occurred. A construction site located near 76th Street North and North Memorial Drive was allegedly vandalized overnight on Saturday, Oct. 8 into Sunday, Oct. 9. Police say there was damage...
OHP: Owasso man dies after crashing into trees, ejected from vehicle
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — One person is dead following a single-vehicle crash east of Owasso in Rogers county. On Oct. 16, around 1 a.m., 64-year-old Larry Helton of Owasso was traveling on South Keetonville Road. Oklahoma Highway Patrol says Helton was traveling down a steep dirt trail when his...
Oklahoma pumpkin patches grow business, struggle to grow pumpkins amid drought
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Green Country has been plagued by extreme drought this year – and so have its pumpkin patches. Most aren’t growing their own pumpkins this year. But this isn’t a new phenomenon. Melissa Torkleson owns pumpkin patches in Glenpool and Sand Springs. Her...
NewsChannel 8's Mckenzie Richmond learns about Toddlers learning ASL before talking
Turns out, babies have a lot to say before they can even say their first words. Just ask the caregivers at the learning experience daycare center in Bixby, where infants and toddlers are learning American sign language as part of their early childhood education. News channel 8’s Mckenzie Richmond has...
Broken Arrow water supply safe after chemical fire near Port of Catoosa
---- UPDATE: Verdigris Fire Chief Mike Shaffer said a call came in just after 6 p.m. of a possible structure fire. He said when units arrived, the contents of the building near 25055 Alliance Dr. were on fire. Shaffer said the fire is at a galvanizing plant. "This is less...
Paramount+ releases official trailer for 'Tulsa King'
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Paramount+ dropped the official trailer for the new series 'Tulsa King' starring Sylvester Stallone on Sunday. The show, partially shot in Tulsa, follows a mafia boss played by Stallone as he is released from prison and exiled to Tulsa to start a new crew. Many...
