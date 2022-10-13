ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bartlesville, OK

KTUL

Man arrested after striking victim in the head with axe

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department arrested a man they say dealt a near fatal blow to a man he had never spoken to before. Monday evening, officers were called to a home near 15th and Denver for an "axeing". Investigators learned that the suspect, Israel Trejo,...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Authorities identify, charge man accused of killing ORU student in crash

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The driver accused of hitting and killing Oral Roberts University men's soccer captain, Eugene Quaynor, was charged today. On September 28, police say 36-year-old Nicholas Robinson was driving a black 2019 Dodge Durango on East 71st Street while intoxicated. Robinson hit Quaynor in his 2005...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

AARP speaking out about OG&E rate increase

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — OG&E customers can now expect their bills to be $15 more a month than this time last year. That’s thanks to a rate increase because of the 2021 winter storm, a rate increase to cover operational costs, and another increase for the change in fuel prices.
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Tulsa Race Massacre lawsuit moves forward to discovery phase

TULSA, Okla. — The fight for justice on behalf of the three survivors of the Tulsa Race Massacre continues. During a status conference Tuesday, Tulsa County District Judge Caroline Wall gave the attorneys for the survivors the green light to continue forward with the deposition of 101-year-old survivor Hughes Van Ellis.
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Tulsa donut shop vandalized after drag show event

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A local donut shop was vandalized Saturday night following a drag show event. The Donut Hole posted the following on its Facebook story informing customers they will be closed Sunday. According to Facebook, The Queens Dirty Dozen held an event last night at The Donut...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

28-year-old dies after crash in Washington County

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A 28-year-old man died after a crash in Washington County Sunday. Troopers say the crash happened around 8:30 p.m. on North 3950 Road near EW 600 Road just west of Copan. Jimmie Hill from Copan was pronounced dead at the scene. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

56-year-old Arkansas man dies in Rogers County crash

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A 56-year-old Arkansas man is dead following a crash north of Inola in Rogers County. Oklahoma Highway Patrol said that on Oct. 15, just before 7 a.m., a 2019 Hyundai Tucson driven by a 29-year-old woman of Inola was involved in a collision with a 56-year-old Fayetteville man driving a 2008 Subaru Outlander.
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Owasso police seeking information from public on construction site vandalism

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Owasso Police Department is seeking information from the public concerning a costly vandalism that occurred. A construction site located near 76th Street North and North Memorial Drive was allegedly vandalized overnight on Saturday, Oct. 8 into Sunday, Oct. 9. Police say there was damage...
OWASSO, OK
KTUL

OHP: Owasso man dies after crashing into trees, ejected from vehicle

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — One person is dead following a single-vehicle crash east of Owasso in Rogers county. On Oct. 16, around 1 a.m., 64-year-old Larry Helton of Owasso was traveling on South Keetonville Road. Oklahoma Highway Patrol says Helton was traveling down a steep dirt trail when his...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Paramount+ releases official trailer for 'Tulsa King'

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Paramount+ dropped the official trailer for the new series 'Tulsa King' starring Sylvester Stallone on Sunday. The show, partially shot in Tulsa, follows a mafia boss played by Stallone as he is released from prison and exiled to Tulsa to start a new crew. Many...
TULSA, OK

