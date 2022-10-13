Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Chick-fil-A Customer Favorites Coming To Supermarket ShelvesCadrene HeslopCincinnati, OH
Rossville, Ohio: The Story Of How 383 Freed Slaves Made It To Ohio Only To Be Refused Their LandDONNA STERLINGRoss, OH
3 Places To Get Sushi in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Cincinnati's Most Dangerous NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldCincinnati, OH
Help Stock Local Pet Food Distributions through a Stay in this HotelMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Cincinnati, OH
Related
linknky.com
Bellevue mayor’s race: Meet the candidates
Incumbent Bellevue Mayor Charlie Cleves will face challenger Chasity Bothman this November. Cleves is a lifelong Bellevue resident seeking his second four-year term in office. He said he is running for reelection to see through the $115 million development deal he recently signed. The project includes building homes, businesses, office...
linknky.com
Space Cowboys find galactic success in Northern Kentucky
They’re “Space Cowboys, bet you weren’t ready for that…” and the Independence-based restaurant group are lassoing galactic success throughout Northern Kentucky. “Yeah, it’s unique,” Bill Aseere, Space Cowboys Restaurant Group co-founder, said of the name. “We took it from our high school and college intramural teams names. We had softball and basketball teams and yeah, that name was inspired by the lyrics of the Steve Miller Band song ‘The Joker.’”
linknky.com
Northern Kentucky’s clerks weigh in on the sanctity of elections in the region
Today marks three weeks until the Nov. 8 midterms. This election holds significance in the U.S. and locally because it’s the first major election since 2020. Former President Donald Trump lost the election but falsely claimed President Joe Biden stole the election. Those who echo Trump’s statements in Kentucky...
linknky.com
How NKY schools, students fared in newly released state report card
This story has been updated. Kentucky’s School Report Card data was released Tuesday showing ongoing discrepancies in school performance across Northern Kentucky. The Kentucky Department of Education (KDE) is required by state statute and under the federal Every Student Succeeds Act to report such data. The data released Tuesday...
linknky.com
Taco Week begins today: Here are the participating NKY locations
It’s officially Taco Week, and Northern Kentucky has five restaurants participating in the event. Beginning Monday and running through Sunday, Oct. 23, some of Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky’s most popular taco joints will be offering their own unique tacos for $2. If you check into five restaurants during...
linknky.com
Butler’s Pantry Café to be rebranded as Y’all Café
Butler’s Pantry has long been a culinary staple of the Covington RiverCenter, with its grab-and-go market and sit-down café serving hungry patrons for years. Now the café portion is being rebranded to Y’all Café, a restaurant that embraces southern values and midwest charm. “As the...
linknky.com
NKY candidate forums this week: State courts, Florence mayor, 3 House districts
LINK nky is live-streaming five candidate forums this week ahead of the Nov. 8 election. This week’s forums follow two from last week. If you missed our forum for for Senate District 24 (Campbell, Pendleton, and Bracken counties), click here to watch. If you missed our forum for Senate District 20 (southern Boone and Kenton counties, Franklin County, and counties in between), click here to watch.
linknky.com
Walton school district fills board vacancy
The Walton-Verona Independent School District has filled its board vacancy. Aubrey Ryan will fill the District 2 board position. She was appointed by Education Commissioner Jason Glass after the district interviewed several candidates for the open position but could not come to a consensus. The district was working to fill the vacancy after former board member Stacey Thornberry resigned in mid-July. She did not give a reason at the time of her resignation.
linknky.com
State commission to stop in Covington to hear from those affected by Opioid epidemic
On Tuesday evening, the Kentucky Opioid Abatement Advisory Commission will hold a town hall in Covington at the Kenton County Government Center. The Advisory Commission is hosting eight town halls across the Commonwealth to hear from Kentuckians affected by the opioid epidemic. They have already held three; the remaining five community events will be in Covington, Lexington, Louisville, Bowling Green, and Paducah.
linknky.com
Op-Ed: School choice and legacies
The following op-ed is written by Jim Waters, president and CEO of the Bluegrass Institute for Public Policy Solutions, which describes itself as Kentucky’s free-market think tank. By choosing to go on the road for Wednesday’s oral arguments appealing a Franklin Circuit Court ruling striking down modest school choice...
linknky.com
NKU sports round-up: Volleyball wins two more Horizon League games
The Norse volleyball team (9-11 overall, 7-2 Horizon League) is in a tie for second place in the Horizon League standings with Green Bay, after scoring two home wins over the weekend. Wright State leads the way at 9-0 halfway through the league portion of the schedule. The Norse knocked...
linknky.com
LINK nky Team of the Week nominations now open for 10/10 – 10/16
It is time to nominate Northern Kentucky’s next LINK nky Team of the Week. As a reminder, our honor is available to any athletics team from any sport at any level – from high school and collegiate to youth to recreational and beyond. If you saw a standout...
linknky.com
WATCH: Florence mayoral candidates answer questions in LINK nky forum
The candidates for Florence mayor appeared in a forum hosted by LINK nky on Monday. Due to technical difficulties, the forum did not stream live, but was recorded and is now available to view below. The candidates, Julie Metzger Aubuchon and Duane Froelicher, answer questions about traffic, pedestrian/cyclist safety, the...
linknky.com
Op-Ed: Vote yes on Constitutional Amendment 2
The following op-ed is written by the Yes for Life Alliance Founding Members, Addia Wuchner (Kentucky Right to Life), Angela Minter (Sisters for Life), Todd Gray (Kentucky Baptist Convention), Jason Hall (Catholic Conference of Kentucky), David Walls (the Family Foundation) and Richard Nelson (Commonwealth Policy Center) On a bright Saturday...
linknky.com
Saturday NKY sports round-up: Highlands, Brossart claim girls soccer regional crowns
A year ago, the Highlands Bluebirds and Bishop Brossart Mustangs girls soccer teams watched as rivals celebrated region championships. On Saturday, the roles were reversed with Highlands (15-6-3) and Bishop Brossart (13-8-4) winning the 9th and 10th Region girls soccer titles. It marked the fourth region title in five years for the Bluebirds and the second in three years for the Mustangs.
linknky.com
How was BLINK? It’s a mixed bag, according to our readers
BLINK took over the city from Over-the-Rhine through parts of Covington for four days this past weekend. This festival of lights was highly publicized and hyped, and we wondered what our readers thought about it. We asked people to share their thoughts on social media, and the response was a mixed bag.
linknky.com
Annual fundraiser helps give local kids shoes
Free Feet Footwear is holding their annual fundraiser at St. Timothy Parish in Union next month. On Nov. 12 from 7 p.m. to 12 a.m., participants can enjoy music, food, a silent auction and a raffle. Each ticket costs $25 and all proceeds directly support local children in need of tennis shoes.
linknky.com
Boys soccer: Ryle keeps it going with postseason championship on CovCath’s turf
Diego Hoenderkamp had no big expectations of how this day was going to go – or that it would happen at all. “I honestly didn’t think we’d be here,” he said of his fourth-ranked Ryle Raider soccer team (16-4-2 coming into this game) as it reached the Ninth Region championship Saturday at Covington Catholic.
linknky.com
NKY Chamber announces 2022-2023 Board of Directors
The Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce, known locally as the NKY Chamber, has announced its 2022-2023 Board of Directors and officers, including new Board Chair John Hawkins. Under Hawkins’ leadership, the NKY Chamber Board will continue to focus on three strategic imperatives intended to enhance the vitality of the region,...
linknky.com
The LINK nky Team of the Week, Oct. 3 – Oct. 9: Beechwood girls cross country
Our LINK nky Team of the Week for Oct. 3 – 9 is the Beechwood High School Tigers girls cross country team. In our weekly poll, the Tigers grabbed nearly 80% of the vote. Ludlow was nominated after putting up more wins this season than the previous two seasons combined. They won nine games this year compared to a total of five in 2020 and 2021 combined.
Comments / 0