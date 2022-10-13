The Walton-Verona Independent School District has filled its board vacancy. Aubrey Ryan will fill the District 2 board position. She was appointed by Education Commissioner Jason Glass after the district interviewed several candidates for the open position but could not come to a consensus. The district was working to fill the vacancy after former board member Stacey Thornberry resigned in mid-July. She did not give a reason at the time of her resignation.

WALTON, KY ・ 8 HOURS AGO